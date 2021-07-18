-
Today's we're diving into the archives and listening to one of our favorite theme shows: The Shame Show. Listen to the full episode and read more here.
From Hester Prynne’s Scarlet Letter to stockades in the town square, public shaming has deep roots in America. Today on Word of Mouth: humiliation hits…
Empathy, the ability to share in the emotions of another, has been on the decline since the 1980’s, with the steepest drop occurring in the past ten…
