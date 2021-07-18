© 2021 New Hampshire Public Radio

Falcon Ridge

  • Folk Show
    NHPR Folk Music and Dance Calendar 7.27.19
    Kate McNally
    ,
    NHPR Folk Music and Dance Calendar Week of Mon. 07/29/19By Kate McNally http://nhpr.org/people/kate-mcnally/ •/ July 28, 2019Related Program:The Folk Show…
  • Folk Show
    NHPR Folk Festival Calendar 7.15.18
    Kate McNally
    ,
    Folk Festival Calendar July 15, 2018July 19-22, 2018>>>Grey Fox Bluegrass FestivalOak Hill, New Yorkhttp://greyfoxbluegrass.comPerformers include: Dry…
  • Folk Show
    NHPR Folk Festival Calendar 7.8.18
    Kate McNally
    ,
    July 13-15, 2018>>>Green River FestivalGreenfield, Massachusettshttp://www.greenriverfestival.comPerformers include: Michael Franti and Spearhead, Old…
  • Folk Show
    NHPR Folk Festival Calendar 6.24.18
    Kate McNally
    ,
    June 24 -29, 2018>>>The Acadia Trad FestivalBar Harbor, Mainehttp://www.acadiatradschool.com/festival/Performers include: There are many headliners plus…
  • Folk Show
    NHPR Folk Festival Calendar
    Kate McNally
    ,
    Folk Festival Calendar June 10, 2018June 21-23, 2108 >>>Concord Market DaysConcord NH https://ccanh.com/events/south-stage-market-days/Performers include:…
  • john_gorka2018.jpg
    Folk Show
    In Studio Performance: John Gorka
    Kate McNally
    ,
  • Folk Show
    NHPR Festival Calendar 5.6.18
    Kate McNally
    ,
    Folk Festival Calendar Apr 30, 2018May 19, 2018>>>All Roads FestivalBelfast, Mainehttp://allroadsmusicfest.org/ Multi-genre festival; performers include…
  • Folk Show
    Folk Festival Calendar 7.26.15
    Kate McNally
    ,
    July 30-Aug 2Pemi Valley Bluegrass Festival ~ Thornton, NHSugar Shack Campground www.pemivalleybluegrass.com 603-726-6005Performers include: The Gibson…
  • Folk Show
    Folk Festival Calendar 7.5.15
    Kate McNally
    ,
    July 5-11Festival On the Green ~ Middlebury, VTAt the Middlebury Recreation Park : 802-462-3555Performers include: Vance Gilbert, Ten Strings & a Goat…
  • Folk Show
    Folk Show Calendar (concerts, dances and festivals)
    Kate McNally
    ,
    Monday, July 29>>>The Ennis Sisters (Country & Celtic) at the Tillotson Center ~ Colebrook, NH ~ 7pm ~ www.gnwca.org 603-246-8998Wednesday, July 31>>>The…
