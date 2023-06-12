NHPR Folk Show's FESTIVAL calendar 6.18.23

Festivals:

Friday, June 23 through Sunday, June 25, 2023

Festival! Old Songs Festival, Altamont fairgrounds, Altamont, New York ~

~ Festival Hours: Friday: 1 pm–1 am; Saturday: 9 am–1 am; Sunday: 9 am–7 pm; Main Stage Concerts: Friday: 6:30 – 11 pm; Saturday: 6:30 – 11 pm; Sunday: 3:30 – 7 pm ~ Guy Davis • Jake Blount • Low Lily • Rum Ragged • Beppe Gambetta • Cantrip • Tret Fure • Bruce Molsky • Anne Hills & Al Power • Scott Ainslie • Windborne • Grosse Isle • Gangspil • Steve Gillette • Anita Best & Pamela Morgan • Evie Ladin • Máire Ní Chathasaigh & Chris Newman • The Gaslight Tinkers • Cloud Ten • Jim Gaudet & the Railroad Boys • Rev. Robert B. Jones & Matt Watroba • Sara Grey & Kieron Means • Sara Milonovich & Daisycutter • The Vox Hunters & Flannery Brown • Forty Degrees South • Andy Cohen • Magpie • John Roberts • The Gawler Sisters with Bennett Konesni & Ethan Tischler • Geoff Kaufman • John Kirk, Trish Miller & Mark Murphy • Corner House • Alex Cumming • Ben Sachs-Hamilton • Dirty Blue Shirts • Deirdre & Sean Murtha • The Great Groove Band • Sally Rogers • George Wilson • Selma Kaplan • Heather Wood • Alan Thomson • Pokingbrook Morris • Stefan Amidon • Chris Koldewey • John Dickson • Ron Gordon • Jake Thomas • Roger the Jester • and more! ~

Camping Fee: $25 per adult (age 19 and over) for the weekend.

(this amount is included in an All-Festival Ticket with Camping) Camping at the Old Songs Festival has been designed to meet Albany County Public Health Campground Code.

Festival! [June 22-25, 2023] Jenny Brook Bluegrass Festival, Turnbridge VT ~

~ THURSDAY: The Malpass Brothers , Po’ Ramblin’ Boys , Ruta Beggars , FRIDAY: Appalachian Road Show , Valerie Smith & Liberty Pike , Etlington Enterprise , Country Gentlemen Tribute Band , Rock Hearts , Seth Sawyer Band , SATURDAY: The Gibson Brothers , Dale Ann Bradley , Danny Paisley & The Southern Grass , Kenny & Amanda Smith , Seth Mulder & Midnight Run , SUNDAY: The Atkinson Family , Serene Green , Kelley John Gibson , Jenny Brook Kid’s Academy ~ Some fans have called Jenny Brook the postcard festival. We hope you’ll find time to sit back at your campsite to relax and enjoy the beautiful Vermont scenery. Your multi-day pass includes camping with no hookups and access to all stages. The grounds are very flat, perfect for camping! We offer both flush and portable toilets. Showers are free and located up top near the fair office. See the map in your program to find locations. Unfortunately, we can not allow fires. There are antique buildings scattered throughout the grounds so it isn’t safe. Please respect the no fire policy.

Festival! Green River Festival at Franklin County Fairgrounds, Greenfield MA ~ see website for details ~ https://www.greenriverfestival.com/ ~ ST. PAUL & THE BROKEN BONES • FRI JUNE 23 , CORY WONG • FRI JUNE 23 , THEE SACRED SOULS • FRI JUNE 23 , DONNA THE BUFFALO • FRI JUNE 23 , ALISA AMADOR • FRI JUNE 23 , GLEN DAVID ANDREWS BAND • FRI JUNE 23 , BRIDGET KEARNEY • FRI JUNE 23 , MOXIE • FRI JUNE 23 , LPT • FRI JUNE 23 , CACHITAS NOW! • FRI JUNE 23 , THE WOOD BROTHERS • SAT JUNE 24 , SAMMY RAE & THE FRIENDS • SAT JUNE 24 , RUBBLEBUCKET • SAT JUNE 24 , THE FELICE BROTHERS • SAT JUNE 24 , EILEN JEWELL • SAT JUNE 24 , THE HEAVY HEAVY • SAT JUNE 24 , JUPITER & OKWESS • SAT JUNE 24 , GA-20 • SAT JUNE 24 , WINTERPILLS • SAT JUNE 24 , RACHEL BAIMAN • SAT JUNE 24 , KIMAYA DIGGS • SAT JUNE 24 , SOGGY PO BOYS • SAT JUNE 24 , VIV AND RILEY • SAT JUNE 24 , KING MANZI • SAT JUNE 24 , LITTLE FEAT • SUNDAY JUNE 25 , SARAH SHOOK & THE DISARMERS • SUN JUNE 25 , MARK ERELLI • SUN JUNE 25 , MIKO MARKS • SUN JUNE 25 , AJ LEE & BLUE SUMMIT • SUN JUNE 25 , LARRY & JOE • SUN JUNE 25 , THE GREYS • SUN JUNE 25 , HGH TEA • SUN JUNE 25 ~ Last year all 3 days of the festival sold out (thank you!). This year we have limited space for tent camping, RV sites and on-site parking. It is recommended that you buy your tickets, parking pass and tent site well in advance. For the first time, there are no additional ticket fees.

