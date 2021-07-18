-
South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham ended his presidential campaign this morning. A well-known voice in Republican foreign policy debates, and a frequent…
Two presidential hopefuls, both stressing their experience to voters, are on the campaign trail today in New Hampshire.Republican Lindsey Graham is on day…
With less than three months until the New Hampshire primary, Republican presidential candidate Lindsey Graham has begun airing his first television and…
By most measures of success, South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham’s presidential bid is lagging: low poll numbers, few major endorsements, little money…
Republican Lindsey Graham continues his 10 day campaign trip through New Hampshire - and this weekend he'll once again campaign with his most prominent…
As presidential candidates flock to New Hampshire every four years, it's our duty as local reporters to fire questions at them and hold them…
During the first leg of a 10-day campaign trip through New Hampshire Thursday, South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham stopped at gun accessories company…
Our guest today, South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham likes to say that his hard-scrabble story is 'America's story.' Graham was first elected to the…
South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham headlined a local Chamber of Commerce event at The Halligan Tavern in Derry Monday morning, where he told the roughly…
Republican Lindsey Graham is set to take part in a candidate forum Monday morning in Derry. But it's his plans for next weekend that may help boost his…