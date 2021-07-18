-
The New Year brings many resolutions, most involving food and exercise. Another way to renew one’s self is through art. Children benefit from school art…
-
After about a year of searching, the New Hampshire Institute of Art has named a new President.A music professor from Seattle will take over as president…
-
NHIA: Merger Talks With SNHU Are DeadDiscussions about a possible merger between the New Hampshire Institute of Art and Southern New Hampshire University are dead, an NHIA official said.The…
-
At the first public meeting since it was announced the New Hampshire Institute of Art was engaged in merger discussions with Southern New Hampshire…