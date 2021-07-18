2020 Exchange Forum

-
The Exchange sat down with Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders on Sunday, Jan. 19, before a live audience to discuss the Senator's views on Medicare for All,…
-
The Exchange sits down with U.S. Sen. Cory Booker before a live audience at NHPR's Concord studio.The Democratic presidential candidate and former mayor…
-
South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg called on the consulting firm McKinsey and Co. Friday to release its client list from his time at the company, a…
-
Our N.H. 2020 Primary Forum series continues with Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg. We sit down with the South Bend, Indiana mayor and…
-
These are not times to be trifled with as Andrew Yang sees it: American jobs are fast losing ground to aumotation, causing politcal upheaval, devastating…
-
The New Hampshire Primary 2020 Candidate Forum series on The Exchange continued Nov. 7 with Democrat Andrew Yang. The entrepreneur and political newcomer…
-
Our New Hampshire Primary 2020 Candidate Forum series continues with U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Democrat of Massachusetts, before a live audience. Listen…
-
Democratic presidential candidate and former hedge-fund manager Tom Steyer sits down for an hour-long candidate forum in front of a live audience at New…
-
GOP presidential candidate Bill Weld says climate change would have his full attention if he were to win the presidency, calling it one of his top two…
-
In the first in our series of New Hampshire Primary 2020 Candidate Forums, we sit down before a live audience with Republican presidential contender…