Festival! Point Reggae Festival at Thomas Point Beach and Campground, Brunswick, Maine ~ ~

https://www.pointreggae.com info@pointreggae.com Venue Site -

~ Point Reggae is an oceanside, Arts & Music Festival that is unique to Maine. Bringing international artists together with Maine’s creative community to create an event that is fun for the entire family. Featuring live music, performance arts, craft wares, food, camping and so much more!

Featuring live music from international and regional artists - Hempress Sativa & the Unconquerebel Band, Joe Samba, Prezident Brown, Mighty Mystic, Jahriffe, Iba Mahr, Rik Jam with Roots Alley Collective, Koro Fyah x Satta Sound, Zuggu Dan X Green Lion Adwela & the Uprising, Catcha Vibe, Roots Rhythm Dub, the Gentleman Brawlers, Barefoot Truth Dance Company. Thomas Point Beach and Campground Established in 1956, Thomas Point Beach & Campground is centrally located to anything you may want to see or do in the Mid-Coast Area. So close to Route 1 and Downtown Brunswick, Maine, and yet you feel like you are far far away from it all. With over 100 campsites for adventure seekers of all levels, over 84 acres of wooded camping and immaculately manicured fields, a clean tidal beachfront, playground, wi-fi and more,

Monday, June 26 -Sunday, July 2, 2023

Festival! The Acadia Trad Festival, Bar Harbor, Maine ~

~ Visit the website soon to see what is still availble… all the “core classes” are sold out and most of the evening concerts are also sold out, as of June 5, 2023. Some workshops are still open.

The final concert is not yet sold out: Comment ça flippe? | “How Ya Doin’?” Sat. July 5 7pm. Tonight, on the final night of the festival, we ask “how ya doin’?” and invite you to join our talented and passionate participants as they collaborate and share their extra special performances, before joining together in a community dance to close out the week!

Saturday, July 1, 2023

Festival! Kwackfest (Honoring Bob McQuillen in celebration of his 100th birthday!!) at Peterborough Town House, Peterborough NH ~ 1pm ET ~

~ Bob McQuillen (aka Mr. Mac, Kwack, and Uncle Bob) would have been 100 years old next year on June 27th. Bob himself said, “I want a party for my 100th birthday in the Peterborough Town House!”

In Bob lingo, “your wish is my command” and so the Monadnock Folklore Society is having a party for, and celebration of, Bob McQuillen in Peterborough, NH all day and evening on July 1, 2023, the “KwackFest,” if you will. We’re inviting all Bob’s friends and family to come to join us and celebrate his life and his many contributions to the world of contra dance, to Peterborough, and to the Monadnock region. There will be music, dancing, stories, food and more. We’d love to hear your ideas for ways we can celebrate Bob — send emails to kwackfest@monadnockfolk.org or visit kwackfest100.com

