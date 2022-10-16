NHPR Folk Music and Dance Calendar 10.16.22

Monday, October 17, 2022

Open Mic at Cara Irish Pub, Dover NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://carairishpub.com/events/

Sunday, October 17 through Tuesday, October 18, 2022

Adam Ezra Group Autumn Getaway Sessions at Ogunquit ME ~ 7pm EDT ~ https://adamezra.com/shows

Tuesday, October 18, 2022

RUSHAD EGGLESTON (formerly of Crooked Still), at notloB Parlour Concerts

7 Fairbanks St, Harvard, MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1503790506709278/

Open Mic at The Stone Church, Newmarket NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://stonechurchrocks.com/events/calendar/

Open Mic at the Press Room, Portsmouth NH ~ 6pm ET ~ https://pressroomnh.com/

Open Mic at Patrick’s Pub, Gilford NH ~ 6pm ET ~ 18 Weirs Road

603-293-0841

Open Mic at Tandy’s Pub & Grille, Concord NH ~ 8pm ET ~

1 Eagle Square 603-856-7614

International Folk Dance at U Mass Lowell Recreation Center, 322 Aiken Ave, Lowell, MA 01854 ~ 7:30-9pm every Tuesday ~ Join Andy Taylor and friends for international folk dancing for all, Beginners welcome! Also available on Zoom.

https://www.mladostfolk.com/mladost-community-dance

Line Dancing at the Saddle-up Saloon, Kingston NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.saddleupsaloonnh.com/

Wednesday, October 19, 2022

Altan at The Opera House, Boothbay Harbor, ME ~ 7:30pm EDT ~ https://boothbayoperahouse.com/events/

Colbie Caillat at the Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ~ https://www.themusichall.org/series/music/

Willie Porter and Tom Pirozzoli at the Colby Sawyer College Black Box Theatre, New London NH ~ 7pm ~ https://pirozzoli.com/ https://colby-sawyer.edu/

Thursday, October 20, 2022

DANCE! NEFFA Thursday Night Contra, Concord MA ~ 7:30-10:00pm ET ~ https://www.neffa.org/thursday-contras/ ~ Pre-registration required. George Marshall with Cedar Stanistreet, Rose Jackson, and Max Newman

Della Mae at The Stone Church, Brattleboro VT ~ 8pm ET ~ https://dellamae.com/ https://www.bandsintown.com/a/1020950 https://www.venuepilot.co/events/55537/orders/new

Adam Ezra Group at Higher Ground, So. Burlington VT ~ 7:30pm EDT ~ https://adamezra.com/shows

Altan at The Rex Theatre, Manchester NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://palacetheatre.org/venue/the-rex-theatre/

Friday, October 21, 2022

DANCE! Mill City Contra, East Derry NH (Third Friday of each month) ~ 7:45-10:30pm ET ~ https://www.wordworthy2.org/ ~ Band: JumpStart, with guests Carol and Steve Bittenson, Sandy Lafleur calling/

DANCE! Belfast Community Contra Dance, 96 Church Street, Belfast ME ~ 6:30pm – 10:30pm ET ~ https://deffa.org/series/belfast-community-contradance/ https://deffa.org/event/belfast-community-contradance-2/2022-10-21/

Slaid Cleaves at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Jacob Joliff Band at Colonial Theatre Showroom, Keene NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://thecolonial.org/

Willie Porter and Tom Pirozzoli at the Music Hall Lounge, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ~ https://www.themusichall.org/series/music/

Schooner Fare at the Chocolate Church, 804 Washington Street, Bath, Maine ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/2022-23-events 207.442.8455

Crystal Bowersox at the Bull Run Restaurant, 215 Great Road, Shirley MA ~ 8pm EDT ~ https://tickets.bullrunrestaurant.com/

Tom Hsu at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 5:30pm ET ~ https://theparktheatre.org/ https://prod5.agileticketing.net/websales/pages/info.aspx?evtinfo=199600~d9433c7f-6460-4bb3-8c24-1659bd316930&epguid=922a278b-e9de-4e07-accb-7462d846bc6e&

Decatur Creek at Henniker Brewing Company, Henniker NH ~ 5pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/473928961281070/

Skip Gorman at Andover Coffee House, Andover NH ~ 7pm ~ http://andovercoffeehouse.org/

