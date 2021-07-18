inventions

-
In 2011, MIT named Sam Asano one of the most influential inventors of the 20th Century. His first invention, the portable fax machine, went on to become…
Necessity isn't always the mother of invention: some of our most important ideas arise out of moments of playful exploration. We talk with Steven Johnson,…
We're talking with the author of a new book on the unlikely ways in which inventors think up groundbreaking ideas.GUEST: Pagan Kennedy, author of the new…
Sometimes it's the most basic of technologies that stand the test of time. Take the simple screw. It’s a bit of metal with threads spiraling down a shaft,…
Among the things we take for granted in today’s America is knowing the time …which makes transportation, business and national events possible. This,…
A 16 year old inventor from New Hampshire has caught the attention of federal environmental officials.Deepika Kurup of Nashua has won a President’s…
Guess what. (What?!). You got the better of Monday. Reward yourself with a healthy dose of Word of Mouth. Today, we're looking at mental illness in our…
Superhero Gadgets for the Rest of UsSuperheroes are heavy on the summer blockbuster schedule. A reunion of Marvel Comics “The Avengers” hits theaters in May, followed by the final…