Wednesday, July 6-Saturday, July 9, 2023

Basin Bluegrass Festival Brandon VT ~

https://basinbluegrassfestival.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/Basin-2023-Front-Back.pdf ~ Poor Monroe– MA (F, Sa) , Corner Junction – VT (F, Sa) , Canaan’s Land – PA (F & Sa) , Breakin’ Strings – ME (F, Sa) , Open Highway – OH (F, Sa) , Cedar Ridge -NY (F, Sa & Su) , Seth Sawyer Band -VT (F, Sa & Su) , Hosmer Mountain Boys – CT (S, S) , Shady Creek – CT (S, S) , Smokey Greene & Sons -NY (Su) ~ GATES OPEN SUNDAY, JULY 2, 2023 AT 8:00 AM ; EARLY BIRDS SUN-WED $10 PER UNIT ; SAVED SPOTS ARE EARLY BIRD TO BE PAID AT GATE BY PERSON SAVING THE SPOT; CAMPING FREE THUR-SUN WITH A WEEKEND TICKET; TICKET HOLDERS MUST LEAVE THE FESTIVAL BY 9:00 AM THE NEXT DAY; AGE 15 & UNDER FREE; THURSDAY EVENING SPAGHETTI DINNER $12.00; THURSDAY DINNER FOLLOWED BY CLASSIC COUNTRY WITH CANNONBALL EXPRESS. CONCERT FREE WITH WEEKEND TICKET, OTHERS $15.00.

Festival! Levitate Music and Arts Festival in Marshfield MA ~ ~ https://www.levitatemusicfestival.com/ ~ Multi-genre festival Brandi Carlisle, Trey Anastasio Band, Larkin Poe, California Honeydrops and many more. No onsite camping - list of local commercial campsites: https://www.levitatemusicfestival.com/camping ~ Brandi Carlile , TREY ANASTASIO BAND , STICK FIGURE , GOOSE , rebelution , Ziggy Marley , RIPE , SHAKEY GRAVES , LUCIUS , MELT , JOHN CRAIGIE , THE HEAVY HEAVY , COUCH , Veronica Lewis , LESPECIAL , THE Q-TIP BANDITS , STEVE RONDO , THE BIRCH SWART BAND FT. ANNA DALEY YOUNG , PEACH PIT , Larkin Poe , Celisse , the California honey drops , the elovaters , lime cordiale , Collie Buddz , CHRISTONE "KINGFISH" INGRAM , 1% of all sales benefit the Levitate Foundation - cultivating a better future by creating and conserving access to music, art and the outdoors.

Festival! [July 7-9 2023] Busy Bird Bluegrass Festival in Berkshire NY ~ ~ http://www.busybird-bluegrass.com/ ~ Lonesome River Band / Driftwood / Dave Adkins Band / Nick Chandler and Delivered / Dunlap and Mabe / Mama Corn / Bug Tussle / Matthews Family Tradition / Lonesome Road Ramblers / Melanie and the Boys / Gospel Way / Terry and the Busybirds / Simmerin Stew / Dishonest Fiddlers ~ The new festival grounds can accommodate an unlimited number of primitive campsites. All sites are level and dry. We offer firewood and ice delivery right to your campsite. Please visit our numerous food and craft vendors. Due to New York State and Broome County Regulations, We can't allow campers on site before 8am Friday, and all campers must be off premises no later than 7pm Sunday. We're sorry for the inconvenience.

Friday, July 8, 2023

Festival! Green Heron, Paul Driscoll, Joey Clark and the Big Hearts, Rachel Berlin, Danny Savage, Cody Howe at Bee Alive Old Time Music Festival at Live Bee or Die Farm, New Boston, NH ~ 5:30pm ET ~ https://www.eventbrite.com/e/live-bee-or-die-farm-presents-bee-alive-old-time-music-festival-tickets-551748473537 greenheronmusic@gmail.com https://mailchi.mp/7eaf50c5b8c6/check-out-the-upcoming-concert-schedule?e=2967b86478

Saturday, July 9 through Saturday, July 15, 2023

Festival! Festival on the Green, Middlebury, Vermont ~ http://www.festivalonthegreen.org ~ Durham County Poets , Noon Brown Bag with magician Tom Verner! , The Faux Paws , Kyshona , Yacouba Sissoko Trio , Bombajazzeando , No Strings Marionette Company , The Garifuna Collective , Noon Brown Bag , Jon Gailmor , The Ruta Beggars , Genticorum , Middlebury Community Center's Steel Drum Camp Band , Sarah King , Krishna Guthrie Band , Vermont Jazz Ensemble Street Dance 7:00pm ,

Thursday, July 13 through Sunday, July 16, 2023

Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival at Walsh Farm, 1 Poultney Road (off County Route 22), Oak Hill, NY 12460 ~ ~