David Austin Band at Town House Common, Exeter NH ~ 5-7pm ET ~ https://portsmouthnhtickets.com/events/team-fall-concert-series-ft-david-austin-band-10-21-2022

Owen Kennedy, accompanied by Ethan Tischler, Fern Tamagini-O’Donnell, at notloB Concerts, 7 Fairbanks St, Harvard, MA ~7:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/623291239431703

People's Music Network Fall Hybrid Convergence, NYC ONLINE ~ 4:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/812893150134927

Saturday, October 22, 2022

DANCE: Tophill Music Contradance Party at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 8:00-11:00pm ET ~ https://www.guidingstargrange.org/events.html ~

More info: Alice Kenney, 413-773-1671 , alicekenney@gmail.com

Lilli Lewis at The Opera House, Boothbay Harbor, ME ~ 7:30pm EDT ~ https://boothbayoperahouse.com/events/

Della Mae at Shalin Liu Arts Center , Rockport MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://dellamae.com/ https://www.bandsintown.com/a/1020950 https://tickets.rockportmusic.org/8170/8171

Brian O’Donovan’s “Celtic Roots and Branches” at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 4pm and 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/ ~ The show features Scottish fiddler Katie McNally (also an alumna of Groton Hill Music) with pianist and step dancer Neil Pearlman – both of Boston’s Farsan – and many other new and familiar artists of the American and Celtic traditions.

Chris Trapper at the Music Hall Lounge, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ~ https://www.themusichall.org/series/music/

New Hampshire Folk and Fiddle Fest at Rex Theatre, Manchester NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://palacetheatre.org/venue/the-rex-theatre/ https://www.facebook.com/events/1055708708435930/

Louise Bichan and Friends at The Dance Hall, Kittery ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://portsmouthnhtickets.com/events/louise-bichan-friends-10-22-2022

Willie Porter and Tom Pirozzoli at Shrewsbury Media Center 15 Parker Rd, Shrewsbury MA ~ 7pm ~ https://www.eventbrite.com/e/willy-porter-and-tom-pirozzoli-in-concert-tickets-407789999867

Bernie and Louise Watson at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 5:30pm ET ~ https://theparktheatre.org/ https://prod5.agileticketing.net/websales/pages/info.aspx?evtinfo=188672~d9433c7f-6460-4bb3-8c24-1659bd316930&epguid=922a278b-e9de-4e07-accb-7462d846bc6e&

The Humans Being (acoustic set) at the Stonecutter’s Lounge, Milford NH ~ 9pm to midnight ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1305317976970206/

Sunday, October 23, 2022

Della Mae at the Colonial Theatre, Laconia NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://dellamae.com/

https://coloniallaconia.com/tickets-events https://www.etix.com/ticket/p/8752490/della-mae-laconia-colonial-theatre

Nippo Lake Bluegrass Series at Nippo Lake Golf Course, Barrington NH ~ 6pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1753744888331216/

NEFFA Live Online ~ 7pm ET ~ Register for Zoom link at: https://neffa.us14.list-manage.com/track/click?u=e58df615d7dce17874f868438&id=266ef39c27&e=b8f4f63b53 ~ Lynn Noel, EmmaLee Holmes-Hicks & Peter Zay,

Tuesday, October 25, 2022

Open Mic at The Stone Church, Newmarket NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://stonechurchrocks.com/events/calendar/

Wednesday, October 26, 2022

Pierre Bensusan and Tim Sparks at Next Stage, Putney VT ~ 7pm ET ~ https://nextstagearts.org/events/

Thursday, October 27, 2022

Pierre Bensusan at the Spinning Room, Granite Mill, Harrisville NH ~ 7pm EDT ~ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/

Bela Fleck and Abigail Washburn at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Ellis Paul at The Flying Goose, New London NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.flyinggoose.com/events/ 603-326-6899 30 Andover Road

Friday, October 28, 2022

Ellis Paul at the Lounge at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ see website for time ~ https://www.themusichall.org/

Watkins Family Hour at Barre Opera House, Barre VT ~ 8pm ET ~ https://barreoperahouse.org/shows

Fabiola Mendes and Albino Mbie at Groton Hill Music, Groton MA 7:30pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/concerts/fabiola-mendez-and-albino-mbie/

Ali McGuirk at Colonial Theatre Showroom, Keene NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://thecolonial.org/

