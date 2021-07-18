-
Manchester Not Alone in School Funding WoesAmanda Cordier has been thinking about moving her kids out of the Manchester school district, but after a "Save our Schools" forum at Memorial High School…
-
Sixteen New Hampshire nonprofits will receive funding in the form of tax credits from the Community Development Finance Authority. The tax credits total…
-
It’s important to note, firstly, that the cost of incarcerating someone in state prison is about $32k and in county jails about $35k. Experts say that…
-
Two weeks ago, Congress passed a continuing budget resolution that included an amendment to cease all funding of political science research. Currently,…
-
Icons of creativity like Steve Jobs and Mark Zuckerberg are romanticized as lone wolves, toiling alone deep into the night on ideas that one day change…
-
In the President’s 2010 State of the Union speech, Obama touched on a Supreme Court decision that has come to define the heated debate surrounding the…