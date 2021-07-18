-
During the height of the pandemic, independent doctors sometimes filled a third of emergency room shifts at Lakes Region General Hospital and Franklin…
-
Concord Hospital won’t have any competition in its effort to acquire bankrupt LGRHealthcare, but it will have to overcome some 25 objections to the sale…
-
Rather than watch as a nearby health system financially collapsed, Concord Hospital officials felt compelled to act.“Folks have thought (about this) very…
-
LRGHealthcare, which operates Lakes Region General Hospital and Franklin Regional Hospital, is filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, citing a huge…
-
Gov, Chris Sununu said New Hampshire is prepared to handle the expected surge in coronavirus cases, but that some local hospitals will need help from the…
-
Lakes Region General Healthcare has been accused of violating consumer protection laws by hiring a Chief Nursing Officer who didn’t have a New Hampshire…
-
By the end of this year, New Hampshire families will have lost two places to turn to give birth, continuing a years-long trend of maternity unit closures…