Acoustic Alchemy at the Bull Run Restaurant, 215 Great Road, Shirley MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://tickets.bullrunrestaurant.com/

The Wildmans and Honeysuckle at the Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/music

Anonymous Coffee House at First Congregational Church on the the Green, Lebanon NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://anoncoffee.org/

Saturday, October 29, 2022

DANCE: Tophill Music Halloween Extravadance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 8:00-11:00pm ET ~ https://www.guidingstargrange.org/events.html ~

More info: Alice Kenney, 413-773-1671 , alicekenney@gmail.com

Green Heron at Markoh’s on Main, Ayer, MA ~ 6pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/614427426856993/

Odds Bodkins (stories with music, on the theme of horror) at Nova Arts, Keene NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/779590393398284/

The Watkins Family Hour with Sarah Watkins at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/ https://grotonhill.org/concerts/watkins-family-hour/

River Sister at the Music Hall Lounge, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ~ https://www.themusichall.org/series/music/

Bernie and Louise Watson at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 5:30pm ET ~ https://theparktheatre.org/ https://prod5.agileticketing.net/websales/pages/info.aspx?evtinfo=188672~d9433c7f-6460-4bb3-8c24-1659bd316930&epguid=922a278b-e9de-4e07-accb-7462d846bc6e&

Sunday, October 30, 2022

Watkins Radio Hour with Willie Watson, Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield Maine.

Ed Smyth at Stage 33, 33 Bridge Street, Bellows Falls VT ~ 7pm ET ~ https://stage33live.com/

Pete Bernhard and The Huntress and Holder of Hands at the Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/music

Wednesday, November 2, 2022

Cory Pesaturo (accordion) at Bank of New Hampshire Stage, Concord NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ccanh.com/banknhstage-events/

Thursday, November 3, 2022

DANCE! NEFFA Thursday Night Contra, Concord MA ~ 7:30-10:00pm ET ~ https://www.neffa.org/thursday-contras/ ~ Pre-registration required.~ Dereck Kalish with Dave Langford, Rachel Bell, and Karen Axelrod

Open Mic at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://theparktheatre.org/213-2/

Brooks Williams at The Flying Goose, New London NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.flyinggoose.com/events/ 603-326-6899 30 Andover Road

The Mallett Bothers at The Press Room, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm EDT ~ https://pressroomnh.com/live-music-portsmouth-nh-events/

Mike Block Trio at the Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/music

David Bromberg Quintet at Rex Theatre, Manchester NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://palacetheatre.org/venue/the-rex-theatre/

Friday, November 4, 2022

David Bromberg at the Chocolate Church, 804 Washington Street, Bath, Maine ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/2022-23-events 207.442.8455

The Mallett Bothers at The Press Room, Portsmouth NH ~ 9pm EDT ~ https://pressroomnh.com/live-music-portsmouth-nh-events/

Tom Pirozolli feature at (first Friday) High Street Coffee House, Boscawen NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.boscawencongregationalchurch.com/high-street-coffee-house.html To sign up or for info, contact highstreetcoffeehouse@gmail.com https://pirozzoli.com/

The Midnight Wrens at The Sone Church Music Club. Newmarket NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://portsmouthnhtickets.com/events/the-midnight-wrens-11-4-2022

Saturday, November 5, 2022

Michael Cleveland and Flamekeeper at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ see website for time and details ~ https://grotonhill.org/

Decatur Creek at Over the Moon Farm, Pittsfield NH ~ 2-5pm EDT ~ https://www.decaturcreek.com/shows

Laura Cortese and the Dance Cards at the Music Hall Lounge, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ~ https://www.themusichall.org/series/music/

Francestown Academy Coffeehouse CANCELLED this month only, due to scheduling conflict. Check back for December and later dates https://www.facebook.com/groups/822077589144186

Round Room Coffee House, Mont Vernon NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/Round.Room.Coffee.House

AJ Lee & Blue Summit and the Stockwell Brothers at Next Stage, Putney VT ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://nextstagearts.org/events/

Soggy Po’Boys at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://portsmouthnhtickets.com/events/soggy-po-boys-11-5-2022

Bernie and Louise Watson at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 5:30pm ET ~ https://theparktheatre.org/ https://prod5.agileticketing.net/websales/pages/info.aspx?evtinfo=188672~d9433c7f-6460-4bb3-8c24-1659bd316930&epguid=922a278b-e9de-4e07-accb-7462d846bc6e&

