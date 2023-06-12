NHPR's Folk Show Music and Dance Calendar 6.11.23
NHPR Folk Calendar of virtual and actual concerts, open mics, contradances, etc
Monday, June 12, 2023 edition
Many event announcements have short lead-times. Check the NHPR Folk Show Facebook page for timely announcements.
Monday, June 12, 2023
Singer-Songwriter Open Mic hosted by Liza Linehan at Book & Bar, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ET~ https://www.bookandbar.com/events-upcoming
Open Mic at Cara Irish Pub, Dover NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://carairishpub.com/events/
Virtual Open Mic at Passim ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.passim.org/live-music/club-passim/openmic/
Tuesday, June 13, 2023
DANCE! Morris and More at Revels North, 31 Old Etna Road, Hanover NH (weekly) ~ 6-7:30pm ET ~ https://www.revelsnorth.org/programs-events
Community Singers at Revels North, 31 Old Etna Road, Hanover NH (weekly) ~ 6-7:30pm ET ~ https://www.revelsnorth.org/programs-events ~
Peabody’s Coal Train at Angela Robinson Bandstand, Henniker NH ~ 6pm ET ~
Marjorie Sennet Trio with June Star at Book & Bar, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://bookandbar.com/
Open Mic at Patrick’s Pub, Gilford NH ~ 6pm ET ~ 18 Weirs Road
603-293-0841
Open Mic at Tandy’s Pub & Grille, Concord NH ~ 8pm ET ~
1 Eagle Square 603-856-7614
International Folk Dance at U Mass Lowell Recreation Center, 322 Aiken Ave, Lowell, MA 01854 ~ 7:30-9pm every Tuesday ~ Join Andy Taylor and friends for international folk dancing for all, Beginners welcome! Also available on Zoom.
https://www.mladostfolk.com/mladost-community-dance
Monday, June 12 through Friday, June 16, 2023
Camp Cripple Creek at Full Moon Resort in the Catskills of New York State ~ ~ https://campcripplecreek.com/ ~ members of The Band, Donna the Buffalo, Cindy Cashdollar and more
Wednesday, June 14, 2023
Dance! (second Wednesday) English Country Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html
Ben Folds at Lowell Memorial Auditorium, Lowell MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.etix.com/ticket/p/8567554/ben-folds-lowell-lowell-memorial-auditorium?partner_id=264
Misty Blues Band at Jimmy’s Jazz and Blues Club, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://jimmysoncongress.com/events/
Ash & Eric at DeCordova Sculpture Garden, Lincoln MA ~ 6pm ET ~ https://www.ashandericmusic.com/tour
Thursday, June 15, 2023
Melody Gardot at the Lounge at the Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/series/music/
Mikaela Davis at The Stone Church, Brattleboro VT ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonechurchvt.com/#/events?event_id=72427
The Guthrie Girls with the Rear Defrosters and Jerry Wile at NOVA Arts, Keene NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.novaarts.org/events
Monadnock Music (probably classical) at Depot Park (outdoors free concert), Peterborough NH ~ 12 noon ~ in the event of rain, concert will be cancelled
Thursday, June 15 through Sunday, June 18, 2023
Festival! Blistered Fingers Family Bluegrass Festival in Litchfield, Maine ~ https://www.blisteredfingers.com/ https://www.blisteredfingers.com/index.php/festivals/june ~ THURSDAY: 4:00 - 5:00 ~ Cedar Ridge (NY) ; 5:00 - 6:00 ~ Ruta Beggars (MA) ; 6:00 - 7:00 ~ Blistered Fingers (ME) ; 7:00 - 8:00 ~ Cedar Ridge (NY) ; 8:00 - ?:?? ~ Ruta Beggars (MA) ; FRIDAY: 10:00 -11:00 ~ Hosmer Mountain Boys (CT) ; 11:00 -12:00 ~ Katahdin Valley Boys (ME) ; 12:00 - 1:00 ~ Zink & Company (TN) ; 1:00 - 2:00 ~ INTERMISSION ; 2:00 - 3:00 ~ Hosmer Mountain Boys (CT) ; 3:00 - 4:00 ~ Katahdin Valley Boys (ME) ; 4:00 - 5:00 ~ Nothin' Fancy (VA) ; 5:00 - 6:00 ~ INTERMISSION ; 6:00 - 7:00 ~ Zink & Company (TN) ; 7:00 - 8:00 ~ Rock Hearts (RI) ; 8:00 - 9:?? ~ Nothin' Fancy (VA) ; ; SATURDAY: 10:00 -11:00 ~ Zink & Company (TN) ; 11:00 -12:00 ~ Cedar Ridge (NY) ; 12:00 - 1:00 ~ Rock Hearts (RI) ; 1:00 - 2:00 ~ Kids Academy & INTERMISSION ; 2:00 - 3:00 ~ Zink & Company (TN) ; 3:00 - 4:00 ~ Nothin' Fancy (VA) ; 4:00 - 5:00 ~ The Gibson Brothers (NY) ; 5:00 - 6:00 ~ INTERMISSION ; 6:00 - 7:00 ~ Rock Hearts (RI) ; 7:00 - 8:00 ~ Nothin' Fancy (VA) ; 8:00 - ?:?? ~ The Gibson Brothers (NY) ; SUNDAY: 10:00 -11:00 ~ Gospel Sing & Jam With Mike & Mary (MA) ~ Includes rough camping & performances Thursday – Sunday with June Weekend Ticket $100/Person
Friday, June 16, 2023
Dance! (third Friday) Contra Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html
Dance! East Derry (third friday) Contra at First Parish Church UCC, 47 E Derry Rd, East Derry NH ~ ~ https://www.wordworthy2.org/ ~ Memorial Contra Dance for Paul Marsh, Don Veino calling JumpStart playing. Free of charge this month.
Open Mic at Lawrence Library, Pepperell MA (tentatively) ~ 7pm ET ~
~ Please email Deb Spratt ( dspratt@cwmars.org ) a 'yes or no' so I can see if we should have an encore Open Mic night before the summer fun begins.
Bill Frissell Trio at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html
The Evocatives at West LA Beer Company, Swanzey NH ~ 6pm ET ~
Kala Farnham at Andover Coffee House, Rte 11 & Chase Hill Road, East Andover, NH ~ 7pm ET ~ http://andovercoffeehouse.org/
Reed Foehl at the Lounge at the Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/reedfoehl/
Rickie Lee Jones at Jimmy’s Jazz and Blues Club, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://jimmysoncongress.com/events/
International Festival Latina at Capitol Center for the Arts, Concord NH ~ 8pm ET ~
Upstate at The Word Barn Meadow, 66 Newfields Road, Exeter, NH ~ 7-9pm ET ~
Friday, June 16 through Saturday, June 17, 2023
Festival! Northlands Festival at Cheshire County Fairgrounds, Swanzey NH (multi-genre festival) ~ https://www.northlandslive.com/artist-lineup ~ String cheese incident, Mike Gordon, TWIDDLE, Pigeons Playing Ping Pong, Orebolo, Andy Frasco & the U.N., too many zooz, doom flamingo, kitchen dwellers, Mihali & Friends, neighbor, The Nth Power, with Jennifer Hartswick, dogs in a pile, Daniel Donato's Cosmic Country, karina rykman, Jennifer Hartswick, Consider the Source,
Funky Dawgz, Yam Yam, Nick & Nate Play Marley, Bella's Bartok, Bearly Dead, Sicard Hollow, Dub Apocalypse, Baked Shrimp, Zach Nugent's Dead Set, and more ~
Camping…due to limited on-site parking, camping passes are sold per vehicle and not per person. All campers must arrive at the same time in the same vehicle, and each attendee will need their own festival pass. No companion vehicles will be allowed on-site. All campers must be off-site by 12pm Sunday. Camping only with two-day pass.
Saturday, June 17, 2023
Dance! 150th year celebration and Contra Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ noon and 8pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html
Coffee House and Open Mic at the DubHub, 1123 Main Street, Dublin NH ~ 7pm ET ~
Joyful Noise Café featuring Lucius Parshall, Scott and Jeanie Butler, Laurie and Suzi from Kota and Cosy Sheridan, Federated Church Community House, 160 Main Street, Marlborough; 6:30 PM
The Wildwoods at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.signaturesoundspresents.com/
Vance Gilbert at Bass Hall, Peterborough NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/
Chris Trapper at the Lounge at the Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/series/music/
Juneteenth! Chanting Down Babylon, Redemption Songs of the Diaspora at Strawberry Banke Museum, Portsmouth NH ~ 12:00 noon to 10pm ET ~ https://www.blackheritagetrailnh.org/ 603-570-8469 ~ Marcia Griffiths, Glen Washington, Lady G, Brigadier Jerry, Nadine Sutherland, Onyx Brown.
Paul Hodes & Blue Buddha Band at Rex Theatre, Manchester NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://rextheatre.org/
Corey Harris at Belleville Roots Music Series, 300 High St., Newburyport MA ~ 8pm ET ~ http://www.bellevilleroots.org/
Old Hat Stringband w/Joyce Andersen at The Word Barn Meadow, 66 Newfields Road, Exeter, NH ~ 7-9pm ET ~
Martin Barre (of Jethro Tull) at Tupelo Music Hall, Derry NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://tickets.tupelohall.com/ https://tickets.tupelohall.com/eventperformances.asp?evt=1068
Sunday, June 18, 2023
Toad the Wet Sprocket with Marcy Playground at Nashua Center for the Arts, 201 Main Street, Nashua NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://nashuacenterforthearts.com/
Martin Barre (of Jethro Tull) with Dan Crisp at Bull Run Restaurant, 215 Great Road, Shirley MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.bullrunrestaurant.com/
Old Hat String Band at Mr. Sippy's , 184 S Main St, Rochester, NH ~ 3-5pm ET ~ https://mrsippybbq.com/
Sharon Jones and her Trio at the Press Room , Portsmouth NH ~ 12 noon – 3:00 pm ET ~
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/fathers-day-brunch-sharon-jones-and-her-trio-tickets-632805045927
Sia Tolno & Afro Dead at [venue TBA], Putney VT ~ time TBA ~ https://www.nextstagearts.org/events-calendar.html
Tuesday, June 20, 2023
Dancing Madly Backwards at the Angela Robinson Bandstand, Henniker NH ~ 6:30pm ET ~
The Felice Brothers at The Press Room, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ET ~
Wednesday, June 21, 2023
Green Heron with Benny Bleu at The Little Cafe, Rochester NH ~ [send email for details] ~ greenheronmusic@gmail.com https://mailchi.mp/7eaf50c5b8c6/check-out-the-upcoming-concert-schedule?e=2967b86478
Sunny War with Low Tide at The Press Room, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ET ~
T.J. Wheeler and and Prakash Slim at Hampton Falls Free Library, Hampton Falls NH ~ 6-8pm ET ~ https://mailchi.mp/ec3bc0596435/the-hffl-newsletter-13547373
Thursday, June 22, 2023
Ellis Paul at Club Sandwioch, Sandwich NH ~ 7:00pm ET ~ https://ellispaul.com/calendar/
June Songwriter Session at NOVA Arts, Keene NH ~ 5pm ET ~ https://www.novaarts.org/events ~ featuring Heather Lynn, James Parison, Yoni Gordon, and Patty Keough!