~Dry Branch Fire Squad , Jerry Douglas, Artist-in-Residence (TFSS ) , The Infamous Stringdusters , The Del McCoury Band , Sam Bush Band , Sierra Hull , The Jerry Douglas Band (F) , John Cowan’s Newgrass Allstars , Dan Tyminski Band , Steep Canyon Rangers , Della Mae , KellerGrass ft. The Hillbenders , The Travelin’ McCourys , The Seldom Scene , Alison Brown , Jake Blount , Natalie MacMaster & Donnell Leahy , Henhouse Prowlers , AJ Lee & Blue Summit , Mr. Sun , Tray Wellington Band , Joe Newberry , Stillhouse Junkies , Armchair Boogie , SCYTHIAN , Damn Tall Buildings , The Dirty Grass Players , Jim Gaudet & The Railroad Boys , Chicken Wire Empire , Quickstep Dance Band w/ John Kirk & Trish Miller , Fog Holler , On The Trail , Pictrola , Poor Monroe , Wicked Sycamore , Grey Fox is held on the Walsh Farm, 1 Poultney Road (off County Route 22), Oak Hill, NY 12460. Grey Fox sells 4000 camping tickets. We normally sell out, so purchase your tickets early! Full Festival Camping tickets are valid 7:00am Wednesday thru 5:00pm Sunday. Tents, pop-ups and RVs are welcome. Our camping areas are flat, freshly mown hayfields. We provide free water for drinking and many other amenities for campers. Click here for information on festival services. Back by popular demand are RV Hookups in “Powertown” (50 amps of power and access to water) and our oh-so comfy “Glamping Village” in the High Meadow area.

Saturday, July 15 through Sunday, July 16, 2023

Festival! Solarfest, 144 Steinburg Road, Brandon VT ~ https://www.solarfest.org/ ~ Dar Williams, Etana and the Raw Soul Rebels, Cam Gilmour, Andris Berry Band, Krishna Guthrie Band, Fern Maddie, Phil Henry, Lara Herscovitch and the Highway Philosophers, Cloudbelly, Dylan Patrick Ward, Luminous Crush, Satyrdagg , Hudost, Ray Vega Band, House of Hamill, Maple Run Band, Pamela Means, Moose Junior, Gammy Moses, Louise Mosrie Coombe, Tom Pearo. Erin Ash Sullivan, Sam Robbins, Grace Morrison. Solar-powered stage!

Thursday, July 20 through Sunday, July 23, 2023

Festival! Finger Lakes Grassroots Festival, Trumansburg NY~ ~ https://www.grassrootsfest.org/ ~ DONNA THE BUFFALO , watchhouse , sona jobarteh , THE Mavericks , kabaka pyramid , rising appalachia , dakhabrakha , jupiter & okwess , KEITH FRANK & SOILEAU ZYDECO , ryan montbleau band , the legendary ingramettes , jimkata , GIANT PANDA GUERILLA DUB SQUAD , DRIFTWOOD , THE CAMPBELL BROTHERS , PRESTON FRANK & HIS ZYDECO FAMILY BAND , jose albizu jazz trio , MADDY WALSH & THE BLIND SPOTS , GUNPOETS , SIM REDMOND BAND , machaka , JIM LAUDERDALE , PINE LEAF BOYS , KEITH SECOLA & HIS WILD BAND OF INDIANS , WALTER MOUTON , & THE SCOTT PLAYBOYS , FLYING CLOUDS OF SOUTH CAROLINA , SOPHISTAFUNK , SIHASIN , KEVIN KINSELLA , JONES BENALLY , FAMILY DANCE TROUPE , CORTADITO , MADDY WALSH , MOSAIC FOUNDATION , MOONTEE SINQUAH , dirk powell band , DOUBLE TIGER , the comb down , the rollin’ rust , DIRTY BLANKET , UNIIT CARRUYO , NEW PLANETS , TYLER WESTCOTT , vivian leva & riley calcagno , RICHIE & ROSIE , LIVING ARTS DANCEWAVE , SHAWN SEALS & SMX , SING TRECE , & STONE COLD MIRACLE , THOUSANDS OF ONE , MOTHERWORT , TENZIN CHOPAK , BOBBY HENRIE , & THE GONERS , EMPIRE KINGS , DRANK THE GOLD , VICIOUS FISHES , DECEMBER WIND , JOHNNY DOWD , gravestone glue , LUKE G , & THE CANDYHEARTS , ITHACA UNDERGROUND: microbes, mostly, s00p & glitter skulls , EVOEVOLUTION , ROSE & THE BROS , TRAONACH , back step stringband , KIDBESS , & THE MAGIC RING , LAILA BELLE , newtown creek , the GRADY GIRLS , max childs , DEAD SEA SQUIRRELS , NERY AREVALO , TIMBO , johnny nicholas , rye makepeace , COOKE FAMILY SINGERS , fall creek brass band , bronwen exter , BUBBA GEORGE STRINGBAND , GRASSROOTS CHAMBER ORCHESTRA ~ All levels of camping, but best to reserve early.

