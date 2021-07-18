-
The New Hampshire Attorney General's office is immediately ending its day-to-day supervision of the criminal law enforcement functions of the Hillsborough…
A former prosecutor fired by Hillsborough County Attorney Michael Conlon is suing Conlon for wrongful termination.Attorney Donald Topham was placed on…
New Hampshire Attorney General Gordon MacDonald failed to get the support today to send former Manchester police chief David Mara to the Hillsborough…
AG's Office Defends Takeover of Hillsborough County Attorney's OfficeThe New Hampshire Department of Justice is defending its decision last week to take over criminal cases at the Hillsborough County Attorney's Office,…
New Hampshire Attorney General Gordon MacDonald announced Friday he is taking over the Hillsborough County Attorney's office, citing what he calls…