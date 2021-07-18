Bill Staines

-
NHPR Folk Music and Dance Calendar 4.28.19Every Sunday>>>Open Mic at the Stone Church ~ Newmarket, NH ~ 7pm ~ http://www.stonechurchrocks.com/ >>>Open Mic hosted by Aaron Tornberg at The Hearing…
NHPR Folk Music and Dance Calendar 7.8.18Every Monday>>>Wild Eagles Blues Jam at the Stone Church ~ Newmarket, NH ~ 7:30pm~ http://www.stonechurchrocks.com/>>>Hootenanny at the Salt Hill Pub ~…
NHPR Folk Show Playlist 8.27.17Title/ Artist/ Album/ LabelThe Old Churchyard/ The Waxwing Four/ The Waxwing Four/ The Waxwing FourLord Inchiquin ; Sugaree/ Wake The Dead Wake The Dead…
Every Monday>>>Wild Eagles Blues Jam at the Stone Church ~ Newmarket, NH ~ 7:30pm ~ www.stonechurchrocks.comEvery Tuesday>>>Bluegrass Jam at the Stone…
NHPR Folk Show Calendar 12.7.14Friday, December 12>>>Griffin House w/ Connor Garvey at the Me & Thee Coffeehouse ~ Marblehead, MA ~ 8pm ~ 781-631-8987, www.meandthee.org>>>Sweet Honey…
NHPR Folk Show Playlist 12.7.14Title/ Artist/ Album/ LabelThe Dusty Meadow Variations/ Cassie and Maggie/ Sterling Road/ Cassie and Maggie MacDonaldOverture/ Christmas Revels From…
Song/ Artist/ Album/ LabelThe Moonshiner/ The Clancy Brothers & Tommy Makem/ The Clancy Brothers And Tommy Makem In Person at Carnegie Hall/ Sony Legacy77…