Festival! County Bluegrass Festival, Fort Fairfield ME ~ ~ http://countybluegrass.com/ ~ The Kevin Prater Band, The Ruta Beggars, High River, The Katahdin Valley Boys, Blistered Fingers, Dirigo Strings, and more. Field Pickin’ 24 hours a day.

World Fellowship Center Ukulele Weekend with Molly and Dan Watt, 368 Drake Hill Rd., Albany NH ~ see website for tiimes ~ (603) 447-2280

https://worldfellowship.org/calendar-of-events/ (603) 447-2280 office@worldfellowship.org MAILING ADDRESS: World Fellowship Center, PO Box 2280, Conway, NH 03818-2280

Saturday, July 22, 2023

Festival! New Bedford Roots & Branches Festival, Wings Court, New Bedford MA ~ 12 noon ET ~

~ Join us July 22nd for the first annual NB Roots and Branches Festival, a day of acoustic music by and for the people. Our 100% free public festival will include 6 performance areas that will host local and regional performers of true traditional music, indie folk, acoustic roots rock, contemporary singers, songwriters, and further flung compositional & exploratory acoustic music practitioners.

2023 performers include

Molly O'Leary, Old Time Fiddle Session, The Jethros, John Miranda Band, New Bedford Sea Shanty Choir, Putnam Murdock, Bocheck, Carl Simmons, Irish Fiddle Seisun hosted by Colin Everett, Olivia WB, Eddie Dillon, Sacred Harp Singers, Pumpkin Head Ted, Marybeth Soares, Seamus Galligan, Hot Club Cheese Roll, Justin Arena,Jim Lough, Roots Run Wild, Joanne Doherty, Fourteen Strings, Christian Camarao, John Dalton, Hank Poitras, Tom Poitras, Nick Leblanc, Alex Walton, Julianna Bernardi, Youth String Band, Born October, Pebbles of Rain, and more!

Thursday, July 27 through Sunday, July 30, 2023

Festival! Brantling Bluegrass Festival, Sodus NY ~ ~ http://www.brantlingbluegrass.com/ ~ Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers (2023 will be first appearance) , Zink & Company (2023 will be first appearance) , Beartracks (Appeared 2016, 2018, 2019, 2021, 2022) , Mama Corn (Appeared 2019, 2022) , Larry Efaw & The Bluegrass Mountaineers (2023 will be first appearance) , Circa Blue (2023 will be first appearance) , Remingtion Ryde (Appeared 2017, 2018, 2021) , Melanie & The Boys (Appeared 2018, 2019) , Cedar Ridge (Appeared 2022) , The Barn Floor Groovers (Appeared 2021, 2022) , Group Therapy (Appeared 2022) , Mike & Mary Robinson Gospel Sing & Jam (Appeared 2019, 2021, 2022) . FREE "dry camping" with Weekend pass, Single-night camping: $10 per night, Electricity: sorry, no electricity available in campground, Generator use: 8 AM - 11 AM & 4 PM - 7 PM in campground., Dedicated space for full-time generator use is available across the road., Porta-potties and fresh water available on-site (please fill RV water tank prior to arrival), NYS law: Campers must be at least 10' apart including awnings, Wednesday, July 27: Campers move-in beginning at noon., Wednesday afternoon and Thursday morning & afternoon: Pre-festival sightseeing and workshops., (For more information, Contact us in advance or at check-in),

Festival! Ossippee Valley Music Festival, Hiram ME ~ ~

~ The California Honeydrops, Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper, Appalachian Road Show, Allison Russell, Twisted Pine, Nefesh Mountain, Kelly Willis, Brennen Leigh and Melissa Carper, Della Mae, Corner House, New Moon Ensemble, Yasmin Williams, AJ Lee and Blue Summit, Tres Souls, Big Richard, Maine Artist Showcase: The Mallett Brothers, Maine Artist Showcase: Breakin Strings, Tricky Britches, The Bagboys . The Ossipee Valley Music Festival offers overnight camping options, and is situated in one of the more populated towns of rural Maine so there are hotels & airbnb rentals available as well. The Ossipee Valley Fairgrounds is located just 45 minutes from the closest airport (PWM in Portland), and is perfectly situated halfway between Portland and North Conway, New Hampshire. The fairgrounds opens for camping the Sunday before the festival starts, so those who arrive early have plenty of time to explore the area. Attendees who love the outdoors can enjoy the Lakes and Mountains region of rural southwestern, or the famous bold coast. Portland, Maine was Bon Appetite Magazine's Restaurant City of the Year, and has plenty of shopping and nightlife. Or you can just go play your banjo under a pine tree, up to you!