Sunday, November 6, 2022

Tom Paxton and the Don Juans at the Music Hall Lounge, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ~ https://www.themusichall.org/series/music/

https://www.themusichall.org/events/tom-paxton-don-juans/

Livingston Taylor at the Chocolate Church, 804 Washington Street, Bath, Maine ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/2022-23-events 207.442.8455

DubHub Song Circle, Dublin NH ~ 3-5pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/826806311646548/826806314979881/

The Gibson Brothers at Bank of New Hampshire Stage, Concord NH ~ 4pm ET ~ https://ccanh.com/banknhstage-events/

Thursday, November 10, 2022

Heather Maloney at the Music Hall Lounge, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ~ https://www.themusichall.org/series/music/

Come On Up To The House with Stephen Kellogg, Kaiti Jones, and Mark Erelli at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://portsmouthnhtickets.com/events/come-on-up-to-the-house-with-stephen-kellogg-kaiti-jones-and-mark-erelli-11-17-2022

Friday, November 11, 2022

DANCE! Mill City Contra, East Derry NH (Third Friday of each month) ~ 7:45-10:30pm ET ~ https://www.wordworthy2.org/ ~ Band: JumpStart, with guests

The Huntress and Holder of Hands with Dead Gowns at Space 538, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://space538.org/event/dead-gowns-ep-release-huntress-holder-hands/

Green Heron at Parish Center for the Arts, 10 Lincoln Street, Westford MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/629932898628690/

Mari Black at The Dance Hall, Kittery ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://portsmouthnhtickets.com/events/mari-black-11-11-2022

Bela’s Bartok with Bitter Pill at The Stone Church, Newmarket NH ~ 9pm ET ~ https://portsmouthnhtickets.com/events/bellas-bartok-11-11-2022

Paul Nelson Blues Band at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://theparktheatre.org/ https://prod5.agileticketing.net/websales/pages/info.aspx?evtinfo=198646~d9433c7f-6460-4bb3-8c24-1659bd316930&epguid=922a278b-e9de-4e07-accb-7462d846bc6e&

John Scofield at Dana Center, St. Anselm’s, Goffstown NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://anselm.edu/dana

Saturday, November 12, 2022

DANCE: Tophill Music Contradance Party at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 8:00-11:00pm ET ~ https://www.guidingstargrange.org/events.html ~

More info: Alice Kenney, 413-773-1671 , alicekenney@gmail.com

Sway Wild at Bass Hall at Monadnock Center, Peterborough NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/concert/debs/sway-wild-111222

WÖR at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

The Small Glories at The Word Barn, 66 Newfields Road, Exeter NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ http://www.thewordbarn.com/music/ https://portsmouthnhtickets.com/events/the-small-glories-live-in-the-word-barn-11-13-2021

Ani DiFranco at The Flying Monkey, Plymouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.flyingmonkeynh.com/events/

Cormac McCarthy at The Press Room, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm EDT ~ https://pressroomnh.com/live-music-portsmouth-nh-events/

Bernie and Louise Watson at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 5:30pm ET ~ https://theparktheatre.org/ https://prod5.agileticketing.net/websales/pages/info.aspx?evtinfo=188672~d9433c7f-6460-4bb3-8c24-1659bd316930&epguid=922a278b-e9de-4e07-accb-7462d846bc6e&

Sunday, November 13, 2022

The Small Glories at The Opera House, Boothbay Harbor, ME ~ 7pm ET ~ https://boothbayoperahouse.com/events/

The Green Sisters at Bull Spit Brewing, Maynard MA ~ 2pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1217264789017476/

The Blind Boys of Alabama with Charlie Musselwhite at the Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/blind-boys-of-alabama/

Alisdair Fraser and Natalie Haas at Town Hall, Orange MA ~ 3pm ET ~ https://1794meetinghouse.org/

Brian Dunne at the Music Hall Lounge, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ~ https://www.themusichall.org/series/music/

Granite State Blues Society “Road to Memphis” at The Stone Church Music Club, Newmarket NH ~ 3pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/608234524116312

The Tannahill Weavers at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://portsmouthnhtickets.com/events/the-tannahill-weavers-11-13-2022

Wednesday, November 16, 2022

Sway Wild w/Francesca Blanchard at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://portsmouthnhtickets.com/events/sway-wild-11-16-2022