Mark Lanen at Depot Park (outdoors free concert), Peterborough NH ~ 12 noon ~ in the event of rain, concert will be cancelled
Friday, June 23, 2023
Dance! (fourth Friday) Experienced Contra Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html
Dance! Milford Contra Dance, Milford Town Hall, Milford NH ~ 7:30pm, ET ~
Keb Mo’ at Lowell Summer Music Series, Lowell MA ~ 7:30pm ~ https://www.etix.com/ticket/p/7550638/kebmo-lowell-lowell-summer-music-series-at-boarding-house-park
Quebe Sisters at the Lounge at the Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/series/music/
Ellis Paul at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8:00pm ET ~ https://ellispaul.com/calendar/
Eric Gales (Blues) at Tupelo Music Hall, Derry NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://tickets.tupelohall.com/
Friday, June 23 through Sunday, June 25, 2023
Festival! Old Songs Festival, Altamont fairgrounds, Altamont, New York ~
~ Festival Hours: Friday: 1 pm–1 am; Saturday: 9 am–1 am; Sunday: 9 am–7 pm; Main Stage Concerts: Friday: 6:30 – 11 pm; Saturday: 6:30 – 11 pm; Sunday: 3:30 – 7 pm ~ Guy Davis • Jake Blount • Low Lily • Rum Ragged • Beppe Gambetta • Cantrip • Tret Fure • Bruce Molsky • Anne Hills & Al Power • Scott Ainslie • Windborne • Grosse Isle • Gangspil • Steve Gillette • Anita Best & Pamela Morgan • Evie Ladin • Máire Ní Chathasaigh & Chris Newman • The Gaslight Tinkers • Cloud Ten • Jim Gaudet & the Railroad Boys • Rev. Robert B. Jones & Matt Watroba • Sara Grey & Kieron Means • Sara Milonovich & Daisycutter • The Vox Hunters & Flannery Brown • Forty Degrees South • Andy Cohen • Magpie • John Roberts • The Gawler Sisters with Bennett Konesni & Ethan Tischler • Geoff Kaufman • John Kirk, Trish Miller & Mark Murphy • Corner House • Alex Cumming • Ben Sachs-Hamilton • Dirty Blue Shirts • Deirdre & Sean Murtha • The Great Groove Band • Sally Rogers • George Wilson • Selma Kaplan • Heather Wood • Alan Thomson • Pokingbrook Morris • Stefan Amidon • Chris Koldewey • John Dickson • Ron Gordon • Jake Thomas • Roger the Jester • and more! ~
Camping Fee: $25 per adult (age 19 and over) for the weekend.
(this amount is included in an All-Festival Ticket with Camping) Camping at the Old Songs Festival has been designed to meet Albany County Public Health Campground Code.
Festival! [June 22-25, 2023] Jenny Brook Bluegrass Festival, Turnbridge VT ~
~ THURSDAY: The Malpass Brothers , Po’ Ramblin’ Boys , Ruta Beggars , FRIDAY: Appalachian Road Show , Valerie Smith & Liberty Pike , Etlington Enterprise , Country Gentlemen Tribute Band , Rock Hearts , Seth Sawyer Band , SATURDAY: The Gibson Brothers , Dale Ann Bradley , Danny Paisley & The Southern Grass , Kenny & Amanda Smith , Seth Mulder & Midnight Run , SUNDAY: The Atkinson Family , Serene Green , Kelley John Gibson , Jenny Brook Kid’s Academy ~ Some fans have called Jenny Brook the postcard festival. We hope you’ll find time to sit back at your campsite to relax and enjoy the beautiful Vermont scenery. Your multi-day pass includes camping with no hookups and access to all stages. The grounds are very flat, perfect for camping! We offer both flush and portable toilets. Showers are free and located up top near the fair office. See the map in your program to find locations. Unfortunately, we can not allow fires. There are antique buildings scattered throughout the grounds so it isn’t safe. Please respect the no fire policy.
Festival! Green River Festival at Franklin County Fairgrounds, Greenfield MA ~ see website for details ~ https://www.greenriverfestival.com/ ~ ST. PAUL & THE BROKEN BONES • FRI JUNE 23 , CORY WONG • FRI JUNE 23 , THEE SACRED SOULS • FRI JUNE 23 , DONNA THE BUFFALO • FRI JUNE 23 , ALISA AMADOR • FRI JUNE 23 , GLEN DAVID ANDREWS BAND • FRI JUNE 23 , BRIDGET KEARNEY • FRI JUNE 23 , MOXIE • FRI JUNE 23 , LPT • FRI JUNE 23 , CACHITAS NOW! • FRI JUNE 23 , THE WOOD BROTHERS • SAT JUNE 24 , SAMMY RAE & THE FRIENDS • SAT JUNE 24 , RUBBLEBUCKET • SAT JUNE 24 , THE FELICE BROTHERS • SAT JUNE 24 , EILEN JEWELL • SAT JUNE 24 , THE HEAVY HEAVY • SAT JUNE 24 , JUPITER & OKWESS • SAT JUNE 24 , GA-20 • SAT JUNE 24 , WINTERPILLS • SAT JUNE 24 , RACHEL BAIMAN • SAT JUNE 24 , KIMAYA DIGGS • SAT JUNE 24 , SOGGY PO BOYS • SAT JUNE 24 , VIV AND RILEY • SAT JUNE 24 , KING MANZI • SAT JUNE 24 , LITTLE FEAT • SUNDAY JUNE 25 , SARAH SHOOK & THE DISARMERS • SUN JUNE 25 , MARK ERELLI • SUN JUNE 25 , MIKO MARKS • SUN JUNE 25 , AJ LEE & BLUE SUMMIT • SUN JUNE 25 , LARRY & JOE • SUN JUNE 25 , THE GREYS • SUN JUNE 25 , HGH TEA • SUN JUNE 25 ~ Last year all 3 days of the festival sold out (thank you!). This year we have limited space for tent camping, RV sites and on-site parking. It is recommended that you buy your tickets, parking pass and tent site well in advance. For the first time, there are no additional ticket fees.
Festival! Point Reggae Festival at Thomas Point Beach and Campground, Brunswick, Maine ~ ~
https://www.pointreggae.com info@pointreggae.com Venue Site -
~ Point Reggae is an oceanside, Arts & Music Festival that is unique to Maine. Bringing international artists together with Maine’s creative community to create an event that is fun for the entire family. Featuring live music, performance arts, craft wares, food, camping and so much more!
Featuring live music from international and regional artists - Hempress Sativa & the Unconquerebel Band, Joe Samba, Prezident Brown, Mighty Mystic, Jahriffe, Iba Mahr, Rik Jam with Roots Alley Collective, Koro Fyah x Satta Sound, Zuggu Dan X Green Lion Adwela & the Uprising, Catcha Vibe, Roots Rhythm Dub, the Gentleman Brawlers, Barefoot Truth Dance Company. Thomas Point Beach and Campground Established in 1956, Thomas Point Beach & Campground is centrally located to anything you may want to see or do in the Mid-Coast Area. So close to Route 1 and Downtown Brunswick, Maine, and yet you feel like you are far far away from it all. With over 100 campsites for adventure seekers of all levels, over 84 acres of wooded camping and immaculately manicured fields, a clean tidal beachfront, playground, wi-fi and more,
Saturday, June 24, 2023
Dance! Tophill Contra Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html
Trusting Fate at the Parish Center for the Arts, Westford MA ~ 7pm ET ~
The Quebe Sisters at Stone Mountain Arts, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://quebesisters.com/#tour https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/Quebe-Sisters.html
The Busted Jug Band at Bull Run Restaurant, 215 Great Road, Shirley MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.bullrunrestaurant.com/
Lenny Solomon at Winchester Farmers Market, Winchester NH ~ 9am-1pm ET ~ http://solomonband.com/bgig.html
LPT and The Hunan Rights at [venue TBA], Putney VT ~ 6pm ET ~ https://www.nextstagearts.org/events-calendar.html ~ Reggae and Salsa dance music
Melancholy Honey at Deering Community Church, United Church of Christ, Deering NH ~ 6:30pm ~
~ outdoors at the gazebo, weather permitting
Sunday, June 25, 2023
The Quebe Sisters Band at Bull Run Restaurant, 215 Great Road, Shirley MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.bullrunrestaurant.com/
Lenny Solomon (with Suzen) at Outlaw Brewery, Winchester NH ~ 2-5pm ET ~ http://solomonband.com/bgig.html https://www.theoutlawbrewingcompany.com/
Monday, June 26, 2023
The Fretbenders (Duo) at Durham Farmers Market, Downtown Mini-Park, 66 Main St., Durham, NH ~ 3-6pm ET ~ https://www.fretbenders.com/ https://www.seacoasteatlocal.org/summer-farmers-markets/durham/
Monday, June 26 -Sunday, July 2, 2023
Festival! The Acadia Trad Festival, Bar Harbor, Maine ~
~ Visit the website soon to see what is still availble… all the “core classes” are sold out and most of the evening concerts are also sold out, as of June 5, 2023. Some workshops are still open.