Friday, July 28 through July 30, 2023

Festival! Newport Folk Festival, Newport RI ~ ~ https://newportfolk.org/ ~ All 2023 Tickets are sold out! Bella White, Aimee Mann, Abraham Alexander, Caamp, Alice Phoebe Lou, Billy Strings, Eastern Medicine Singers (featuring Yonatan Gat and Lee Rananldo), Angel Olsen, Black Opry Revue, Free Range, Bartees Strange, Dawn Landes and Friends, Gabriels, Danielle Ponder, Gregory Alan Isakov, Heavy Makeup, Goose, Jonathan Richman, Maggie Rogers, Indigo de Souza, Jupiter and Okwess, Mdou Moctar, Jaime Wyatt, Lana del Rey, My Morning Jacket, Jason isbell and the 400 Unit, Los Lobos and Friends, Nickel Creek, Jon Oates, Madison Cunningham, Noah Kahan, Jon Batiste and Friends, Mereba, Peter One, Nanna, Orville Peck, Ron Gallo, Orchestra Gold, Remi Wolf, Slaughter Beach Dog, The Backseat Lovers, Senora May, The Beths, The Hold Steady, Sumbuck, The Heavy Heavy, Turnpike troubadours, The Earls of Leicester, Thee Sacred Souls, Willi Carlisle, The Harle, Gospel Travelers.

Festival! Lowell Folk Festival, Lowell MA ~`~

~ CHUCK MEAD- rockabilly and honky-tonk Nashville Tennessee, Hot Club of Cowtown - western swing and hot jazz Austin Texas, Jason Samuels Smith - tap dance - New York New York, Lakou Mizik- Haitian mizik rasin - Port-au-Prince Haiti, Melody Angel - Chicago blues - Chicago Illinois, Sona Jobarteh - Manding griot = Kartong The Gambia, Springfield Exit = bluegrass and traditional country - Rogersville, Tennessee, Trian - Irish -Chicago Illinois; Baltimore Maryland; St. Paul Minnesota, Zuni Olla Maidens - Zuni dance and song - Zuni New Mexico, MORE ARTISTS TO BE ANNOUNCED!, An urban festival featuring roots-based music.

Festival! Falcon Ridge Festival, Goshen CT ~ ~

~ [Performer list not yet finalized as of June 8] Fest faves Nerissa & Katryna Nields, the Slambovian Circus of Dreams and Crystal Shawanda return to us this year along with Lucy Kaplansky, Joe Jencks, Livingston Taylor, Ellis Paul, Richard Thompson, the Gaslight Tinkers, Tempest & many more TBA

Sunday, July 30, 2023 Festival! Sweet Chariot Music Festival. Rockport Harbor ME ~ Kickoff 7:30pm ~ http://www.sweetchariotmusicfestival.com ~ Sunday, July 30, 4 PM - 7 PM Rockport Harbor – FREE!

Tuesday, August 1 through Thursday, August 3, 2023

Festival! Sweet Chariot Music Festival. Swan’s Island ME ~ ~ http://www.sweetchariotmusicfestival.com ~ • Nick Apollonio , • Jennifer Armstrong , • Bill Burnett , • Annegret Baier , • Stan Collinson , • Doug Day , • David Dodson , • Ritt Henn , • The Jenkins Family , • Geoff Kaufman , • Eric Kilburn , • Bob Lucas , • Chloe Manor , • Daisy Nell , • Lisa Redfern , • Kahlil Sabbagh , • Buckley Smith , • Ginger Smith , • Dean Stevens , • Chris Westhoff , • Denny Williams , • Suzy Williams , • Isla (Deborah Packard and Peter Cairney) , • The Morningsiders , • Bailen, the Band , • Jefferson Hamer , • Katie Martucci and The Ladles , • Jackson Day , • Julianna Day , • Lydia Day Tickets must be ordered by mail (see the website for details). A big part of the fun is just getting there – by boat, of course! Swan's Island has State of Maine Ferry Service but it doesn't run at night! Unless you have made overnight accommodations on your own, DO NOT plan on coming and “camping somewhere”. Come on a boat and sleep on the boat! Please do not call the Swan's Island Town Office - all you need to know is here!