Thursday, November 17, 2022

DANCE! Plymouth NH (Third Thursday of each month) ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/groups/585375086652571/

DANCE! NEFFA Thursday Night Contra, Concord MA ~ 7:30-10:00pm ET ~ https://www.neffa.org/thursday-contras/ ~ Pre-registration required. ~ Sue Rosen and Calico (Eric Boodman, Casey Murray, and Jesse Ball)

The Small Glories at The Flying Goose, New London NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.flyinggoose.com/ 603-326-6899 30 Andover Road

Darlingside at Bank of New Hampshire Stage, Concord NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://ccanh.com/banknhstage-events/

Friday, November 18, 2022

Mike Block and Balla Kouyaté Band at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ see website for time and details ~ https://grotonhill.org/

Cheryl Wheeler at the Chocolate Church, 804 Washington Street, Bath, Maine ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/2022-23-events 207.442.8455 CANCELLED!

Susan Werner Live and Livestream from The Folk Project New Jersey ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/2950607815244567/

Green Heron at Andover Coffee House, Andover NH ~ 7pm ~ http://andovercoffeehouse.org/

Setting the Woods on Fire ( Bess Jacques and Seth Warner ) at The Dance Hall, Kittery ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://portsmouthnhtickets.com/events/setting-the-woods-on-fire-heartbreak-honkytonk-11-18-2022

Borscht at Book and Bar, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/417055417166540/

Saturday, November 19, 2022

Bill Frisell Trio at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ see website for time and details ~ https://grotonhill.org/

Lucy Kaplansky at the Music Hall Lounge, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ~ https://www.themusichall.org/series/music/

Ellis Paul at the Chocolate Church, 804 Washington Street, Bath, Maine ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/2022-23-events 207.442.8455

Clem Snide at the Bull Run Restaurant, 215 Great Road, Shirley MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://tickets.bullrunrestaurant.com/

Zachariah Hickman's Power Outage Party at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://portsmouthnhtickets.com/events/zachariah-hickmans-power-outage-party-11-19-2022

Bernie and Louise Watson at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 5:30pm ET ~ https://theparktheatre.org/ https://prod5.agileticketing.net/websales/pages/info.aspx?evtinfo=188672~d9433c7f-6460-4bb3-8c24-1659bd316930&epguid=922a278b-e9de-4e07-accb-7462d846bc6e&

Sunday, November 20, 2022

Mark Mandeville and Raianne Richards at Stage 33, 33 Bridge Street, Bellows Falls VT ~ 7pm ET ~ https://stage33live.com/

Brad Vickers & His Vestapolitans at The Stone Church, Newmarket NH ~ 4-6pm ET ~ https://portsmouthnhtickets.com/events/brad-vickers-his-vestapolitans-11-20-2022

Any Sunday Songwriters featuring Tom Smith, Shanna in a Dress, Jan Seides Livestream ~ 4-6pm ET ~ https://www.tomsmithmusic.com/?page_id=56

Wednesday, November 23, 2022

The Green Sisters at the Bull Run Restaurant, 215 Great Road, Shirley MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://tickets.bullrunrestaurant.com/

“Jamsgiving” The Humans Being, The Faith Ann Band, and Tumbletoads at Nashua Garden, Nashua NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/598104855325023/

Zachariah Hickman's Power Outage Party at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://portsmouthnhtickets.com/events/zachariah-hickmans-power-outage-party-11-19-2022

Friday, November 25, 2022

The Slambovian Circus of Dreams at the Bull Run Restaurant, 215 Great Road, Shirley MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://tickets.bullrunrestaurant.com/

Saturday, November 26, 2022

DANCE: Tophill Music Contradance Party at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 8:00-11:00pm ET ~ https://www.guidingstargrange.org/events.html ~

More info: Alice Kenney, 413-773-1671 , alicekenney@gmail.com

Erica Brown and The Bluegrass Connection at Saco River Theatre, Bar Mills, ME ~ 7:30pm EDT ~ http://www.sacorivertheatre.org/events

EJ Ouellette & Crazy Maggy at The Dance Hall, Kittery ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://portsmouthnhtickets.com/events/ej-ouellette-crazy-maggy-10-21-2022

