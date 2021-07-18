Genetically Modified Food

-
Genetically modified organisms are a favorite villain of the modern food debate, with claims they threaten human health and the environment. But while…
While an increasing number of states and retailers are looking to pass GMO labeling laws, planting genetically modified corn, soybeans, and cotton remains…
The national debate over whether foods that contain ‘genetically modified’ ingredients should be labeled has come to New Hampshire, with a bill in the…
A House committee voted 12 to 8 to recommende against passing a bill that would require retailers to label foods containing genetically modified crops, or…
Since August New Hampshire lawmakers have been considering arguments for and against the labeling of foods containing genetically modified organisms. The…
Lawmakers working on a bill that would require the labeling of food containing Genetically Modified Crops heard from a leading advocate of GMO labeling…
The "Monsanto Protection Act"EarthTalk®E - The Environmental MagazineDear EarthTalk: What is the “Monsanto Protection Act” and why are environmentalists so upset about it? -- Rita…
A good potato is hard to find – at least for potato chip makers, who require the exactly the right balance of sugar, starch, and color to produce a…
EarthTalk®E - The Environmental MagazineDear EarthTalk: What was Proposition 37 in California that concerns the labeling of genetically modified foods and…