Saturday, August 5, 2023

Blues on the Range at the Range, Mason NH ~ 12:00 noon ET ~ https://www.therangemason.com/concert-series ~ Willie J. Laws Band, Roberto Morbioli, Misty Blues Band, Frankie Boy & The Blues Express, Downtown Dave and the Deep Pockets, Erin Harpe Country Blues Duo

Saturday, August 12, 2023

Festival! Peacham Acoustic Music Festival (PAMfest) at Peacham VT ~ ~

~ possibly not actually happening this year, No details on the website as of June 8] , new organization called PamPlus

Sunday, August 13, 2023

Festival! Celtic Music Minifest: Cantrip, House of Hamill, & Hildaland at Scott Farm, Dummerston VT ~ 4pm ET ~ https://www.nextstagearts.org/events-calendar.html

Friday, August 18 through Sunday, August 20, 2023

Festival! Green Mountain Bluegrass and Roots Festival, Manchester VT ~ https://www.greenmountainbluegrass.com/ ~ Carling and Will, Cold Chocolate, The Clements Brothers,Cabinet, Peter Ropwan Bluegrass Band, GMBR All-stars, Sam Grisman Project, Michael Daves and Jake Jolliff, Foghorn and Friends, Maya DiVitry, Jordan Tice, Caitlin Canty, Tim O’Brien and Jan Frabicius, Rachel Baiman, Jake Blount, Taylor Ashton, Foghorn String Band, Aoife O’Donovan, Mighty Poplar, Town Moutain, Sam Bush, Christian Sedelmeier, Moslsky’s Mountain Drifters, Twisted Pine Tim O’Brien,Mr. Sun, Milk Carton Kids, MIPSO, Watchhouse If you are planning to camp, each individual will need a camping pass.

Sunday, August 20 through Saturday, August 26, 2023

Mainewoods Dance Camp (Session 1) Fryeburg ME ~ http://mainewoodsdancecamp.org/ http://deffa.org/ https://deffa.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/12/MW-ad-400x262-1.jpg

Thursday, August 24 through Sunday August 27, 202Festival! Blistered Fingers Family Bluegrass Festival in Litchfield, Maine ~ https://www.blisteredfingers.com/ ~ Thursday: 4:00 - 5:00 ~ Katahdin Valley Boys (ME) , 5:00 - 6:00 ~ Danny Paisley & The Southern Grass (PA) , 6:00 - 7:00 ~ Blistered Fingers (ME) , 7:00 - 8:00 ~ Katahdin Valley Boys (ME) , 8:00 - ?:?? ~ Danny Paisley & The Southern Grass (PA) , Friday: 10:00 -11:00 ~ Beartracks (NY) , 11:00 -12:00 ~ Back Woods Road (ME) , 12:00 - 1:00 ~ Larry Efaw & The Bluegrass Mountaineers (OH) , 1:00 - 2:00 ~ INTERMISSION , 2:00 - 3:00 ~ Beartracks (NY) , 3:00 - 4:00 ~ Deeper Shade Of Blue (NC) , 4:00 - 5:00 ~ Nothin' Fancy (VA) , 5:00 - 6:00 ~ INTERMISSION , 6:00 - 7:00 ~ Larry Efaw & The Bluegrass Mountaineers (OH) , 7:00 - 8:00 ~ Deeper Shade Of Blue (NC) , 8:00 - ?:?? ~ Nothin' Fancy (VA) , SATURDAY: 10:00 -11:00 ~ Larry Efaw & The Bluegrass Mountaineers (OH) , 11:00 -12:00 ~ Back Woods Road (ME) , 12:00 - 1:00 ~ Nothin' Fancy (VA) , 1:00 - 2:00 ~ Kids Academy & LUNCH , 2:00 - 3:00 ~ The Kody Norris Show (TN) , 3:00 - 4:00 ~ Larry Efaw & The Bluegrass Mountaineers (OH) , 4:00 - 5:00 ~ Dave Atkins Band (KY) , 5:00 - 6:00 ~ INTERMISSION , 6:00 - 7:00 ~ Nothin' Fancy (VA) , 7:00 - 8:00 ~ The Kody Norris Show (TN) , 8:00 - ?:?? ~ Dave Atkins Band (KY) , SUNDAY: 10:00 -11:00 ~ Gospel Sing & Jam With Mike & Mary (MA)

Sunday, August 27 through Saturday, September 2. 2023

Mainewoods Dance Camp (Session 2) Fryeburg ME ~ http://mainewoodsdancecamp.org/ http://deffa.org/ https://deffa.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/12/MW-ad-400x262-1.jpg

Thursday, August 31 through Sunday, September 3

Festival! County Bluegrass Festival, Fort Fairfield ME ~ ~ http://countybluegrass.com/ ~ David Davis and the Warrior River Boys, Nick Chandler and Delivered (NC), Prairie Wildfire (WY), Starlette and Big John (VA) , The Ruta Beggars (MA), Blistered Fingers (ME), , and more. Field Pickin’ 24 hours a day.

