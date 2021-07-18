© 2021 New Hampshire Public Radio

John Hartford

  • damn_tall_buildings_cover.jpg
    Folk Show
    In Studio Performance with Damn Tall Buildings
    Kate McNally
    ,
    Damn Tall Buildings performed in-studio Sunday for The Folk Show. The band is out with a new album, "Don't Look Down."
  • Folk Show
    NHPR Folk Show Playlist 3.12.17
    Kate McNally
    ,
    Title/ Artist/ Album/ LabelThe Young Slaver/ Jonathan Byrd And Dromedary/ Waterbug Anthology 7/ WaterbugFar Americay/ Solas/ Shamrock City/ THl RecordsMy…
  • Folk Show
    NHPR Folk Show Playlist 11.15.15
    Kate McNally
    ,
    Song/ Artist/ Album/ LabelTurn Your Radio On/ John Hartford/ Aeroplane/ AppleseedThe Gifts/ Archie Fisher/ A Silent Song/ Red HouseShady Grove/ Peter…
  • Folk Show
    NHPR Folk Show Playlist 6.28.15
    Kate McNally
    ,
    Title/ Artist/ Album/ LabelDjango and Jimmie/ Willie Nelson & Merle Haggard/ Django and Jimmie/ LegacyMy Rough And Rowdy Ways/ Jimmie Rodgers/ On The Way…
  • Folk Show
    NHPR Folk Show Playlist 3.22.15
    Kate McNally
    ,
    Title/ Artist/ Album/ LabelLay Your Money Down/ Solas feat. Rhiannon Giddens/ Shamrock City/ THL RecordsPushing Spring/ Peter And Lou Berryman/ Double…
  • Folk Show
    Folk Show Playlist 8.4.13
    Kate McNally
    ,
    Song/ Artist/ Album/ LabelImage Of Me/ New Country Rehab/ Ghost of Your Charms/ Kelp RecordsBash/ Akira Otsuka/ First Tear/ Patuxent MusicFestival Night/…
  • Folk Show
    NHPR Folk Show Playlist 7.7.2013
    Kate McNally
    ,
    Song/ Artist/ Album/ LabelWillow/ Brother Sun/ Some Part of the Truth/ Brother Sun MusicWild Bill Jones/ Pharis and Jason Romero/ Long Gone Out West…
  • Folk Show
    NHPR Folk Show Playlist 4.1.12
    Kate McNally
    ,
    Song/ Artist/ Album/ LabelI Am a Wanderer/ Steve Earle/ I'll Never Get Out of This World Alive/ New West RecordsThe Rose of Allendale/ Harvey Reid &*…