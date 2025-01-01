Fridays at 3 p.m.

The Middle with Jeremy Hobson is a live national call-in talk show aimed at elevating the voices of Americans who live in “the middle,” geographically, politically or philosophically. We also spotlight those who want to meet in the middle to find solutions to the biggest issues the country faces.

These voices are more important than ever. The Middle opens a safe space to discuss different points of view without judgment, a non-partisan forum meant to bring Americans together and listen rather than to divide them.