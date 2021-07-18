hospital lawsuit

-
A recent ruling declaring a state tax on hospitals unconstitutional is leaving lawmakers scrambling for a fix. On Tuesday, three amendments were put…
-
A Superior Court Judge has ruled that a state tax paid by New Hampshire hospitals is unconstitutional.Northeast Rehabilitation Hospital in Salem paid $1.4…
-
At the end of September, Judge Steven McAuliffe did something unique: he invited U.S Health and Human Services Secretary Kathleen Sebelius to come to…
-
The ten New Hampshire hospitals suing the state over Medicaid reimbursement rates do have a legal basis for their lawsuit. That’s according to an order…
-
Attorneys for the state and for ten N.H. hospitals are in federal court this week. The hospitals are suing the state over major cuts in Medicaid they say…
-
There’s a lot of tension between New Hampshire and hospitals in the state right now.The source of the problem....money, of course.Thursday morning the two…