-
With the late entrance of former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick into the 2020 presidential race, there are now four candidates from neighboring states…
-
Gov. Chris Sununu will be traveling to a few high-profile out-of-state events this week: an "infrastructure summit" hosted by the Trump administration in…
-
It’s one of the most conventional nuggets of political wisdom: To win an election, first secure your base, then expand from there.But recent New Hampshire…
-
Republican Mitt Romney is encouraging new graduates of Saint Anselm College to live quote-“large lives.”The former Massachusetts governor and 2012 GOP…
-
After bowing out of a third run for president, Mitt Romney is now set to deliver the commencement address at a New Hampshire college this spring.Saint…
-
Mitt Romney’s decision to skip a third run for president leaves the New Hampshire's GOP presidential primary without a clear early front-runner. Mitt…
-
N.H. Poll: Romney Tops Among Possible 2016 GOP Presidential ContendersIn an early, hypothetical matchup in the 2016 New Hampshire primary, Mitt Romney leads the pack of possible Republican presidential candidates.Romney, the…
-
Former Massachusetts governor Mitt Romney hit the campaign trail with GOP senate candidate Scott Brown Wednesday.Romney told a crowd of supporters that…
-
Mitt Romney Endorses Walt HavensteinFormer Republican Presidential Nominee Mitt Romney has endorsed New Hampshire gubernatorial candidate Walt Havenstein.In a statement, the former…
-
Former Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney is set to endorse U.S. Senate Candidate Scott Brown at an event in Stratham next month.Brown announced…