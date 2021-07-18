© 2021 New Hampshire Public Radio

Bill Staines

  • Folk Show
    NHPR Folk Music and Dance Calendar 4.28.19
    Kate McNally
    ,
    Every Sunday>>>Open Mic at the Stone Church ~ Newmarket, NH ~ 7pm ~ http://www.stonechurchrocks.com/ >>>Open Mic hosted by Aaron Tornberg at The Hearing…
  • Folk Show
    NHPR Folk Music and Dance Calendar 4.14.19
    Kate McNally
    ,
    MUSIC EVENTSEvery Sunday>>>Open Mic at the Stone Church ~ Newmarket, NH ~ 7pm ~ http://www.stonechurchrocks.com/ >>>Open Mic hosted by Aaron Tornberg at…
  • Folk Show
    NHPR Folk Music and Dance Calendar 7.8.18
    Kate McNally
    ,
    Every Monday>>>Wild Eagles Blues Jam at the Stone Church ~ Newmarket, NH ~ 7:30pm~ http://www.stonechurchrocks.com/>>>Hootenanny at the Salt Hill Pub ~…
  • Folk Show
    NHPR Folk Music and Dance Calendar 9.10.17
    Kate McNally
    ,
    MUSIC EVENTSEvery Monday>>>Wild Eagles Blues Jam at the Stone Church ~ Newmarket, NH ~ 7:30pm~ http://www.stonechurchrocks.com/>>>Hootenanny at the Salt…
  • Folk Show
    NHPR Folk Show Playlist 8.27.17
    Kate McNally
    ,
    Title/ Artist/ Album/ LabelThe Old Churchyard/ The Waxwing Four/ The Waxwing Four/ The Waxwing FourLord Inchiquin ; Sugaree/ Wake The Dead Wake The Dead…
  • Folk Show
    NHPR Folk Music and Dance Calendar 5.1.16
    Kate McNally
    ,
    Every Monday>>>Wild Eagles Blues Jam at the Stone Church ~ Newmarket, NH ~ 7:30pm ~ www.stonechurchrocks.comEvery Tuesday>>>Bluegrass Jam at the Stone…
  • Folk Show
    NHPR Folk Show Calendar 12.7.14
    Kate McNally
    ,
    Friday, December 12>>>Griffin House w/ Connor Garvey at the Me & Thee Coffeehouse ~ Marblehead, MA ~ 8pm ~ 781-631-8987, www.meandthee.org>>>Sweet Honey…
  • Folk Show
  • Folk Show
    NHPR Folk Show Playlist 12.7.14
    Kate McNally
    ,
    Title/ Artist/ Album/ LabelThe Dusty Meadow Variations/ Cassie and Maggie/ Sterling Road/ Cassie and Maggie MacDonaldOverture/ Christmas Revels From…
  • Folk Show
    NHPR Folk Show Playlist 1.19.14
    Kate McNally
    ,
    Song/ Artist/ Album/ LabelThe Moonshiner/ The Clancy Brothers & Tommy Makem/ The Clancy Brothers And Tommy Makem In Person at Carnegie Hall/ Sony Legacy77…
