-
NHPR Folk Music Calendar: 03.08.20Every SundayOpen Mic at the Stone Church ~ Newmarket, NH ~ 7pm ~Open Mic hosted by Aaron Tornberg at The Hearing Room ~…
-
NHPR Folk Music and Dance Calendar 8.4.19MUSIC EVENTSEvery Sunday>>>Open Mic at the Stone Church ~ Newmarket, NH ~ 7pm ~ http://www.stonechurchrocks.com/ >>>Open Mic hosted by Aaron Tornberg at…
-
MUSIC EVENTSEvery Monday>>>Wild Eagles Blues Jam at the Stone Church ~ Newmarket, NH ~ 7:30pm~ http://www.stonechurchrocks.com/>>>Hootenanny at the Salt…
-
John Gorka will stop by The Folk Show for a visit and some music on May 20th.Tune in at 9 p.m. for a sample from John Gorka's latest album, "True in Time."
-
NHPR Folk Show Playlist 3.11.18Song/ Artist/ Album/ LabelThat's the Way Love Goes/ Bradford Bog People/ People of the Bog/ Bradford Bog PeopleTalkin' Bout a Revolution/ Playing for…
-
Every Monday>>>Wild Eagles Blues Jam at the Stone Church ~ Newmarket, NH ~ 7:30pm~ http://www.stonechurchrocks.com/>>>Hootenanny at the Salt Hill Pub ~…
-
NHPR Folk Show Calendar 3.5.17MUSIC EVENTSEvery Monday>>>Wild Eagles Blues Jam at the Stone Church ~ Newmarket, NH ~ 7:30pm~ http://www.stonechurchrocks.com/>>>Bluegrass Jam at…
-
MUSIC EVENTSEvery Monday>>>Wild Eagles Blues Jam at the Stone Church ~ Newmarket, NH ~ 7:30pm~ http://www.stonechurchrocks.com/>>>Bluegrass Jam at…
-
NHPR Folk Show Playlist 11.27.16Title/ Artist/ Album/ LabelThere in Spirit/ The Pines/ Above the Prairie/ Red House RecordsDandelion Wine/ Beth Desombre/ I Was Here/ Beth DeSombre…
-
Title/ Artist/ Album/ LabelAs I Went Out Walking/ Solas/ All These Years/ THLSamson & Delilah/ Rev. Gary Davis/ The Music Never Stopped: Roots Of The…