Folk Concert

-
>>>Open Mic at the Stone Church ~ Newmarket, NH ~ 7pm ~ http://www.stonechurchrocks.com/ >>>Open Mic hosted by Aaron Tornberg at The Hearing Room ~ 119…
-
Folk Music and Dance Calendar 6.16.19MUSIC EVENTSEvery Sunday>>>Open Mic at the Stone Church ~ Newmarket, NH ~ 7pm ~ http://www.stonechurchrocks.com/ >>>Open Mic hosted by Aaron Tornberg at…
-
NHPR Folk Music and Dance Calendar 6.17.18Every Monday>>>Wild Eagles Blues Jam at the Stone Church ~ Newmarket, NH ~ 7:30pm~ http://www.stonechurchrocks.com/>>>Hootenanny at the Salt Hill Pub ~…
-
Every Monday>>>Wild Eagles Blues Jam at the Stone Church ~ Newmarket, NH ~ 7:30pm~ http://www.stonechurchrocks.com/>>>Hootenanny at the Salt Hill Pub ~…
-
NHPR Folk Music and Dance Calendar 7.23.17MUSIC EVENTSThanks to our volunteers, Jim and Dianne for helping to keep this updated!Every Monday>>>Wild Eagles Blues Jam at the Stone Church ~…
-
Folk Show Calendar 5.14.17Thanks to Folk Show volunteers Jim and Dianne for pulling this listing togetherEvery Monday(>>>Wild Eagles Blues Jam at the Stone Church ~ Newmarket, NH ~…
-
MUSIC EVENTSEvery Monday>>>Wild Eagles Blues Jam at the Stone Church ~ Newmarket, NH ~ 7:30pm~ http://www.stonechurchrocks.com/>>>Hootenanny at the Salt…
-
Every Monday>>>Wild Eagles Blues Jam at the Stone Church ~ Newmarket, NH ~ 7:30pm ~ www.stonechurchrocks.com>>>Hootenanny at the Salt Hill Pub ~ Hanover,…
-
Every Monday>>>Wild Eagles Blues Jam at the Stone Church ~ Newmarket, NH ~ 7:30pm ~ www.stonechurchrocks.comEvery Tuesday>>>Bluegrass Jam at the Stone…
-
Every Monday>>>Wild Eagles Blues Jam at the Stone Church ~ Newmarket, NH ~ 7:30pm ~ www.stonechurchrocks.comEvery Tuesday>>>Bluegrass Jam at the Stone…