-
With cold weather comes more stuffy noses, fevers, and bugs. Why do we tend to get sick in the winter, and why are some people more affected than others?…
-
EarthTalk®E - The Environmental MagazineDear EarthTalk: Is it true that asthma cases in children often correlate to living close to roads and all the…
-
Environmental groups in New Hampshire and Maine want the EPA to investigate sulfur dioxide emissions at a power plant in Portsmouth.Sierra Club chapters…
-
Researchers have long known that aspirin can be risky for children who have asthma. Now some researchers are pointing to data that suggests acetaminophen could be a problem, too.