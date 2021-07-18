© 2021 New Hampshire Public Radio

    NH News
    Manchester Not Alone in School Funding Woes
    Sarah Gibson
    ,
    Amanda Cordier has been thinking about moving her kids out of the Manchester school district, but after a "Save our Schools" forum at Memorial High School…
    NH News
    $5.5 Million in Tax Credits Goes to N.H. Nonprofits
    Sixteen New Hampshire nonprofits will receive funding in the form of tax credits from the Community Development Finance Authority. The tax credits total…
  • NH News
    Drug Courts In A State Of Funding Flux
    Ryan Lessard
    ,
    It’s important to note, firstly, that the cost of incarcerating someone in state prison is about $32k and in county jails about $35k. Experts say that…
    Word of Mouth
    Political Science Under Attack
    Two weeks ago, Congress passed a continuing budget resolution that included an amendment to cease all funding of political science research. Currently,…
    Word of Mouth
    The 'I' in Innovation?
    Icons of creativity like Steve Jobs and Mark Zuckerberg are romanticized as lone wolves, toiling alone deep into the night on ideas that one day change…
    Word of Mouth
    Power to the People
    In the President’s 2010 State of the Union speech, Obama touched on a Supreme Court decision that has come to define the heated debate surrounding the…