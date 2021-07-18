Charter Funding

-
An Arts and Music Charter School on the Seacoast that had faced closure is now likely to stay open.The Seacoast Charter School has been trying to raise…
-
Today the New Hampshire House of Representatives passed a budget that doesn’t fund $2.5 million for new charter schools. If that policy stands it would be…
-
The New Hampshire House of Representatives has passed a bill that would end what has been called a moratorium on new charter schools. The bill still has a…
-
New Charter schools hoping to open next fall will likely have to wait a while longer before they can submit their applications to the state. A proposal to…