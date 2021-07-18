© 2021 New Hampshire Public Radio

John Gorka

  • Folk Show
    NHPR Folk Music Calendar 3.8.20
    Kate McNally
    ,
    NHPR Folk Music Calendar: 03.08.20Every SundayOpen Mic at the Stone Church ~ Newmarket, NH ~ 7pm ~Open Mic hosted by Aaron Tornberg at The Hearing Room ~…
  • Folk Show
    NHPR Folk Music and Dance Calendar 8.4.19
    Kate McNally
    ,
    MUSIC EVENTSEvery Sunday>>>Open Mic at the Stone Church ~ Newmarket, NH ~ 7pm ~ http://www.stonechurchrocks.com/ >>>Open Mic hosted by Aaron Tornberg at…
  • Folk Show
    NHPR Folk Music and Dance Calendar 5.20.18
    Kate McNally
    ,
    MUSIC EVENTSEvery Monday>>>Wild Eagles Blues Jam at the Stone Church ~ Newmarket, NH ~ 7:30pm~ http://www.stonechurchrocks.com/>>>Hootenanny at the Salt…
  • Folk Show
    Coming to The Folk Show May 20: John Gorka
    Kate McNally
    ,
    John Gorka will stop by The Folk Show for a visit and some music on May 20th.Tune in at 9 p.m. for a sample from John Gorka's latest album, "True in Time."
  • Folk Show
    NHPR Folk Show Playlist 3.11.18
    Kate McNally
    ,
    Song/ Artist/ Album/ LabelThat's the Way Love Goes/ Bradford Bog People/ People of the Bog/ Bradford Bog PeopleTalkin' Bout a Revolution/ Playing for…
  • Folk Show
    NHPR Folk Show Calendar 4.16.17
    Kate McNally
    ,
    Every Monday>>>Wild Eagles Blues Jam at the Stone Church ~ Newmarket, NH ~ 7:30pm~ http://www.stonechurchrocks.com/>>>Hootenanny at the Salt Hill Pub ~…
  • Folk Show
    NHPR Folk Show Calendar 3.5.17
    Kate McNally
    ,
    MUSIC EVENTSEvery Monday>>>Wild Eagles Blues Jam at the Stone Church ~ Newmarket, NH ~ 7:30pm~ http://www.stonechurchrocks.com/>>>Bluegrass Jam at…
  • Folk Show
    NHPR Folk Calendar 2/26/17
    Kate McNally
    ,
    MUSIC EVENTSEvery Monday>>>Wild Eagles Blues Jam at the Stone Church ~ Newmarket, NH ~ 7:30pm~ http://www.stonechurchrocks.com/>>>Bluegrass Jam at…
  • Folk Show
    NHPR Folk Show Playlist 11.27.16
    Kate McNally
    ,
    Title/ Artist/ Album/ LabelThere in Spirit/ The Pines/ Above the Prairie/ Red House RecordsDandelion Wine/ Beth Desombre/ I Was Here/ Beth DeSombre…
  • Folk Show
    NHPR Folk Show Playlist 4.17.16
    Kate McNally
    ,
    Title/ Artist/ Album/ LabelAs I Went Out Walking/ Solas/ All These Years/ THLSamson & Delilah/ Rev. Gary Davis/ The Music Never Stopped: Roots Of The…