Friday, September 1 through Saturday, September 2, 2023

Festival! Under the Oaks Festival at Narrow Gauge Cinemas, Farmington ME ~ https://www.eventbrite.com/e/under-the-oaks-music-festival-tickets-592484195177 ~ Friday Lineup: GoldenOak, Ben Cosgrove

Saturday Lineup: GoldenOak, Kat Wright, Oshima Brothers, Rigometrics, Darby Sabin

Festival! [Sept 1-3] Rhythm and Roots Festival, Ninigret Park, Charlestown RI ~ ~

~ trombone shorty & orleans avenue , Greensky Bluegrass , JJ Grey & Mofro , The Infamous Stringdusters , Robert Cray Band , Dumpstaphunk , The Revelers , Corey Ledet Zydeco , Ward Hayden and The Outliers , Shinyribs , Tuba Skinny , Curley Taylor & Zydeco Trouble , Donna the Buffalo , Steve Riley & The Mamou Playboys , Son Little , Mighty Soul Drivers , Old-Fashioned Aces , Dustbowl Revival , Paul Gabriel Blues Band , Christine Ohlman & Rebel Montez with Sin Sisters , Knick-All-Stars with Brian Templeton , The Knickerbocker All-Stars , with Brian Templeton

Monday, September 4, 2023

Festival! Bread & Roses Heritage Festival, Campagnone Common, Lawrence MA ~ https://www.breadandrosesheritage.org/ ~ details not available as of June 8

Saturday, September 9, 2023

Festival! Connecticut Folk Festival and Green Expo, Hartford CT ~ details TBA ~ https://www.ctfolk.org/ ~ Southern Avenue, Maria Muldaur, Domn Flemons, Beppe Gambetta, Barefoot Movement, Lizzie No, Lara Herscovich and the Highway Philosophers, Afro-Semitic Experience, Jeiris Cook, The Bargain, Isabella Mendes, Sun Queen

estival! River Roads Festival at Millside Park, Easthampton MA ~ 12:00 noon ET ~

~ ~ Dar Williams. Shawn Colvin, Amy Ray, Lisa Loeb, Sweet Honey In The Rock

\Friday, September 15 through Sunday, September 17, 2023

New Hampshire Highland Games at Loon Mountain NH ~ ~ https://nhscot.org/

Friday, September 22 through Sunday, September 24, 2023

Festival! Freshgrass Festival, Mass MOCA, North Adams MA ~ ~ https://bit.ly/3LSwyKK https://freshgrass.com/north-adams/ ~ Dropkick Murphys (Acoustic), Lukas Nelson + POTR, Sierra Ferrell, Rhiannon Giddens, The Devil Makes Three, Aoife O'Donovan, Allison Russell, Mighty Poplar, Alison Brown, Becky Buller Band, Hanggai, Bombino, AJ Lee & Blue Summit, The Sensational Barnes Brothers, Buffalo Nichols, Sunny War, Son Rompe Pera, Sam Grisman Project, Arkansauce, CJ Field, Michael Daves, Hank Wonder, Jesse Ahern, The Wildmans (2022 Band Award Winner), Black Legacy Project, FreshGrass Commissions, FreshScores: Original Live Scores to Silent Films, Festival Partners, No Depression, Folk Alley, Deering Banjos, American Roots Music Program, The Porches at Mass MoCA, Compass Records, Eastman Guitars, WLS Spencer Foundation, Hancock Shaker Village, Topo Chico, The Freshgrass Foundation

Saturday September 23 through Sunday, September 24, 2023

Portsmouth Maritime Festival, Portsmouth NH ~ details TBA ~

~ John Roberts, The Johnson Girls, Steve Turner, Bob Zentz, Castlebay, Jerry Bryant, Ken Schatz, Nicole Singer, Monthly pub sings are being held throughout the year (see website}a! l

Friday, October 27 through Sunday, October 29, 2023

Festival! Nutmeg Dulcimer Festival, Milford CT ~ ~ https://www.nutmegdulcimer.com/ ~ performer details not available as of June 8