Bernie and Louise Watson at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 5:30pm ET ~ https://theparktheatre.org/ https://prod5.agileticketing.net/websales/pages/info.aspx?evtinfo=188672~d9433c7f-6460-4bb3-8c24-1659bd316930&epguid=922a278b-e9de-4e07-accb-7462d846bc6e&

Sunday, November 27, 2022

Sophie B. Hawkins with Seth Glier at Bank of New Hampshire Stage, Concord NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://ccanh.com/banknhstage-events/

Nefesh Mountain Hanukka Show ( Bluegrass, Americana, Celtic, Eastern European Melodies ) at the Chocolate Church, 804 Washington Street, Bath, Maine ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/2022-23-events 207.442.8455

Wednesday, November 30, 2022

Garnet Rogers at Bass Hall. Monadnock Center, Peterborough NH ~ 7pm EDT ~ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/concert/debs/garnet-rogers-113022

Thursday, December 1, 2022

DANCE! NEFFA Thursday Night Contra, Concord MA ~ 7:30-10:00pm ET ~ https://www.neffa.org/thursday-contras/ ~ Pre-registration required. Will Mentor with Sam Bartlett, Max Newman, Julie Metcalf, and Stuart Kenney

Garnet Rogers at The Flying Goose, New London NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.flyinggoose.com/events/ 603-326-6899 30 Andover Road

Friday, December 2, 2022

Seamus Egan at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ see website for time and details ~ https://grotonhill.org/

Dar Williams at BOMBYX, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://darwilliams.com/

Will Evans at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://portsmouthnhtickets.com/events/will-evans-12-2-2022

First Friday High Street Coffee House, Boscawen NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.boscawencongregationalchurch.com/high-street-coffee-house.html To sign up or for info, contact highstreetcoffeehouse@gmail.com

Saturday, December 3, 2022

Tom Rush at the Bull Run Restaurant, 215 Great Road, Shirley MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://tickets.bullrunrestaurant.com/

Kat Wright at the Music Hall Lounge, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/786950335691840/

Bernie and Louise Watson at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 5:30pm ET ~ https://theparktheatre.org/ https://prod5.agileticketing.net/websales/pages/info.aspx?evtinfo=188672~d9433c7f-6460-4bb3-8c24-1659bd316930&epguid=922a278b-e9de-4e07-accb-7462d846bc6e&

Sunday, December 4, 2022

The Ballroom Thieves at Bank of New Hampshire Stage, Concord NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ccanh.com/banknhstage-events/

Thursday, December 8, 2022

Antje Duvekot at the Music Hall Lounge, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ~ https://www.themusichall.org/series/music/

Low Lily with Matt Flinner at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.lowlily.com/calendar

Friday, December 9, 2022

Coig ( Celtic Holiday ) at the Chocolate Church, 804 Washington Street, Bath, Maine ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/2022-23-events 207.442.8455

Mike Block (Cello) at the Dance Hall, Kittery ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://portsmouthnhtickets.com/events/grammy-award-winning-cellist-mike-block-12-9-2022

Low Lily with Matt Flinner at Middlebury Town Hall Theatre, Middlebury VT ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.lowlily.com/calendar

Saturday, December 10, 2022

DANCE: Tophill Music Contradance Party at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 8:00-11:00pm ET ~ https://www.guidingstargrange.org/events.html ~

More info: Alice Kenney, 413-773-1671 , alicekenney@gmail.com

Dar Williams at Jimmy’s Jazz and Blues Club, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://darwilliams.com/ https://jimmysoncongress.com/events/list/ ~ All-request show

Tom Pirozolli feature at Ashland Coffee House, Ashland NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://pirozzoli.com/

Bernie and Louise Watson at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 5:30pm ET ~ https://theparktheatre.org/ https://prod5.agileticketing.net/websales/pages/info.aspx?evtinfo=188672~d9433c7f-6460-4bb3-8c24-1659bd316930&epguid=922a278b-e9de-4e07-accb-7462d846bc6e&

New Hampshire Gay Men’s Chorus at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://theparktheatre.org/ https://prod5.agileticketing.net/websales/pages/info.aspx?evtinfo=242516~d9433c7f-6460-4bb3-8c24-1659bd316930&epguid=922a278b-e9de-4e07-accb-7462d846bc6e&

Sunday, December 11, 2022

Tom Pirozzoli at Stage 33, 33 Bridge Street, Bellows Falls VT ~ 7pm ET ~ https://stage33live.com/ https://pirozzoli.com/

