No tickets for the World Cup? Boston's hosting a 16-day fan festival in City Hall Plaza

State and city officials made the long-awaited announcement Tuesday on where World Cup fans without tickets can gather in Boston to watch the matches: City Hall Plaza.

The widely unloved stretch of red brick will be the site of the fan festival over 16 days in June and July, officials said. Boston Mayor Michelle Wu touted it as a strong choice— “right in the heart of our city. Right outside the most beautiful building in the city,” (the much-maligned City Hall).

”We renovated City Hall Plaza just a few years back precisely so that it could be the gathering space that has been needed,” Wu said at the press conference Tuesday. “Thousands of residents and visitors will gather to cheer on their teams downtown, bringing energy, economic investment, and a global spotlight to our businesses and communities.”

She also said the city will host watch parties “ across the neighborhoods and invite local businesses to join in the celebration.”

Gov. Maura Healey said more than 2 million international visitors are expected to travel to the Boston area around World Cup.

A rendering of the City Hall site featured food vendors, entertainment and large screens for viewing the matches.

Mike Loynd, chief executive of the Boston World Cup organizing committee Boston 26, said details on the venue will be firmed up in the coming months.

As for charging admission to the site, he said, ”At this point our goal is to make this a free experience.”

Meet Boston Chief Executive Martha Sheridan, who also serves on the organizing committee’s honorary board, said the seven matches slated at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough in June in July will “ generate over $1 billion in local economic impact,” including $100 million in tax revenue and over 9,000 jobs.