The final concert is not yet sold out: Comment ça flippe? | “How Ya Doin’?” Sat. July 5 7pm. Tonight, on the final night of the festival, we ask “how ya doin’?” and invite you to join our talented and passionate participants as they collaborate and share their extra special performances, before joining together in a community dance to close out the week!
Tuesday, June 27, 2023
Billie Marten with Olivia Kaplan at the Parlour Room, Northampton MA ~ time TBA ~
Wednesday, June 28, 2023
Dance! (fourth Wednesday) English Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html
Billie Marten with Olivia Kaplan at the SpaceGallery, Portland ME ~ time TBA ~
Green Heron at Public Library, Durham NH ~ 6:30pm ET ~
greenheronmusic@gmail.com https://mailchi.mp/7eaf50c5b8c6/check-out-the-upcoming-concert-schedule?e=2967b86478
Volkert Volkerz at Peterborough Farmers Market, Community Center, Peterborough NH ~ 3-6pm ET ~
https://mailchi.mp/3e7b41b952a6/volkerts-update-for-december-13512656
Thursday, June 29, 2023
Jon Jorgenson Bluegrass Band at Rex Theatre, Manchester NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://rextheatre.org/
Mark Erelli at Grotion Hill performing Arts Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~
Leslie Vogel and Fred Simmons Duo at Depot Park (outdoors free concert), Peterborough NH ~ 12 noon ~ in the event of rain, concert will be cancelled
Liam Grant at Hancock Farmers Market, Hancock, NH ~ 6pm ET ~ https://www.novaarts.org/events https://www.novaarts.org/events/liamgrantinhancock
Friday, June 30, 2023
Dance! (fifth Friday) Contra Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html
Rufus Wainwright at the Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/series/music/
Green Heron at Fogtown Cafe, Ellsworth ME ~ 5pm ET ~ greenheronmusic@gmail.com https://mailchi.mp/7eaf50c5b8c6/check-out-the-upcoming-concert-schedule?e=2967b86478
Roomful of Blues at LaBelle Winery, Derry NH ~ ~ https://labellewinery.com/public-winery-events/live-music-and-performances-labelle-winery-nh/
Hancock Depot Cabaret at Moose Brook Park (Food, Fireworks and Live Music), Hancock NH ~ 5-9:30pm ET ~
~ MELANCHOLY HONEY
,
THE HALLORANS
,
EYES OF AGE
Faun Fables w/ Christa Joy & the Honeybees at NOVA Arts, Keene NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.novaarts.org/events
Saturday, July 1, 2023
Dance! (First Saturday) Peterborough Contra Dance at the Town House, Peterborough NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~
~ Masks now optional
Peter Yarrow & Noel Paul Stookey at Waterville Opera House, Waterville Maine ~ 8pm ET ~
The Nields at Peterborough UU Church, Peterborough NH ~ 6:30pm ET ~ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/concert/debs/nields-7123
Meeting House Stage Open Mic (outdoors at the Rindge Historical Society) in Rindge NH ~ 1-4pm ET ~ 24 School Street email Ray Siekierski at nooniekirk52@Gmail.com 603-731-1713 for information or to sign up to play.
Hiroya Tsukamoto at Last Church on the Left, Portland ME ~ 3pm ET ~
Lenny Solomon at Winchester Farmers Market, Winchester NH ~ 9am-1pm ET ~ http://solomonband.com/bgig.html
Volkert Volkerz at Keene Farmers Market, Gilbo Avenue, Keene NH ~ 9-11am ET ~ https://mailchi.mp/3e7b41b952a6/volkerts-update-for-december-13512656
Festival! Kwackfest (Honoring Bob McQuillen) at Peterborough Town House, Peterborough NH ~ 1pm ET ~
~ Bob McQuillen (aka Mr. Mac, Kwack, and Uncle Bob) would have been 100 years old next year on June 27th. Bob himself said, “I want a party for my 100th birthday in the Peterborough Town House!”
In Bob lingo, “your wish is my command” and so the Monadnock Folklore Society is having a party for, and celebration of, Bob McQuillen in Peterborough, NH all day and evening on July 1, 2023, the “KwackFest,” if you will. We’re inviting all Bob’s friends and family to come to join us and celebrate his life and his many contributions to the world of contra dance, to Peterborough, and to the Monadnock region. There will be music, dancing, stories, food and more. We’d love to hear your ideas for ways we can celebrate Bob — send emails to kwackfest@monadnockfolk.org
Hiroya Tsukamoto at Last Church on the Left, 58 Wilmot St., Portland ME ~ 7pm ET ~
info: jay@jayyork,biz
The Nields at Peterborough UU Church, Peterborough NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/concert/debs/nields-7123
Green Heron at the Gundalow Company, Portsmouth NH ~ 6pm ET ~
Jean Rohe at World Fellowship Center, 368 Drake Hill Rd. Albany, NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://worldfellowship.org/calendar-of-events/ (603) 447-2280 office@worldfellowship.org MAILING ADDRESS: World Fellowship Center, PO Box 2280, Conway, NH 03818-2280
Sunday, July 2, 2023
Eilen Jewell at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~
Green Heron at Gundalow Cruise, Durham NH ~ 6pm ET ~
greenheronmusic@gmail.com https://mailchi.mp/7eaf50c5b8c6/check-out-the-upcoming-concert-schedule?e=2967b86478
Hiroya Tsukamoto at House Concert, Rockport MA ~ [time TBA] ~ whalecoveproductions@gmail.com
Andrea Pacquin (Folk-Rock) at The Cantin Room at BNHS 16 S. Main St, Concord NH ~ 6pm ET ~
Tuesday, July 5, 2023
Darrell Scott at the Lounge at the Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/series/music/
Wednesday, July 6, 2023
Bywater Call at Bull Run Restaurant, 215 Great Road, Shirley MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.bullrunrestaurant.com/
Blame it on Sally at Depot Park (outdoors free concert), Peterborough NH ~ 12 noon ~ in the event of rain, concert will be cancelled
Champion Scottish Fiddler Alistair McCulloch, Presented by notloB Parlour Concerts
Fivesparks, 7 Fairbanks Street, Harvard, MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~
Dead Gowns at NOVA Arts, Keene NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.novaarts.org/events
Wednesday, July 6-Saturday, July 9, 2023
Basin Bluegrass Festival Brandon VT ~
https://basinbluegrassfestival.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/Basin-2023-Front-Back.pdf ~ Poor Monroe– MA (F, Sa) , Corner Junction – VT (F, Sa) , Canaan’s Land – PA (F & Sa) , Breakin’ Strings – ME (F, Sa) , Open Highway – OH (F, Sa) , Cedar Ridge -NY (F, Sa & Su) , Seth Sawyer Band -VT (F, Sa & Su) , Hosmer Mountain Boys – CT (S, S) , Shady Creek – CT (S, S) , Smokey Greene & Sons -NY (Su) ~ GATES OPEN SUNDAY, JULY 2, 2023 AT 8:00 AM ; EARLY BIRDS SUN-WED $10 PER UNIT ; SAVED SPOTS ARE EARLY BIRD TO BE PAID AT GATE BY PERSON SAVING THE SPOT; CAMPING FREE THUR-SUN WITH A WEEKEND TICKET; TICKET HOLDERS MUST LEAVE THE FESTIVAL BY 9:00 AM THE NEXT DAY; AGE 15 & UNDER FREE; THURSDAY EVENING SPAGHETTI DINNER $12.00; THURSDAY DINNER FOLLOWED BY CLASSIC COUNTRY WITH CANNONBALL EXPRESS. CONCERT FREE WITH WEEKEND TICKET, OTHERS $15.00.
Festival! Levitate Music and Arts Festival in Marshfield MA ~ ~ https://www.levitatemusicfestival.com/ ~ Multi-genre festival Brandi Carlisle, Trey Anastasio Band, Larkin Poe, California Honeydrops and many more. No onsite camping - list of local commercial campsites: https://www.levitatemusicfestival.com/camping ~ Brandi Carlile , TREY ANASTASIO BAND , STICK FIGURE , GOOSE , rebelution , Ziggy Marley , RIPE , SHAKEY GRAVES , LUCIUS , MELT , JOHN CRAIGIE , THE HEAVY HEAVY , COUCH , Veronica Lewis , LESPECIAL , THE Q-TIP BANDITS , STEVE RONDO , THE BIRCH SWART BAND FT. ANNA DALEY YOUNG , PEACH PIT , Larkin Poe , Celisse , the California honey drops , the elovaters , lime cordiale , Collie Buddz , CHRISTONE "KINGFISH" INGRAM , 1% of all sales benefit the Levitate Foundation - cultivating a better future by creating and conserving access to music, art and the outdoors.
Festival! [July 7-9 2023] Busy Bird Bluegrass Festival in Berkshire NY ~ ~ http://www.busybird-bluegrass.com/ ~ Lonesome River Band / Driftwood / Dave Adkins Band / Nick Chandler and Delivered / Dunlap and Mabe / Mama Corn / Bug Tussle / Matthews Family Tradition / Lonesome Road Ramblers / Melanie and the Boys / Gospel Way / Terry and the Busybirds / Simmerin Stew / Dishonest Fiddlers ~ The new festival grounds can accommodate an unlimited number of primitive campsites. All sites are level and dry. We offer firewood and ice delivery right to your campsite. Please visit our numerous food and craft vendors. Due to New York State and Broome County Regulations, We can't allow campers on site before 8am Friday, and all campers must be off premises no later than 7pm Sunday. We're sorry for the inconvenience.
