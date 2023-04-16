© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

The Folk Show

In Studio Performance: Alice Howe with Freebo

Published April 16, 2023 at 8:17 PM EDT
Alice Howe.jpg
Kate McNally
/
Alice Howe and Freebo at NHPR

Alice Howe stopped by with some Muscle Shoals inspired (unplugged) tunes from her new Circumstance album. Her co-producer, Freebo, joined her on bass.

The Folk Show

