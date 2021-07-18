© 2021 New Hampshire Public Radio

    The Exchange
    What is CRISPR?
    CRISPR stands for "Clustered Regularly Interspaced Palindromic Repeats". It allows scientists to precisely target and cut any kind of genetic material,…
    Word of Mouth
    The Philadelphia Chromosome: A Mutant Gene And The Quest To Cure Cancer
    Virginia Prescott
    In 1959 scientists caught their first glimpse of a genetic mutation, ‘the Philadelphia chromosome’ and began unraveling the mysterious role it plays in…
    Health
    A Step Forward For Gene Therapy To Treat HIV
    Richard Knox
    Years after more than 40 patients with HIV received immune cells designed to attack and kill cells infected with HIV, the specialized cells are still present in their bloodstreams. There's been no sign the cells, a form of gene therapy, caused any serious side effects.