Thursday, July 7, 2023
Eric Brown and the Bluegrass Connection at Stone Mountain Art Center ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html
Friday, July 8, 2023
Dance! Tophill Contra Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html
Festival! Green Heron, Paul Driscoll, Joey Clark and the Big Hearts, Rachel Berlin, Danny Savage, Cody Howe at Bee Alive Old Time Music Festival at Live Bee or Die Farm, New Boston, NH ~ 5:30pm ET ~ https://www.eventbrite.com/e/live-bee-or-die-farm-presents-bee-alive-old-time-music-festival-tickets-551748473537 greenheronmusic@gmail.com https://mailchi.mp/7eaf50c5b8c6/check-out-the-upcoming-concert-schedule?e=2967b86478
Bill Kirchen Band at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html
Claudia Schmidt in the Ballroom at Bull Run Restaurant, 215 Great Road, Shirley MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.bullrunrestaurant.com/
Portsmouth Maritime Folk Festival Sea Chantey Virtual Sing (online) ~ 3-5pm ET ~
Matt Keller Band and Kimaya Diggs at NOVA Arts, Keene NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.novaarts.org/events
Saturday, July 9 through Saturday, July 15, 2023
Festival! Festival on the Green, Middlebury, Vermont ~ http://www.festivalonthegreen.org ~ Durham County Poets , Noon Brown Bag with magician Tom Verner! , The Faux Paws , Kyshona , Yacouba Sissoko Trio , Bombajazzeando , No Strings Marionette Company , The Garifuna Collective , Noon Brown Bag , Jon Gailmor , The Ruta Beggars , Genticorum , Middlebury Community Center's Steel Drum Camp Band , Sarah King , Krishna Guthrie Band , Vermont Jazz Ensemble Street Dance 7:00pm ,
Wednesday, July 12, 2023
Dance! (second Wednesday) English Country Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html
Stillhouse Junkies at The Word Barn Meadow, 66 Newfields Road, Exeter, NH ~ 7-9pm ET ~
Thursday, July 13, 2023
Tom Foolery Band at Fitzwilliam Common, Fitzwilliam NH ~ 7pm ET ~
]Tab Benoit (Electric Blues) at Nashua Center for the Arts, Nashua NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://nashuapac.org/
Mat Kearney at The Cabot, Beverly MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://thecabot.org/events
Dhaka Brakha (Ukrainian) at [venue TBA], Putney VT ~ 6pm ET ~ https://www.nextstagearts.org/events-calendar.html
David Kowal at Depot Park (outdoors free concert), Peterborough NH ~ 12 noon ~ in the event of rain, concert will be cancelled
Thursday, July 13 through Sunday, July 16, 2023
Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival at Walsh Farm, 1 Poultney Road (off County Route 22), Oak Hill, NY 12460 ~ ~
~Dry Branch Fire Squad , Jerry Douglas, Artist-in-Residence (TFSS ) , The Infamous Stringdusters , The Del McCoury Band , Sam Bush Band , Sierra Hull , The Jerry Douglas Band (F) , John Cowan’s Newgrass Allstars , Dan Tyminski Band , Steep Canyon Rangers , Della Mae , KellerGrass ft. The Hillbenders , The Travelin’ McCourys , The Seldom Scene , Alison Brown , Jake Blount , Natalie MacMaster & Donnell Leahy , Henhouse Prowlers , AJ Lee & Blue Summit , Mr. Sun , Tray Wellington Band , Joe Newberry , Stillhouse Junkies , Armchair Boogie , SCYTHIAN , Damn Tall Buildings , The Dirty Grass Players , Jim Gaudet & The Railroad Boys , Chicken Wire Empire , Quickstep Dance Band w/ John Kirk & Trish Miller , Fog Holler , On The Trail , Pictrola , Poor Monroe , Wicked Sycamore , Grey Fox is held on the Walsh Farm, 1 Poultney Road (off County Route 22), Oak Hill, NY 12460. Grey Fox sells 4000 camping tickets. We normally sell out, so purchase your tickets early! Full Festival Camping tickets are valid 7:00am Wednesday thru 5:00pm Sunday. Tents, pop-ups and RVs are welcome. Our camping areas are flat, freshly mown hayfields. We provide free water for drinking and many other amenities for campers. Click here for information on festival services. Back by popular demand are RV Hookups in “Powertown” (50 amps of power and access to water) and our oh-so comfy “Glamping Village” in the High Meadow area.
Friday, July 14, 2023
Tom Rush with Matt Nakoa at Nashua Center for the Arts, Nashua NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://nashuapac.org/
Green Heron at Potash Bowl, Swanzey NH ~ 7pm ET ~ greenheronmusic@gmail.com https://mailchi.mp/7eaf50c5b8c6/check-out-the-upcoming-concert-schedule?e=2967b86478
Saturday, July 15, 2023
Casey and Molly at Mariposa Museum, Peterborough NH ~ 3pm ET ~ https://mariposamuseum.ticketspice.com/casey-and-molly https://www.mariposamuseum.org/new-page https://www.caseyandmolly.com/music
Jake Shimabukuro at Nashua Center for the Arts, Nashua NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://nashuapac.org/
Della Mae at Lynda Cohen Performing Arts Series - AMC Highland Center, Bretton Woods NH ~ 7pm EDT ~https://www.eventbrite.com/e/lynda-cohen-performing-arts-series-at-crawford-notch-free-concert-series-tickets-249745885667
Adam Ezra Group at Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel ME ~ 8pm ET ~
Tom Pirozzoli at Flanders Stage, Sunapee NH ~ 3pm ET ~
The Fretbenders (Duo) at Stratham Summerfest, Stratham Hill Park Stratham NH ~ 9:45am -3:00pm ET ~ https://www.fretbenders.com/ ~ Trio with Paul Wolf on Percussion
Mat Kearney (Acoustic Trio) at the Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/series/music/
Dawes at Lowell Summer Music Series, Lowell MA ~ 7:30pm ~ https://lowellsummermusic.org/concerts/ https://lowellsummermusic.org/concerts/dawes/
Mikaela Davis with Blue Ranger at The Stone Church, Brattleboro VT ~ 8pm ET ~ ~ https://stonechurchvt.com/#/events?event_id=72195
Saturday, July 15 through Sunday, July 16, 2023
Festival! Solarfest, 144 Steinburg Road, Brandon VT ~ https://www.solarfest.org/ ~ Dar Williams, Etana and the Raw Soul Rebels, Cam Gilmour, Andris Berry Band, Krishna Guthrie Band, Fern Maddie, Phil Henry, Lara Herscovitch and the Highway Philosophers, Cloudbelly, Dylan Patrick Ward, Luminous Crush, Satyrdagg , Hudost, Ray Vega Band, House of Hamill, Maple Run Band, Pamela Means, Moose Junior, Gammy Moses, Louise Mosrie Coombe, Tom Pearo. Erin Ash Sullivan, Sam Robbins, Grace Morrison. Solar-powered stage!
Southern Hospitality at the Range, Mason NH ~ 6pm ET ~ https://www.therangemason.com/concert-series
Sunday, July 16, 2023
The Fretbenders (Duo) at The Stone Church, 5 Granite St., Newmarket, NH ~ 4-6pm ET ~ https://www.fretbenders.com/
~ Quartet, with Paul Wolf on percussion and Zac Francis on bass.
Green Heron at Old Meeting House, Francestown NH ~ 4pm ET ~ greenheronmusic@gmail.com https://mailchi.mp/7eaf50c5b8c6/check-out-the-upcoming-concert-schedule?e=2967b86478
Tuesday, July 18, 2023
Frankie Boy and Blues Express with The Great Groove Theory at Henniker Concert Series, Henniker NH ~ 5-8pm ET ~
The Kingston Trio at Nashua Center for the Arts, Nashua NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~
Thursday, July 20, 2023
The Green Sisters at Summer Concerts on the Common, Fitzwilliam NH ~ 7pm ET ~
Nora Brown at The Stone Church, Brattleboro VT ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonechurchvt.com/#/events?event_id=72195
Off the Cuff at Depot Park (outdoors free concert), Peterborough NH ~ 12 noon ~ in the event of rain, concert will be cancelled
Tom Pirozzoli at Main Street Bookends, Warner NH ~ 6:30pm ET ~
Thursday, July 20 through Sunday, July 23, 2023
Festival! Finger Lakes Grassroots Festival, Trumansburg NY~ ~ https://www.grassrootsfest.org/ ~ DONNA THE BUFFALO , watchhouse , sona jobarteh , THE Mavericks , kabaka pyramid , rising appalachia , dakhabrakha , jupiter & okwess , KEITH FRANK & SOILEAU ZYDECO , ryan montbleau band , the legendary ingramettes , jimkata , GIANT PANDA GUERILLA DUB SQUAD , DRIFTWOOD , THE CAMPBELL BROTHERS , PRESTON FRANK & HIS ZYDECO FAMILY BAND , jose albizu jazz trio , MADDY WALSH & THE BLIND SPOTS , GUNPOETS , SIM REDMOND BAND , machaka , JIM LAUDERDALE , PINE LEAF BOYS , KEITH SECOLA & HIS WILD BAND OF INDIANS , WALTER MOUTON , & THE SCOTT PLAYBOYS , FLYING CLOUDS OF SOUTH CAROLINA , SOPHISTAFUNK , SIHASIN , KEVIN KINSELLA , JONES BENALLY , FAMILY DANCE TROUPE , CORTADITO , MADDY WALSH , MOSAIC FOUNDATION , MOONTEE SINQUAH , dirk powell band , DOUBLE TIGER , the comb down , the rollin’ rust , DIRTY BLANKET , UNIIT CARRUYO , NEW PLANETS , TYLER WESTCOTT , vivian leva & riley calcagno , RICHIE & ROSIE , LIVING ARTS DANCEWAVE , SHAWN SEALS & SMX , SING TRECE , & STONE COLD MIRACLE , THOUSANDS OF ONE , MOTHERWORT , TENZIN CHOPAK , BOBBY HENRIE , & THE GONERS , EMPIRE KINGS , DRANK THE GOLD , VICIOUS FISHES , DECEMBER WIND , JOHNNY DOWD , gravestone glue , LUKE G , & THE CANDYHEARTS , ITHACA UNDERGROUND: microbes, mostly, s00p & glitter skulls , EVOEVOLUTION , ROSE & THE BROS , TRAONACH , back step stringband , KIDBESS , & THE MAGIC RING , LAILA BELLE , newtown creek , the GRADY GIRLS , max childs , DEAD SEA SQUIRRELS , NERY AREVALO , TIMBO , johnny nicholas , rye makepeace , COOKE FAMILY SINGERS , fall creek brass band , bronwen exter , BUBBA GEORGE STRINGBAND , GRASSROOTS CHAMBER ORCHESTRA ~ All levels of camping, but best to reserve early.
Festival! County Bluegrass Festival, Fort Fairfield ME ~ ~ http://countybluegrass.com/ ~ The Kevin Prater Band, The Ruta Beggars, High River, The Katahdin Valley Boys, Blistered Fingers, Dirigo Strings, and more. Field Pickin’ 24 hours a day.
