amtrak downeaster

-
N.H. House Hears Testimony On Commuter Rail Study FundingBackers of a plan to bring commuter rail to Nashua and Manchester say it’s finally time for the state to accept federal funds to complete a study of a…
-
Track Construction Slows Downeaster TrainsConstruction on Amtrak’s Downeaster rail line will interrupt service for the next several weeks.Fewer trains will run weekdays as Amtrak makes track…
-
Officials say Amtrak's Downeaster passenger train crashed into a car whose driver followed GPS directions onto train tracks in East Kingston.East Kingston…
-
Commuter rail fans in New Hampshire received some good news recently. A private train company is offering to connect Nashua and Bedford to Lowell, Mass.,…