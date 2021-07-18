-
It’s been a year of anxiety and grief, and even the sense of a light at the end of the tunnel brings its own confusion. We explore the mental and physical…
When workers at the American embassy Cuba claimed to have been attacked by a mysterious weapon that left no trace, it led to a major shift in American…
Our guest says most of us are pretty clueless about this - given all the misinformation on how our brains and bodies create our feelings. In her new book,…
Dr . Martin Luther King Jr, Emmit Till, Medgar Evers - many sacrificed their lives during America's struggle for civil rights. So did Jonathan Daniels, a…
Why is six scared of seven? Because seven, eight, nine. Jokes like this are only one example of the ways that we humans like to assign personality traits…
For the past 27 years the editors of Popular Science have identified products and technologies designed to change our world. On today’s show we’ll review…
It’s often said that adolescents are impulsive partly because their brains aren’t fully developed. Now a new book adds fuel to the discussion, describing…
For years, the fact that classical music helps little brains grow and develop has been common knowledge. It appears in books about raising kids, comes…
With new numbers from the Centers for Disease Control showing ever-increasing rates, researchers and advocates are considering the causes and…
In a world where doodling is often criticized as a means toward distraction, new studies have shown that sketching and doodling improve our comprehension…