World Fellowship Center Ukulele Weekend with Molly and Dan Watt, 368 Drake Hill Rd., Albany NH ~ see website for tiimes ~ (603) 447-2280
https://worldfellowship.org/calendar-of-events/ (603) 447-2280 office@worldfellowship.org MAILING ADDRESS: World Fellowship Center, PO Box 2280, Conway, NH 03818-2280
Jean Rohe at World Fellowship Center, 368 Drake Hill Rd. Albany, NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://worldfellowship.org/calendar-of-events/ (603) 447-2280 office@worldfellowship.org MAILING ADDRESS: World Fellowship Center, PO Box 2280, Conway, NH 03818-2280
Friday, July 21, 2023
Martha Spencer and the Wonderland Country Band at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html
Nora Brown at the Lounge at the Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/series/music/
Saturday, July 22, 2023
Hiss Golden Messenger at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~
Festival! New Bedford Roots & Branches Festival, Wings Court, New Bedford MA ~ 12 noon ET ~
~ Join us July 22nd for the first annual NB Roots and Branches Festival, a day of acoustic music by and for the people. Our 100% free public festival will include 6 performance areas that will host local and regional performers of true traditional music, indie folk, acoustic roots rock, contemporary singers, songwriters, and further flung compositional & exploratory acoustic music practitioners.
2023 performers include
Molly O'Leary, Old Time Fiddle Session, The Jethros, John Miranda Band, New Bedford Sea Shanty Choir, Putnam Murdock, Bocheck, Carl Simmons, Irish Fiddle Seisun hosted by Colin Everett, Olivia WB, Eddie Dillon, Sacred Harp Singers, Pumpkin Head Ted, Marybeth Soares, Seamus Galligan, Hot Club Cheese Roll, Justin Arena,Jim Lough, Roots Run Wild, Joanne Doherty, Fourteen Strings, Christian Camarao, John Dalton, Hank Poitras, Tom Poitras, Nick Leblanc, Alex Walton, Julianna Bernardi, Youth String Band, Born October, Pebbles of Rain, and more!
Dwight and Nicole at Lynda Cohen Performing Arts Series - AMC Highland Center, Bretton Woods NH ~ 7pm EDT ~https://www.eventbrite.com/e/lynda-cohen-performing-arts-series-at-crawford-notch-free-concert-series-tickets-249745885667
Lenny Solomon at Winchester Farmers Market, Winchester NH ~ 9am-1pm ET ~ http://solomonband.com/bgig.html
Martin Sexton at Nashua Center for the Arts, 201 Main Street, Nashua NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://nashuacenterforthearts.com/
Saturday, July 22 through Sunday, July 23, 2023
Dance! Camp Zydecow in Cherryfield ME ~ supeck06@gmail.com 860-460-8348 ~ preregistration and vaccination required, limited to 100 participants
Sunday, July 23, 2023
Hiss Golden Messenger at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~
Green Heron at Roots Music and Craft Beer Festival, Sturbridge MA ~ 3:30pm ET ~ greenheronmusic@gmail.com https://mailchi.mp/7eaf50c5b8c6/check-out-the-upcoming-concert-schedule?e=2967b86478
The Young Dubliners with the Rebel Collective at Bank of New Hampshire Stage, Concord NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.ccanh.com/show/the-young-dubliners https://www.ccanh.com/
Tuesday, July 25, 2023
Rebel Collective at the Angela Robinson Bandstand, Henniker NH ~ 6:30pm ET ~
Wednesday, July 26. 2023
Nora Brown at the Lounge at the Stone Church, Brattleboro VT ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonechurchvt.com/#/events?event_id=72278
Thursday, July 27, 2023
The High Kings at Colonial Theatre, Laconia NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.etix.com/ticket/v/17051/colonial-theatre
Hiroya Tsukamoto at Club Sandwich, Sandwich NH ~ 7pm ET ~
https://clubsandwich.ticketleap.com/hiroya/
Aimee Mann at The Cabot, Beverly MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://thecabot.org/events
Volkert Volkerz at Depot Park (outdoors free concert), Peterborough NH ~ 12 noon ~ in the event of rain, concert will be cancelled
Thursday, July 27 through Sunday, July 30, 2023
Festival! Brantling Bluegrass Festival, Sodus NY ~ ~ http://www.brantlingbluegrass.com/ ~ Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers (2023 will be first appearance) , Zink & Company (2023 will be first appearance) , Beartracks (Appeared 2016, 2018, 2019, 2021, 2022) , Mama Corn (Appeared 2019, 2022) , Larry Efaw & The Bluegrass Mountaineers (2023 will be first appearance) , Circa Blue (2023 will be first appearance) , Remingtion Ryde (Appeared 2017, 2018, 2021) , Melanie & The Boys (Appeared 2018, 2019) , Cedar Ridge (Appeared 2022) , The Barn Floor Groovers (Appeared 2021, 2022) , Group Therapy (Appeared 2022) , Mike & Mary Robinson Gospel Sing & Jam (Appeared 2019, 2021, 2022) . FREE "dry camping" with Weekend pass, Single-night camping: $10 per night, Electricity: sorry, no electricity available in campground, Generator use: 8 AM - 11 AM & 4 PM - 7 PM in campground., Dedicated space for full-time generator use is available across the road., Porta-potties and fresh water available on-site (please fill RV water tank prior to arrival), NYS law: Campers must be at least 10' apart including awnings, Wednesday, July 27: Campers move-in beginning at noon., Wednesday afternoon and Thursday morning & afternoon: Pre-festival sightseeing and workshops., (For more information, Contact us in advance or at check-in),
Festival! Ossippee Valley Music Festival, Hiram ME ~ ~
~ The California Honeydrops, Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper, Appalachian Road Show, Allison Russell, Twisted Pine, Nefesh Mountain, Kelly Willis, Brennen Leigh and Melissa Carper, Della Mae, Corner House, New Moon Ensemble, Yasmin Williams, AJ Lee and Blue Summit, Tres Souls, Big Richard, Maine Artist Showcase: The Mallett Brothers, Maine Artist Showcase: Breakin Strings, Tricky Britches, The Bagboys . The Ossipee Valley Music Festival offers overnight camping options, and is situated in one of the more populated towns of rural Maine so there are hotels & airbnb rentals available as well. The Ossipee Valley Fairgrounds is located just 45 minutes from the closest airport (PWM in Portland), and is perfectly situated halfway between Portland and North Conway, New Hampshire. The fairgrounds opens for camping the Sunday before the festival starts, so those who arrive early have plenty of time to explore the area. Attendees who love the outdoors can enjoy the Lakes and Mountains region of rural southwestern, or the famous bold coast. Portland, Maine was Bon Appetite Magazine's Restaurant City of the Year, and has plenty of shopping and nightlife. Or you can just go play your banjo under a pine tree, up to you!
Friday, July 28, 2023
Dance! Milford Contra Dance, Milford Town Hall, Milford NH ~ 7:30pm, ET ~
Hiroya Tsukamoto at Gather, Middlebury VT ~ time TBA ~
Earls of Leicester (featuring Jerry Douglas) at The Cabot, Beverly MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://thecabot.org/events
Friday, July 28 through July 30, 2023
Festival! Newport Folk Festival, Newport RI ~ ~ https://newportfolk.org/ ~ All 2023 Tickets are sold out! Bella White, Aimee Mann, Abraham Alexander, Caamp, Alice Phoebe Lou, Billy Strings, Eastern Medicine Singers (featuring Yonatan Gat and Lee Rananldo), Angel Olsen, Black Opry Revue, Free Range, Bartees Strange, Dawn Landes and Friends, Gabriels, Danielle Ponder, Gregory Alan Isakov, Heavy Makeup, Goose, Jonathan Richman, Maggie Rogers, Indigo de Souza, Jupiter and Okwess, Mdou Moctar, Jaime Wyatt, Lana del Rey, My Morning Jacket, Jason isbell and the 400 Unit, Los Lobos and Friends, Nickel Creek, Jon Oates, Madison Cunningham, Noah Kahan, Jon Batiste and Friends, Mereba, Peter One, Nanna, Orville Peck, Ron Gallo, Orchestra Gold, Remi Wolf, Slaughter Beach Dog, The Backseat Lovers, Senora May, The Beths, The Hold Steady, Sumbuck, The Heavy Heavy, Turnpike troubadours, The Earls of Leicester, Thee Sacred Souls, Willi Carlisle, The Harle, Gospel Travelers.
Festival! Lowell Folk Festival, Lowell MA ~`~
~ CHUCK MEAD- rockabilly and honky-tonk Nashville Tennessee, Hot Club of Cowtown - western swing and hot jazz Austin Texas, Jason Samuels Smith - tap dance - New York New York, Lakou Mizik- Haitian mizik rasin - Port-au-Prince Haiti, Melody Angel - Chicago blues - Chicago Illinois, Sona Jobarteh - Manding griot = Kartong The Gambia, Springfield Exit = bluegrass and traditional country - Rogersville, Tennessee, Trian - Irish -Chicago Illinois; Baltimore Maryland; St. Paul Minnesota, Zuni Olla Maidens - Zuni dance and song - Zuni New Mexico, MORE ARTISTS TO BE ANNOUNCED!, An urban festival featuring roots-based music.
Festival! Falcon Ridge Festival, Goshen CT ~ ~
~ [Performer list not yet finalized as of June 8] Fest faves Nerissa & Katryna Nields, the Slambovian Circus of Dreams and Crystal Shawanda return to us this year along with Lucy Kaplansky, Joe Jencks, Livingston Taylor, Ellis Paul, Richard Thompson, the Gaslight Tinkers, Tempest & many more TBA
Saturday, July 29, 2023
Meeting House Stage Open Mic (outdoors at the Rindge Historical Society) in Rindge NH ~ 1-4pm ET ~ 24 School Street email Ray Siekierski at nooniekirk52@Gmail.com 603-731-1713 for information or to sign up to play.
