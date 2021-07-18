2 Minute 2 Way

-
After two decades of on-air announcing and helming production boards for the station, longtime NHPR announcer Dan Colgan recently retired after a 46-year…
-
NHPR’s Hannah McCarthy to Host October EventNHPR and its longtime partner Stay Work Play celebrate 11 years of the Rising Stars Awards this October.Each…
-
From Commutes to Cats: Chatting with Jim SchachterIn mid-October, Jim Schachter began his tenure as New Hampshire Public Radio’s new president and chief executive officer. In the weeks since his…
-
Annie Ropeik to Host October Event This October, NHPR and its partner Stay Work Play celebrate ten years of the Rising Stars Awards. Each year, the…
-
For many public radio listeners, Morning Edition is a staple part of their days. As they prepare for the workday, the school day or their daily commute,…
-
Cool companies, up and coming entrepreneurs, and civic leaders making a difference will be honored Thursday, October 11, at the Rising Stars Awards…
-
After buying raffle tickets to support NHPR’s annual Summer Car Raffle, Greta Johansson of Concord was surprised and delighted to come out the big winner…