-
Lawmakers voted today on the state’s budget, which is now heading to Gov. Chris Sununu’s desk. But the adult dental benefit insured through Medicaid…
-
The COVID-19 pandemic has thrown business operations across the state for a loop. It has also exacerbated long standing inequality. Both have come to a…
-
The Department of Health and Human Services says it will receive a $1.85 million federal grant aimed at improving dental health. The funds, from the…
-
Tooth decay is the leading chronic disease for children in the United States. It’s also one of the easiest to prevent. As NHPR’s Jason Moon reports, one…
-
By the time the 2016 Olympic opening ceremony kicks off in Rio, ranking rounds for one of the fastest growing sports will already have taken…
-
A bipartisan commission says New Hampshire lawmakers should consider adding comprehensive dental benefits to the state's Medicaid program for adults. The…
-
A survey shows that New Hampshire ranks 43rd in the country for access to fluoride in public drinking water.The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention…
-
Whether they have insurance or not, many Americans have trouble affording dental care. This leaves many adults -and children- forgoing needed dental care…
-
As with other health markers, N.H. consistently ranks high in measures of youth dental health and, overall, the state of children's teeth in New Hampshire…
-
You probably never would have guessed it, but one of the front lines of public health in New Hampshire is on the second floor of an elementary school in…