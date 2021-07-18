© 2021 New Hampshire Public Radio

Jeff Warner

  • Folk Show
    NHPR Folk Music and Dance Calendar 3.4.18
    Kate McNally
    ,
    Every Monday>>>Wild Eagles Blues Jam at the Stone Church ~ Newmarket, NH ~ 7:30pm~ http://www.stonechurchrocks.com/>>>Hootenanny at the Salt Hill Pub ~…
  • Folk Show
    NHPR Folk Show Playlist 8.20.17
    Kate McNally
    ,
    Title/ Artist/ Album/ LabelAbe's Retreat - Cheat Or Swing/ Pete's Posse/ Down To The Core/ Pete's PosseBetter Or Worse/ Chuck E. Costa/ Where The Songs…
  • Folk Show
    NHPR Folk Show Playlist 7.2.17
    Kate McNally
    ,
    Title/ Artist/ Album/ LabelBlue Skies/ Jim Kweskin/ Lives Again/ Mountain RailroadFavorite Shirt/ Natalia Zukerman/ Brand New Frame/ Weasel…
  • Folk Show
    Folk Show Playlist 6.24.12
    Kate McNally
    ,
    Song/ Artist/ Album/ LabelOde To A Broken Heart/ Once/ Row Upon Row of the People They Know/ BorealisSkippin' in the Mississippi Dew/ John Hartford/ Mark…