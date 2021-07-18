© 2021 New Hampshire Public Radio

Joan Baez

  • Folk Show
    NHPR Folk Show Playlist 9.10.17
    Kate McNally
    ,
    Title/ Artist/ Album/ LabelLosing My Religion/ Applewood Road/ Applewood Road/ Gearbox RecordsMidnight Train/ David Rawlings/ Poor David's Almanack/…
  • Folk Show
    NHPR Folk Show Playlist 4.30.17
    Kate McNally
    ,
    Title/ Artist/ Album/ LabelCandy Gal/ Jayme Stone with Moira Smiley,Sumalia Jackson, Joe Phillips,Felicity Williams, and Denzal Sinclair/ Jayme Stone's…
  • Folk Show
    NHPR Folk Show Playlist 4.2.17
    Kate McNally
    ,
    Sundays, 7 to 10 p.m.Kate McNally, hostNew Hampshire Public Radio Folk Showhttp://www.nhpr.org/folkshow@nhpr.orgTitle/ Artist/ Album/ LabelWhen First I…
  • Folk Show
    NHPR Folk Show Playlist 2.26.17
    Kate McNally
    ,
    Title/ Artist/ Album/ LabelSamson & Delilah/ Rev. Gary Davis/ The Music Never Stopped: Roots Of The Grateful Dead/ ShanachieCold Rain And Snow/ Peter…
  • Folk Show
    NHPR Folk Show Playlist 9.25.16
    Kate McNally
    ,
    Title/ Artist/ Album/ LabelThe Ballad Of The St. Anne's Reel / Makem And Spain/ Sessions, Vol. I/ Red BiddyWalls/ Tony Rice/ Sings Gordon Lightfoot/…
  • Folk Show
    NHPR Folk Show Playlist 8.7.16
    Kate McNally
    ,
    Title/ Artist/ Album/ LabelLet Them In/ John Gorka/ The Company You Keep/ Red House RecordsBig Time Adventure and Small town Hardware Store/ Lauren…
  • Folk Show
    NHPR Folk Show Playlist 7.24.16
    Kate McNally
    ,
    Title/ Artist/ Album/ LabelBlue Diamond Mines/ The Jakob's Ferry Stragglers/ The Lane Change/ Red Caiman MediaThe Way I Am/ Martin Sexton/ In the Journey/…