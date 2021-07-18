Next Gen NHPR

-
From old sea songs to back-porch tunes, America’s folk music is as diverse as those who play it. Playing in theaters in Somerville, Massachusetts and back…
-
“Maybe we should just move to Sweden.” It’s a common refrain in some households, this desire to move to a country that we paint as utopian. Well, after…
-
This supermarket standoff has attracted national attention for its unlikely coalition of customers, workers, managers, and suppliers organizing against…
-
Everyone has an ice-breaker fact about themselves right? Something quirky, cute, not too heavy? Then there those other facts, the ones you don't…
-
Pop in some Marvin Gaye because these ice pics are steamy. The shape. The clarity. The perfect size for the perfect cocktail. So refreshing. Who knew ice…
-
How To Be A College Foodie: The Ultimate Dining Hall HacksThroughout her time at Dartmouth, Priya Krishna catalogued inventive twists on dining hall fare for her college newspaper. Shortly after graduation she…
-
We spoke with The Atlantic’s Robinson Meyer about CV Dazzle, a way to camouflage your face from surveillance technology. He wore one of the designs…
-
What do you really know about placentas? If you’re like the majority of people, the "tree of life" is probably pretty mysterious. Despite being vital to…
-
A New Hampshire college student's proposal for a community kitchen in Boscawen is in line to undergo a USDA-funded feasibility study.A community kitchen…
-
Loyal Market Basket customers will often say it's the low prices that keep them coming back. The chain has long been associated with bargain prices on…