Lori McKenna at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~
Hiroya Tsukamoto at the Mariposa Museum, Peterborough NH ~ guitar workshop: 3pm ; concert: 6:30pm ET ~
https://www.mariposamuseum.org/ https://www.mariposamuseum.org/new-page
Emperor Norton’s Stationary Marching Band at [venue TBA], Putney VT ~ 6pm ET ~ https://www.nextstagearts.org/events-calendar.html
Ryan Montbleau under the Arch at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/ryanmontbleau23/
Tomas Rodriguez, Julian Gerstin and Barry Kornhauser at World Fellowship Center, 368 Drake Hill Rd. Albany, NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://worldfellowship.org/calendar-of-events/ (603) 447-2280 office@worldfellowship.org MAILING ADDRESS: World Fellowship Center, PO Box 2280, Conway, NH 03818-2280
Sunday, July 30, 2023
The High Kings at Nashua Center for the Arts, Nashua NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://nashuapac.org/
Festival! Sweet Chariot Music Festival. Rockport Harbor ME ~ Kickoff 7:30pm ~ http://www.sweetchariotmusicfestival.com ~ Sunday, July 30, 4 PM - 7 PM Rockport Harbor – FREE!
Monday, July 31, 2023
Indigo de Souza at the Lounge at the Stone Church, Brattleboro VT ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonechurchvt.com/#/events?event_id=75217
Tuesday, August 1, 2023
The Fretbenders (Duo) at Nottingham Community Center Fields, 139 Stage Rd., Nottingham, NH ~ 6:30-8pm ET ~ https://www.fretbenders.com/ ~ Quartet, with Paul Wolf on percussion and Eric Portalupi on bass
Tuesday, August 1 through Thursday, August 3, 2023
Festival! Sweet Chariot Music Festival. Swan’s Island ME ~ ~ http://www.sweetchariotmusicfestival.com ~ • Nick Apollonio , • Jennifer Armstrong , • Bill Burnett , • Annegret Baier , • Stan Collinson , • Doug Day , • David Dodson , • Ritt Henn , • The Jenkins Family , • Geoff Kaufman , • Eric Kilburn , • Bob Lucas , • Chloe Manor , • Daisy Nell , • Lisa Redfern , • Kahlil Sabbagh , • Buckley Smith , • Ginger Smith , • Dean Stevens , • Chris Westhoff , • Denny Williams , • Suzy Williams , • Isla (Deborah Packard and Peter Cairney) , • The Morningsiders , • Bailen, the Band , • Jefferson Hamer , • Katie Martucci and The Ladles , • Jackson Day , • Julianna Day , • Lydia Day Tickets must be ordered by mail (see the website for details). A big part of the fun is just getting there – by boat, of course! Swan's Island has State of Maine Ferry Service but it doesn't run at night! Unless you have made overnight accommodations on your own, DO NOT plan on coming and “camping somewhere”. Come on a boat and sleep on the boat! Please do not call the Swan's Island Town Office - all you need to know is here!
Wednesday, August 2, 2023
Festival! Outlaw Music Festival at Bank of NH Pavillion, Gilford NH ~ https://outlawmusicfestival.com/ ~ Willie Nelson, Avett Brothers, Kathleen Edwards, Flatland Cavalry, Particle Kid and more. New Hampshire’s part of this travelling festival
Thursday, August 3, 2023
The Fretbenders (Duo) at Exeter Farmers Market, Exeter, NH ~ 3-6pm ET ~ https://www.fretbenders.com/
Lyle Lovett and his Large Band at Lowell Summer Music Series, Boarding House Park, Lowell MA ~ 7:30pm ~ https://www.etix.com/ticket/p/2528281/an-evening-with-lyle-lovett-his-large-band-lowell-lowell-summer-music-series-at-boarding-house-park https://lowellsummermusic.org/concerts/
Erick Baker at the Lounge at the Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/series/music/
Eve Pierce at Depot Park (outdoors free concert), Peterborough NH ~ 12 noon ~ in the event of rain, concert will be cancelled
Friday, August 4, 2023
Melissa Etheridge at Lowell Summer Music Series, Boarding House Park, Lowell MA ~ 7:30pm ~ https://lowellsummermusic.org/concerts/
Saturday, August 5, 2023
The Chicks with Wild Rivers at Bank of New Hampshire Pavillion, Gilford NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://thechicks.com/ https://www.bandsintown.com/e/104148232
Eyes of Age at New Boston Farmers Market, New Boston NH ~ 10am – 1pm ET ~
High Street Coffee House, Boscawen NH ~ 4:00pm ET ~ https://www.boscawencongregationalchurch.com/high-street-coffee-house.html ~ featuring The Buskers. Outdoors in Church Park, Sign up to perform highstreetcoffeehouse@gmail.com
Jim Kweskin and Friends , Jeff Goodhue, Roland Clark at Lynda Cohen Performing Arts Series - AMC Highland Center, Brettin Woods NH ~ 7pm EDT ~https://www.eventbrite.com/e/lynda-cohen-performing-arts-series-at-crawford-notch-free-concert-series-tickets-249745885667
Jesse Cook at Nashua Center for the Arts, Nashua NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://nashuapac.org/
Bela Fleck (My Bluegrass Heart Live) at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~
Todd Hearon & Old Hat String Band at The Music Hall Lounge, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/series/music/ https://t.e2ma.net/click/n5gkal/frw8t8i/jux6crb
Green Heron at Barnstead Summer Concert Series, Barnstead NH ~ 6pm ET ~ greenheronmusic@gmail.com https://mailchi.mp/7eaf50c5b8c6/check-out-the-upcoming-concert-schedule?e=2967b86478
Glenn David Andrews Band (New Orleans style) at [venue TBA], Putney VT ~ time TBA ~ https://www.nextstagearts.org/events-calendar.html
Blues on the Range at the Range, Mason NH ~ 12:00 noon ET ~ https://www.therangemason.com/concert-series ~ Willie J. Laws Band, Roberto Morbioli, Misty Blues Band, Frankie Boy & The Blues Express, Downtown Dave and the Deep Pockets, Erin Harpe Country Blues Duo
Volkert Volkerz at Keene Farmers Market, Gilbo Avenue, Keene NH ~ 9-11am ET ~ https://mailchi.mp/3e7b41b952a6/volkerts-update-for-december-13512656
Ty Citerman at World Fellowship Center, 368 Drake Hill Rd. Albany, NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://worldfellowship.org/calendar-of-events/ (603) 447-2280 office@worldfellowship.org MAILING ADDRESS: World Fellowship Center, PO Box 2280, Conway, NH 03818-2280
Sunday, August 6, 2023
The Fretbenders at Canterbury Shaker Village, 288 Shaker Rd., Canterbury, NH ~ 4-5pm ET ~ https://www.shakers.org/whats-on/ 603 783-9511 https://www.fretbenders.com/ ~ Quartet, with Paul Wolf on percussion and Zac Francis on bass
Lenny Solomon (with Suzen) at Outlaw Brewery, Winchester NH ~ 2-5pm ET ~ http://solomonband.com/bgig.html https://www.theoutlawbrewingcompany.com/
Rebecca Tumel Duo at the Cantin Room at BHNS, Concord NH ~ 6pm ET ~ https://www.ccanh.com/
Monday, August 7, 2023
Margo Price (multi-genre show) at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/margo-price/
Tuesday, August 8, 2023
Ryan Adams and the Cardinals at the Lounge at the Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/series/music/
Wednesday, August 9, 2023
Ryan Adams and the Cardinals at the Lounge at the Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/series/music/
Thursday, August 10, 2023
Decatur Creek Band at Depot Park (outdoors free concert), Peterborough NH ~ 12 noon ~ in the event of rain, concert will be cancelled
Friday, August 11, 2023
Patchouli and Terra Guitarra at UU Church , Peterborough NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/
Paul Hodes and Blue Buddha Band at the Lounge at the Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/series/music/ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/concert/debs/patchouli-terra-guitarra-81123
Patty Griffin at Lowell Summer Music Series, Boarding House Park, Lowell MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.etix.com/ticket/p/2170457/patty-griffin-lowell-lowell-summer-music-series-at-boarding-house-park
Saturday, August 12, 2023
Matt Nathanson at Lowell Summer Music Series, Boarding House Park, Lowell MA ~ 7:30pm ~ https://www.etix.com/ticket/p/4160208/matt-nathanson-lowell-lowell-summer-music-series-at-boarding-house-park
Sol y Canto at World Fellowship Center, 368 Drake Hill Rd. Albany, NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://worldfellowship.org/calendar-of-events/ (603) 447-2280 office@worldfellowship.org MAILING ADDRESS: World Fellowship Center, PO Box 2280, Conway, NH 03818-2280
Festival! Peacham Acoustic Music Festival (PAMfest) at Peacham VT ~ ~
~ possibly not actually happening this year, No details on the website as of June 8] , new organization called PamPlus
Sunday, August 13, 2023
Steep Canyon Rangers at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html
The Chicks with Wild Rivers at Maine Savings Amphitheatre, Bangor ME ~ 7pm ET ~ https://thechicks.com/
Festival! Celtic Music Minifest: Cantrip, House of Hamill, & Hildaland at Scott Farm, Dummerston VT ~ 4pm ET ~ https://www.nextstagearts.org/events-calendar.html
Thursday, August 17, 2023
Joe Pug at the Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events
Sam Robbins and Jesse Terry at the Music Hall Lounge, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/series/music/
Larry Gilbert & Suzanne McGettigan Duo at Depot Park (outdoors free concert), Peterborough NH ~ 12 noon ~ in the event of rain, concert will be cancelled
Friday, August 18, 2023
Joe Nichols with April Cushman at the Range, Mason NH ~ 6pm ET ~ https://www.therangemason.com/concert-series
Mary Chapin Carpenter at The Cabot, Beverly MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://thecabot.org/events
Patty Griffin at the Flying Monkey, Plymouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~
Buffalo Nichols at the Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/series/music/
Friday, August 18 through Sunday, August 20, 2023
Festival! Green Mountain Bluegrass and Roots Festival, Manchester VT ~ https://www.greenmountainbluegrass.com/ ~ Carling and Will, Cold Chocolate, The Clements Brothers,Cabinet, Peter Ropwan Bluegrass Band, GMBR All-stars, Sam Grisman Project, Michael Daves and Jake Jolliff, Foghorn and Friends, Maya DiVitry, Jordan Tice, Caitlin Canty, Tim O’Brien and Jan Frabicius, Rachel Baiman, Jake Blount, Taylor Ashton, Foghorn String Band, Aoife O’Donovan, Mighty Poplar, Town Moutain, Sam Bush, Christian Sedelmeier, Moslsky’s Mountain Drifters, Twisted Pine Tim O’Brien,Mr. Sun, Milk Carton Kids, MIPSO, Watchhouse If you are planning to camp, each individual will need a camping pass.
