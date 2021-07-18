© 2021 New Hampshire Public Radio

  • Folk Show
    NHPR Folk Show Festival Calendar 7.2.17
    Kate McNally
    July 8 – 9, 2017>>>The New Bedford Folk FestivalNew Bedford, Massachusetts ~ newbedfordfolkfestival.orgPerformers include: Aoife O’Donovan, Patty Larkin,…
  • Folk Show
    NHPR Folk Festival Calendar 5.14.17
    Kate McNally
    May 19-21, 2017>>>Dandelion Fiddle Fest Newport, Vermont ~ Dandelion Fidldefest Performers include: Reckless Breakfast, and Scott Campbell & Friends, Rick…
  • Folk Show
    NHPR Folk Festival Calendar 6.5.16
    Kate McNally
    Folk FestivalsJune 9-12>>>Sea Music FestivalMystic, Connecticut ~ www.mysticseaport.org/event/sea-music-festival/Performers include: Barrule, Moe…
  • Folk Show
  • 8514368957_56c05df88e_k.jpg
    Word of Mouth
    3.10.16: Maritime Repo Men, the Illusion of Taste, & Weenie Royale
    The life of a 'repo man' is always intense; just imagine the stakes on the high seas. On today’s show, we’ll dive into the murky world of maritime "repo…
  • Folk Show
    NHPR Folk Festival Calendar 9.6.15
    Kate McNally
    Sept. 731st Annual Bread & Roses Festival with Bread and Puppet Theater, Squeezebox Stompers, Si Kahn, Los Sugar Kings, juggling and more On the Lawrence…
  • Folk Show
    NHPR Folk Festival Calendar 8.23.15
    Kate McNally
    August 26-29Blistered Fingers Family Bluegrass Festival ~ Litchfield, MEwww.blisteredfingers.com 207-873-6539Performers include:Larry Efaw & The Bluegrass…
  • Folk Show
    Folk Festival Calendar
    Kate McNally
    2015 FestivalsJuneJune 17-20Blistered Fingers Bluegrass Festival ~ Litchfield, MEwww.blisteredfingers.com 207-873-6539Performers include: The Cleverlys,…
  • Folk Show
    NHPR Folk Show Calendar 7.13.14
    Kate McNally
    Note: The Monday night contradance usually at the Nelson Town Hall will be held at Heberton Hall, next the Keene Public Library in Keene. Also note that…
  • Folk Show
    Folk Show Calendar 9.9.12
    Kate McNally
    Wednesday, September 12 >>>Carmel Mikol & Roots to the Future at the Skye Theater ~ South Carthage, ME ~ 7pm ~ 207-562-4445 www.necelticarts.com Thursday,…