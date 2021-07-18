-
A former Franklin Pierce University art professor and her son have been ordered to repay nearly $500,000 for selling forged paintings by the artist Leon…
The jury was treated to an art lecture on the third day of testimony in a forgery case involving a prominent collector and a New Hampshire mother and…
A unique legal case is playing out in a Concord courtroom this week. Andrew Hall, a prominent art collector, has accused a Rindge mother and son of…
There are new details in the strange story of a former Franklin Pierce University art professor and her son who stand accused of selling forged paintings…