Saturday, August 19, 2023
Peter Rowan at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html
Hancock Depot Cabaret 8-year anniversary , Hancock NH ~ time TBA ~
~ featuring Wendy Keith & Her Alleged Band, Jonathan Stephen Braught (guitarist with Modern Fools) ... more TBD!
David and Jacob Bernz at World Fellowship Center, 368 Drake Hill Rd. Albany, NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://worldfellowship.org/calendar-of-events/ (603) 447-2280 office@worldfellowship.org MAILING ADDRESS: World Fellowship Center, PO Box 2280, Conway, NH 03818-2280
Miko Marks at Bank of New Hampshire Stage, Concord NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.ccanh.com/
Sunday, August 20, 2023
Mary Chapin Carpenter at Nashua Center for the Arts, 201 Main Street, Nashua NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://nashuacenterforthearts.com/
Green Heron at Red Apple Farm Sunflower Festival, Phillipston MA ~ 5pm ET ~ greenheronmusic@gmail.com https://mailchi.mp/7eaf50c5b8c6/check-out-the-upcoming-concert-schedule?e=2967b86478
Gawler Family Band at Camden Snow Bowl, Camden ME ~ 4pm ET ~ https://www.camdenoperahouse.com/events/summer-sounds-the-gawler-family-band
Lenny Solomon (with Suzen) at Muse Art Gallery, Dublin NH ~ 3-5pm ET ~ http://solomonband.com/bgig.html
Sunday, August 20 through Saturday, August 26, 2023
Mainewoods Dance Camp (Session 1) Fryeburg ME ~ http://mainewoodsdancecamp.org/ http://deffa.org/ https://deffa.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/12/MW-ad-400x262-1.jpg
Thursday, August 24, 2023
Bread and Puppet Theatre at [venue TBA], Putney VT ~ 6pm ET ~ https://www.nextstagearts.org/events-calendar.html
Dan and Faith Duo at Depot Park (outdoors free concert), Peterborough NH ~ 12 noon ~ in the event of rain, concert will be cancelled
Thursday, August 24 through Sunday August 27, 2023
Festival! Blistered Fingers Family Bluegrass Festival in Litchfield, Maine ~ https://www.blisteredfingers.com/ ~ Thursday: 4:00 - 5:00 ~ Katahdin Valley Boys (ME) , 5:00 - 6:00 ~ Danny Paisley & The Southern Grass (PA) , 6:00 - 7:00 ~ Blistered Fingers (ME) , 7:00 - 8:00 ~ Katahdin Valley Boys (ME) , 8:00 - ?:?? ~ Danny Paisley & The Southern Grass (PA) , Friday: 10:00 -11:00 ~ Beartracks (NY) , 11:00 -12:00 ~ Back Woods Road (ME) , 12:00 - 1:00 ~ Larry Efaw & The Bluegrass Mountaineers (OH) , 1:00 - 2:00 ~ INTERMISSION , 2:00 - 3:00 ~ Beartracks (NY) , 3:00 - 4:00 ~ Deeper Shade Of Blue (NC) , 4:00 - 5:00 ~ Nothin' Fancy (VA) , 5:00 - 6:00 ~ INTERMISSION , 6:00 - 7:00 ~ Larry Efaw & The Bluegrass Mountaineers (OH) , 7:00 - 8:00 ~ Deeper Shade Of Blue (NC) , 8:00 - ?:?? ~ Nothin' Fancy (VA) , SATURDAY: 10:00 -11:00 ~ Larry Efaw & The Bluegrass Mountaineers (OH) , 11:00 -12:00 ~ Back Woods Road (ME) , 12:00 - 1:00 ~ Nothin' Fancy (VA) , 1:00 - 2:00 ~ Kids Academy & LUNCH , 2:00 - 3:00 ~ The Kody Norris Show (TN) , 3:00 - 4:00 ~ Larry Efaw & The Bluegrass Mountaineers (OH) , 4:00 - 5:00 ~ Dave Atkins Band (KY) , 5:00 - 6:00 ~ INTERMISSION , 6:00 - 7:00 ~ Nothin' Fancy (VA) , 7:00 - 8:00 ~ The Kody Norris Show (TN) , 8:00 - ?:?? ~ Dave Atkins Band (KY) , SUNDAY: 10:00 -11:00 ~ Gospel Sing & Jam With Mike & Mary (MA)
Friday, August 25, 2023
Dance! Milford Contra Dance, Milford Town Hall, Milford NH ~ 7:30pm, ET ~
Green Heron at Saccarappa Summer Concert Series, Westbrook ME ~ 7pm ET ~ greenheronmusic@gmail.com https://mailchi.mp/7eaf50c5b8c6/check-out-the-upcoming-concert-schedule?e=2967b86478
Saturday, August 26, 2023
Meeting House Stage Open Mic (outdoors at the Rindge Historical Society) in Rindge NH ~ 1-4pm ET ~ 24 School Street email Ray Siekierski at nooniekirk52@Gmail.com 603-731-1713 for information or to sign up to play.
Clannad at Nashua Center for the Arts, Nashua NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://nashuapac.org/
Sunday, August 27 through Saturday, September 2. 2023
Mainewoods Dance Camp (Session 2) Fryeburg ME ~ http://mainewoodsdancecamp.org/ http://deffa.org/ https://deffa.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/12/MW-ad-400x262-1.jpg
Tuesday, Aigust 29, 2023
Campfire Song Circle at World Fellowship Center, 368 Drake Hill Rd. Albany, NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://worldfellowship.org/calendar-of-events/ (603) 447-2280 office@worldfellowship.org MAILING ADDRESS: World Fellowship Center, PO Box 2280, Conway, NH 03818-2280
Thursday, August 31, 2023
The Kennedys at Bass Hall, Monadnock Center, Peterborough NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/concert/debs/kennedys-83123
Robert Cray Band at Lowell Summer Music Series, Boarding House Park, Lowell MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.etix.com/ticket/p/8354484/the-robert-cray-band-lowell-lowell-summer-music-series-at-boarding-house-park
Seth Glier at the Lounge at the Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/series/music/
Walden Witham at Depot Park (outdoors free concert), Peterborough NH ~ 12 noon ~ in the event of rain, concert will be cancelled
Thursday, August 31 through Sunday, September 3
Festival! County Bluegrass Festival, Fort Fairfield ME ~ ~ http://countybluegrass.com/ ~ David Davis and the Warrior River Boys, Nick Chandler and Delivered (NC), Prairie Wildfire (WY), Starlette and Big John (VA) , The Ruta Beggars (MA), Blistered Fingers (ME), , and more. Field Pickin’ 24 hours a day.
Friday, September 1 through Saturday, September 2, 2023
Festival! Under the Oaks Festival at Narrow Gauge Cinemas, Farmington ME ~ https://www.eventbrite.com/e/under-the-oaks-music-festival-tickets-592484195177 ~ Friday Lineup: GoldenOak, Ben Cosgrove
Saturday Lineup: GoldenOak, Kat Wright, Oshima Brothers, Rigometrics, Darby Sabin
Festival! [Sept 1-3] Rhythm and Roots Festival, Ninigret Park, Charlestown RI ~ ~
~ trombone shorty & orleans avenue , Greensky Bluegrass , JJ Grey & Mofro , The Infamous Stringdusters , Robert Cray Band , Dumpstaphunk , The Revelers , Corey Ledet Zydeco , Ward Hayden and The Outliers , Shinyribs , Tuba Skinny , Curley Taylor & Zydeco Trouble , Donna the Buffalo , Steve Riley & The Mamou Playboys , Son Little , Mighty Soul Drivers , Old-Fashioned Aces , Dustbowl Revival , Paul Gabriel Blues Band , Christine Ohlman & Rebel Montez with Sin Sisters , Knick-All-Stars with Brian Templeton , The Knickerbocker All-Stars , with Brian Templeton
Sunday, September 3, 2023
The Slambovian Circus of Dreams at [venue TBA], Putney VT ~ 5pm ET ~ https://www.nextstagearts.org/events-calendar.html
The Righteous Babes: Gracie and Rachel, Holly Miranda, Jocelyn Mackenzie Under the Arches at the Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/therighteousbabes/
Acoustic Campfire at World Fellowship Center, 368 Drake Hill Rd. Albany, NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://worldfellowship.org/calendar-of-events/ (603) 447-2280 office@worldfellowship.org MAILING ADDRESS: World Fellowship Center, PO Box 2280, Conway, NH 03818-2280
Monday, September 4, 2023
Festival! Bread & Roses Heritage Festival, Campagnone Common, Lawrence MA ~ https://www.breadandrosesheritage.org/ ~ details not available as of June 8
Friday, September 8, 2023
High Street Coffee House, Boscawen NH ~ 7:00pm ET ~ https://www.boscawencongregationalchurch.com/high-street-coffee-house.html ~ featuring Cameron Sutphin. Indoors, Sign up to perform highstreetcoffeehouse@gmail.com
Guy Davis at the Music Hall Lounge, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/series/music/ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/concert/debs/guy-davis
The Wailers at the Range, Mason NH ~ 6pm ET ~ https://www.therangemason.com/concert-series
Journeyman (Blues Guitar) at Bank of New Hampshire Stage, Concord NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.ccanh.com/
Saturday, September 9, 2023
Clannad at Nashua Center for the Arts, Nashua NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://nashuapac.org/
Guy Davis at Bass Hall, Peterborough NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/
Festival! Connecticut Folk Festival and Green Expo, Hartford CT ~ details TBA ~ https://www.ctfolk.org/ ~ Southern Avenue, Maria Muldaur, Domn Flemons, Beppe Gambetta, Barefoot Movement, Lizzie No, Lara Herscovich and the Highway Philosophers, Afro-Semitic Experience, Jeiris Cook, The Bargain, Isabella Mendes, Sun Queen
Festival! River Roads Festival at Millside Park, Easthampton MA ~ 12:00 noon ET ~
~ ~ Dar Williams. Shawn Colvin, Amy Ray, Lisa Loeb, Sweet Honey In The Rock
Roger McGuinn at The Cabot, Beverly MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://thecabot.org/events
Balla Kouyate and Mike Block at [venue TBA], Putney VT ~ time TBA ~ https://www.nextstagearts.org/events-calendar.html
Sunday, September 10, 2023
Nolan Taylor at the Lounge at the Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/series/music/
Lenny Solomon (with Suzen) at Outlaw Brewery, Winchester NH ~ 2-5pm ET ~ http://solomonband.com/bgig.html https://www.theoutlawbrewingcompany.com/
