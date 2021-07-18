© 2021 New Hampshire Public Radio

fracking

    NHPR Blogs
    The Fracking Controversy
    EarthTalk®E - The Environmental MagazineDear EarthTalk: I have heard that fracking is becoming a major environmental issue in the U.S. Which parts of the…
    The Exchange
    The Fracas Over Fracking (Rebroadcast)
    Laura Knoy
    The controversial mining method known as hydraulic fracturing, or "fracking", has led to a boom in production of cheap natural gas by getting at what was…
    National
    U.S. Has A Natural Gas Problem: Too Much Of It
    John Ydstie
    A boom in natural gas in the U.S. has driven prices to 10-year lows, threatening the viability of some producers. People needed less gas to heat their homes this winter, but at the same time a huge increase in gas production was made possible by new methods of coaxing gas out of shale rock formations.
    National
    Quakes Caused By Waste From Gas Wells, Study Finds
    Christopher Joyce
    The salty, toxic wastewater that's used in hydrofracking and other gas drilling is likely to blame for small earthquakes in the Midwest, a new study from the U.S. Geological Survey concludes. The water is pumped deep underground, where it lubricates faults and causes them to slip.
    Word of Mouth
    Part 1: FrackQuakes and Agent Twitter
    Virginia Prescott
    Word of Mouth
    WoM for Saturday, November 12th, 2011
    Where are all these fracking earthquakes coming from? The correlation between natural gas and shifting plates. Also, Agent Twitter and Double-O-Social…
    Word of Mouth
    A Fracking Disaster?
    The magnitude 5.8 earthquake that rattled the east coast back in August triggered speculation about whether the controversial gas drilling technique…
    Word of Mouth
    Word of Mouth for November 9th, 2011
    The growing evidence for a connection between the controversial drilling technique called"fracking" and earthquakes. A shocking tactic used by a…