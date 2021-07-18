marijuana decriminalization

-
A law signed last year by the governor allows people found guilty of possessing small amounts of marijuana to petition to annul their records. That law…
New Hampshire decriminalized the possession of small amounts of marijuana - three-quarters or less of an ounce - in 2017. But many people in the state are…
Six months ago, the State Police Forensic Laboratory had a backlog of about 3,600 cases. It’s now down to 1,600, and analysts are steadily chipping away…
A bill to allow for annulment of criminal convictions for possession of small amounts of marijuana in New Hampshire has received a favorable…
A handful of lawmakers are proposing changes to some of the state’s policies on marijuana in 2018.In September, possessing three-fourths of an ounce of…
A commission studying marijuana legalization is tasked with identifying “the good, the bad, and the ugly.”That’s how Rep. Patrick Abrami sums it up. He’s…
A new state law loosening the penalties on marijuana possession officially took effect this weekend. Police departments around the state are worried some…
