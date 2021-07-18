-
NHPR's Rewind: What We Can Learn From Italian Child CareChild care in the U.S. is expensive. For a typical family, child care can take up to a third of the household income. For years, Democrats and Republicans…
-
New Hampshire is home to the long-running cooking show Ciao Italia. The program is produced in Dover and has aired on public television stations…
-
-
Produced with Emma RuddockNearly 70% of food on American supermarket shelves contains genetically-modified ingredients. In Europe, only 5% of commercial…
-
Italy's technocrat prime minister is facing his toughest challenge yet — pushing through a labor overhaul. Italy's labor laws all but guarantee life tenure for older workers but can condemn younger Italians to temporary jobs. The last two attempts to change the law ended with murders.