The Fracking ControversyEarthTalk®E - The Environmental MagazineDear EarthTalk: I have heard that fracking is becoming a major environmental issue in the U.S. Which parts of the…
The controversial mining method known as hydraulic fracturing, or "fracking", has led to a boom in production of cheap natural gas by getting at what was…
A boom in natural gas in the U.S. has driven prices to 10-year lows, threatening the viability of some producers. People needed less gas to heat their homes this winter, but at the same time a huge increase in gas production was made possible by new methods of coaxing gas out of shale rock formations.
The salty, toxic wastewater that's used in hydrofracking and other gas drilling is likely to blame for small earthquakes in the Midwest, a new study from the U.S. Geological Survey concludes. The water is pumped deep underground, where it lubricates faults and causes them to slip.
Part 1: FrackQuakes and Agent Twitter
Where are all these fracking earthquakes coming from? The correlation between natural gas and shifting plates. Also, Agent Twitter and Double-O-Social…
A Fracking Disaster?The magnitude 5.8 earthquake that rattled the east coast back in August triggered speculation about whether the controversial gas drilling technique…
The growing evidence for a connection between the controversial drilling technique called"fracking" and earthquakes. A shocking tactic used by a…