A bill that would make it easier for landowners to control flooding from beaver dams is heading to Gov. Chris Sununu’s desk.The New Hampshire House and…
An ongoing struggle with a beaver dam in Hopkinton will land in the state legislature this session.Hopkinton select board chair Jim O'Brien says the town…
The state is testing a new way to keep beavers from clogging up culverts and flooding roads.Engineers from the Department of Transportation have installed…
Monday evening a torrent of water surprised drivers heading home on Route 4 in Epsom. Officials say the culprit was a failed beaver dam. Flooding on New…