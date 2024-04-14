© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

The Folk Show

In Studio Visit with Tom Smith

Published April 14, 2024 at 8:22 PM EDT
Kate McNally
Singer-Songwriter and part-time Jaffrey NH resident Tom Smith stopped by The Folk Show with a few songs and conversation with Kate McNally.

Tom Smith played his previously unreleased single and selections from his Planting in a Drought release with Kate McNally and The Folk Show.

