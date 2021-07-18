© 2021 New Hampshire Public Radio

Downton Abbey

  • the_crawley_family__pictured_during_an_episode_of_the_downton_television_series_courtesy_of_pbs_0.jpg
    The Exchange
    The Enduring Appeal of "Downton Abbey"
    Downton Abbey, the wildly popular PBS television series, is now on the big screen. We talk with a UNH historian about how accurately the series depicts…
  • butler.jpg
    Word of Mouth
    Inside Butler Boot Camp
    The number of U.S. billionaires doubled in the past decade, and those hedge fund managers, CEOs and celebrities need trained staff to manage their many…
  • Word of Mouth
    Word of Mouth 10.06.2012
    Part 1: Data's Dirty Little SecretEvery Google search, every saved photograph, streamed song, text message and each stroke of the e-mail send button is…
  • downton_via_neilalderney123.jpg
    Word of Mouth
    Downton Abbey's New England Connection
    Virginia Prescott
    ,
    American audiences will have to wait until January before the popular drama, Downton Abbey returns to PBS. Meanwhile, New Hampshire has its own peculiar…
  • downton_evian_tsai.jpg
    Word of Mouth
    Books to get you through 'til Sunday
    Historian Simon Schama calls it another example of British television’s “cultural necrophilia”. Well then, bring out your dead…the Downton Abbey…