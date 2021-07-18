-
A free smartphone app developed at the University of New Hampshire to help prevent sexual assault and provide assistance to victims is now available…
-
On today's show:Civics 101: Senate RulesBias in algorithms. We looked at the controversy surrounding the popular FaceApp and listen back to a previous…
-
The University of New Hampshire is working on a new app that's designed to help survivors of sexual assault, set to launch in the fall. Called “uSafeNH,”…
-
Facial recognition software is now everywhere - in airports, stores, on our gadgets and on social media. The goal is improving security and improving…
-
Maybe you’re looking for somewhere to sound off on the fate of the Manchester teachers’ contract, or the expansion of rail service from Boston, or…
-
Sports nutrition is a multi-billion dollar market, but a new study from the University Of Montana is calling so-called recovery foods into question. On…
-
As schools across the country struggle to meet the new national common core standards, one controversial aspect of education is not part of the…
-
A couple of months ago, we talked to Greg Beck – the creator of a counter-intuitive photo app called The White Album, which basically turns your…
-
Valentine’s Day is this weekend and couples in love are expected to spend in the billions, but spending by singles may have even greater revenue…
-
With the rise of services like Uber and Airbnb, more folks who would normally use city-regulated taxis or hotels are now using apps to connect with…