Holiday Programming

-
On Christmas Day, we listen back to a seasonal favorite, our 2005 conversation with Gerald Charles Dickens, Charles Dickens's great-great-grandson and an…
-
Sunday, November 299:00 PM Advent Voices (APM)Advent is a time of quiet contemplation and waiting. It's waiting for darkness to become light and for hopes…
-
Tune in on Thursday, December 25th as ClassicalNH brings you the following special holiday concerts:9 - 11 a.m. Music of the Baroque Brass and Choral…
-
Curious what special programming we're bringing you this year from NPR, APM, and more? The full schedule - from Thanksgiving to New Year's Day - is…
-
Wednesday, November 277:00 PM Hanukkah Lights 2013A perennial holiday favorite, Hanukkah Lights features Hanukkah stories and memoirs written by acclaimed…
-
Thursday, Nov. 22th9:00 - 10:00 am: Giving Thanks 2012With music and stories for Thanksgiving, host John Birge creates a thoughtful, contemporary…
-
Friday, Dec. 7th9:00 - 10:00 pm: Hanukkah Lights 2012A perennial NPR favorite, Hanukkah Lights features Hanukkah stories and memoirs written by acclaimed…
-
Monday, Dec. 31st9:00 - 10:00 am: The Exchange – People of the YearNoon - 1:00 pm: A Season’s Griot 2012Hosted for the last 19 years by acclaimed…