Harriet Wilson

What can a graveyard tell you about civics, race, history, and memory? And how do gravesites of Black Americans in New Hampshire help us deepen our…
In 1859, Harriet E. Wilson published a book about life as an indentured servant in New Hampshire. It remains an obscure classic because it challenges white ideals about racism in the North.
In 1859, a Mrs. H.E. Wilson published a novel at her own expense. The book told the story of a biracial girl named Frado who was abandoned by her mother…
Barbara Follett had done more by the age of 25 than many will do in their lifetime. Including vanishing. Today on the show, the disappearance of an…
With its 'lily-white' reputation, the Granite State doesn't often highlight the role that people of color have played throughout its history. A new…