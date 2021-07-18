-
Drug enforcement officers are seeing a rise in small-scale methamphetamine production. So-called 'one-pot' meth labs may produce less than larger…
New Hampshire’s substance abuse crisis is often linked with a single type of drug: opioids. But another illicit drug is rising in use. That’s…
New Hampshire "drug czar" David Mara discusses the state's efforts to address the on-going addiction crisis. Is the Granite state spending enough to…
The town of Merrimack will soon have a special drug unit to address a recent uptick in meth. The town council Thursday night unanimously voted to approve…
Concord Police: Meth Use Is On The Rise In The Capital CityConcord authorities say the city is experiencing an alarming spike in methamphetamine use.Sgt. Marc McGonagle, with the police's drug unit, tells The…
The number of meth labs found in the New Hampshire is growing faster than in neighboring states. Last year authorities have found more than a dozen meth…
The Real Life Walter White?Breaking Bad follows a high school science teacher who cooks up meth with a former student, kicking off a fast slide into murder, extortion and unsavory…