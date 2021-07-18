© 2021 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.jpg
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support NHPR with your monthly gift and become a sustaining member today!

Jarrett Byrnes

  • Byrnes.jpg
    Special Program
    Dr. Jarrett Byrnes: Reef Life in Your Back Yard
    Andrew Parrella
    ,
    New England is a kelpy wonderland. Along our local shores, we have rolling meadows of kelp full of crabs, lobsters and more. Kelp beds, kelp meadows, and…