Friday, September 15, 2023
Croce plays Croce at Tupelo Music Hall, Derry NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://tickets.tupelohall.com/
Friday, September 15 through Sunday, September 17, 2023
New Hampshire Highland Games at Loon Mountain NH ~ ~ https://nhscot.org/
Saturday, September 16, 2023
Rani Arbo and Daisy Mayhem at Bass Hall, Peterborough NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/concert/debs/rani-arbo-and-daisy-mayham
Sunday, September 17, 2023
Judy Collins at Nashua Center for the Arts, Nashua NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://nashuapac.org/
Monday, September 18, 2023
The Fretbenders (Duo) at Durham Farmers Market, Downtown Mini-Park, 66 Main St., Durham, NH ~ 3-6pm ET ~ https://www.fretbenders.com/ https://www.seacoasteatlocal.org/summer-farmers-markets/durham/
Friday, September 22, 2023
Dance! Milford Contra Dance, Milford Town Hall, Milford NH ~ 7:30pm, ET ~
The Harlem Gospel Travelers at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html
Lenny Solomon at The Brewery at Four Star Farm, Northfield MA ~ 6-8pm ET ~ http://solomonband.com/bgig.html
Senie Hunt at Main Street Warner Stage, Warner NH ~ 6:30pm ET ~
Friday, September 22 through Sunday, September 24, 2023
Festival! Freshgrass Festival, Mass MOCA, North Adams MA ~ ~ https://bit.ly/3LSwyKK https://freshgrass.com/north-adams/ ~ Dropkick Murphys (Acoustic), Lukas Nelson + POTR, Sierra Ferrell, Rhiannon Giddens, The Devil Makes Three, Aoife O'Donovan, Allison Russell, Mighty Poplar, Alison Brown, Becky Buller Band, Hanggai, Bombino, AJ Lee & Blue Summit, The Sensational Barnes Brothers, Buffalo Nichols, Sunny War, Son Rompe Pera, Sam Grisman Project, Arkansauce, CJ Field, Michael Daves, Hank Wonder, Jesse Ahern, The Wildmans (2022 Band Award Winner), Black Legacy Project, FreshGrass Commissions, FreshScores: Original Live Scores to Silent Films, Festival Partners, No Depression, Folk Alley, Deering Banjos, American Roots Music Program, The Porches at Mass MoCA, Compass Records, Eastman Guitars, WLS Spencer Foundation, Hancock Shaker Village, Topo Chico, The Freshgrass Foundation
Saturday, September 23, 2023
Chris Smither with the Suitcase Junket at Bellows Falls Opera House, Bellows Falls VT ~ 7:30pm ET ~
https://www.nextstagearts.org/events-calendar.html
Eyes of Age at Keene Farmers Market, Keene NH ~ 9am-1pm ET ~
Meeting House Stage Open Mic (sponsored by the Rindge Historical Society, location TBA) in Rindge NH ~ 1-4pm ET ~ 6 Payson Hill Road email Ray Siekierski at nooniekirk52@Gmail.com 603-731-1713 for information or to sign up to play.
Janiva Magness (Blues) at Bank of New Hampshire Stage, Concord NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.ccanh.com/
Saturday September 23 through Sunday, September 24, 2023
Portsmouth Maritime Festival, Portsmouth NH ~ details TBA ~
~ John Roberts, The Johnson Girls, Steve Turner, Bob Zentz, Castlebay, Jerry Bryant, Ken Schatz, Nicole Singer, Monthly pub sings are being held throughout the year (see website}a! l
Sunday, September 24, 2023
The Green Sisters at Vernon Family Farm, 301 Piscassic Street, Newfields NH ~ 11am ET ~
Ani DiFranco at The Cabot, Beverly MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://thecabot.org/events
Wednesday, September 27, 2023
Volkert Volkerz at Peterborough Farmers Market, Community Center, Peterborough NH ~ 3-6pm ET ~
https://mailchi.mp/3e7b41b952a6/volkerts-update-for-december-13512656
Thursday, September 28, 2023
The Fretbenders (Duo) at Deerfield Fair, Farm Museum Stage, Deerfield, NH ~ 2:30-5:30pm ET ~ https://www.fretbenders.com/
Friday, September 29, 2023
The Fretbenders at Deerfield Fair, Harvest Stage, Deerfield, NH ~ 4-6pm ET ~ https://www.fretbenders.com/
~ Quartet, with Brie Green and Paul Wolf
Saturday, September 30, 2023
Duke Robillard Band at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html
Sunday, October 1, 2023
Jonatha Brooke at the Lounge at the Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/series/music/
Friday, October 6, 2023
High Street Coffee House, Boscawen NH ~ 7:00pm ET ~ https://www.boscawencongregationalchurch.com/high-street-coffee-house.html ~ featuring Lou Antonucci. Indoors, Sign up to perform highstreetcoffeehouse@gmail.com
Saturday, October 7, 2023
Adam Ezra Group at Bank of New Hampshire Stage, Concord NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.ccanh.com/
Sunday, October 8, 2023
Soggy Po’ Boys at [venue TBA], Putney VT ~ 6pm ET ~ https://www.nextstagearts.org/events-calendar.html
Lilli Lewis at the Lounge at the Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/lilli-lewis/
Coco Montoya at Tupelo Music Hall, Derry NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://tickets.tupelohall.com/
Wednesday, October 11, 2023
Loreena Mckennitt at Merrill Center, Portland ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~
Thursday, October 12, 2023
Loreena Mckennitt at Flynn Center for the Performing Arts, Burlington VT ~ 7:30pm ET ~
Stephen Marley (Old Soul Unplugged) at The Cabot, Beverly MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://thecabot.org/events
Friday, October 13, 2023
Loreena McKennitt at Capitol Center for the Arts, Concord NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~
Muddy Ruckus at Bank of New Hampshire Stage, Concord NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.ccanh.com/
Saturday, October 14, 2023
Rev. Vince Anderson & His Love Choir at [venue TBA], Putney VT ~ time TBA ~ https://www.nextstagearts.org/events-calendar.html
Don McLean with Chris Trapper at Chubb Theatre, Concord NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.ccanh.com/
Sunday, October 15, 2023
Cheryl Wheeler and Kenny White at Peterborough Players Theatre, Peterborough NH ~ 4pm ET ~ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/concert/debs/cheryl-wheeler-kenny-white-101523
Thursday, October 19, 2023
Slaid Cleaves at The Spinning Room in the Granite Mill, Harrisville NH ~ 6:30pm ET ~ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/concert/debs/slaid-cleaves-101923
Saturday, October 21, 2023
Newberry and Verch at Great North Woods Center
for the Arts, 1993 US Rte. 3, Columbia NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.gnwca.org/
Burlington Taiko at [venue TBA], Putney VT ~ time TBA ~ https://www.nextstagearts.org/events-calendar.html
Friday, October 27, 2023
Dance! Milford Contra Dance, Milford Town Hall, Milford NH ~ 7:30pm, ET ~
The Tannahill Weavers at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html
Hiroya Tsukamoto at Camden Opera House,Camden ME ~ time TBA ~
https://www.camdenoperahouse.com/
Friday, October 27 through Sunday, October 29, 2023
Festival! Nutmeg Dulcimer Festival, Milford CT ~ ~ https://www.nutmegdulcimer.com/ ~ performer details not available as of June 8
Saturday, October 28, 2023
Meeting House Stage Open Mic (sponsored by the Rindge Historical Society and held in the Meeting House) in Rindge NH ~ 1-4pm ET ~ 6 Payson Hill Road email Ray Siekierski at nooniekirk52@Gmail.com 603-731-1713 for information or to sign up to play.
Hiroya Tsukamoto at Denmark Arts Center, Denmark ME ~ time TBA ~
Laurie Berkner Hallowe’en Concert at Chubb Theatre, Concord NH ~ 11am ET ~ https://www.ccanh.com/
Friday, November 3, 2023
High Street Coffee House, Boscawen NH ~ 7:00pm ET ~ https://www.boscawencongregationalchurch.com/high-street-coffee-house.html ~ featuring Starlight Honeys. Indoors, Sign up to perform highstreetcoffeehouse@gmail.com
Natalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/natalie-macmaster-donnell-leahy/
Lenny Solomon at the parlor of Centre Congregational Church, Brattleboro VT ~ 5-7pm ET ~ http://solomonband.com/bgig.html
Saturday, November 4, 2023
The Secret Sisters at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html
Natalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy at The Cabot, Beverly MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://thecabot.org/events
Thursday, November 9, 2023
Ellis Paul at the Flying Goose, New London NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://ellispaul.com/calendar/
Thursday, November 16, 2023
Della Mae at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html
Concord Multicultural Festival Noche Latina at Bank of NH Stage, Concord NH ~ 6pm ET ~ https://www.ccanh.com/shows-and-concerts
Friday, December 1, 2023
High Street Coffee House, Boscawen NH ~ 7:00pm ET ~ https://www.boscawencongregationalchurch.com/high-street-coffee-house.html ~ featuring Holiday Open Mic. Indoors, Sign up to perform highstreetcoffeehouse@gmail.com
Carbon Leaf at Tupelo Music Hall, Derry NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://tickets.tupelohall.com/
Saturday, December 16, 2023
Taylor O’Donnell Trioat the Lounge at the Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/taylorodonnell-trio/
Friday, December 22, 2023
Dance! Milford Contra Dance, Milford Town Hall, Milford NH ~ 7:30pm, ET ~