Low Lily with Matt Flinner at The Parlor Room, Northamptoon MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.lowlily.com/calendar

Wednesday, December 14, 2022

Irish Christmas in America at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://theparktheatre.org/ https://prod5.agileticketing.net/websales/pages/info.aspx?evtinfo=240954~d9433c7f-6460-4bb3-8c24-1659bd316930&epguid=922a278b-e9de-4e07-accb-7462d846bc6e&

Thursday, December 15, 2022

DANCE! NEFFA Thursday Night Contra, Concord MA ~ 7:30-10:00pm ET ~ https://www.neffa.org/thursday-contras/ ~ Pre-registration required. Lisa Greenleaf and Stomp Rocket (Glen Loper, Dave Langford, and Bethany Waickman)

Harvey Reid and Joyce Andersen Christmas Concert at The Flying Goose, New London NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.flyinggoose.com/events/ 603-326-6899 30 Andover Road

DANCE! Plymouth NH (Third Thursday of each month) ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/groups/585375086652571/

Friday, December 16, 2022

DANCE! Mill City Contra, East Derry NH (Third Thursday of each month) ~ 7:45-10:30pm ET ~ https://www.wordworthy2.org/ ~ Band: JumpStart, with guests

Primo Cubano Latin Christmas at the Chocolate Church, 804 Washington Street, Bath, Maine ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/2022-23-events 207.442.8455

Saturday, December 17, 2022

Low Lily with Matt Flinner at Next Stage, Putney VT ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.lowlily.com/calendar https://nextstagearts.org/events/

Bernie and Louise Watson at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 5:30pm ET ~ https://theparktheatre.org/ https://prod5.agileticketing.net/websales/pages/info.aspx?evtinfo=188672~d9433c7f-6460-4bb3-8c24-1659bd316930&epguid=922a278b-e9de-4e07-accb-7462d846bc6e&

A Charlie Brown Christmas withHeather Pierson Trio at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://theparktheatre.org/ https://prod5.agileticketing.net/websales/pages/info.aspx?evtinfo=239011~d9433c7f-6460-4bb3-8c24-1659bd316930&epguid=922a278b-e9de-4e07-accb-7462d846bc6e&

Sunday, December 18, 2022

Ana Popovic at the Bull Run Restaurant, 215 Great Road, Shirley MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://tickets.bullrunrestaurant.com/

Saturday, December 24, 2022

DANCE: Tophill Music Contradance Party at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 8:00-11:00pm ET ~ https://www.guidingstargrange.org/events.html ~

More info: Alice Kenney, 413-773-1671 , alicekenney@gmail.com

Bernie and Louise Watson at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 5:30pm ET ~ https://theparktheatre.org/ https://prod5.agileticketing.net/websales/pages/info.aspx?evtinfo=188672~d9433c7f-6460-4bb3-8c24-1659bd316930&epguid=922a278b-e9de-4e07-accb-7462d846bc6e&

Saturday, December 31, 2022

Bernie and Louise Watson at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 5:30pm ET ~ https://theparktheatre.org/ https://prod5.agileticketing.net/websales/pages/info.aspx?evtinfo=188672~d9433c7f-6460-4bb3-8c24-1659bd316930&epguid=922a278b-e9de-4e07-accb-7462d846bc6e&

Wednesday, January 4, 2023

Richard Thompson at the Bull Run Restaurant, 215 Great Road, Shirley MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://tickets.bullrunrestaurant.com/

Friday, January 6, 2023

First Friday High Street Coffee House, Boscawen NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.boscawencongregationalchurch.com/high-street-coffee-house.html To sign up or for info, contact highstreetcoffeehouse@gmail.com

Thursday, January 12, 2023

DANCE! Plymouth NH (Second or Third Thursday of each month) ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/groups/585375086652571/

Saturday, January 14, 2023

DANCE! Ralph Page Dance event at Whitcomb Hall, Swanzy NH ~ 10am-10pm ET ~ https://www.neffa.org/ralph-page/35th-annual-ralph-page-jan-2023/ info@ralphpage.neffa.org

Thursday, February 9, 2022

DANCE! Plymouth NH (Second or Third Thursday of each month) ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/groups/585375086652571/

Sunday, February 11, 2023

Rough and Tumble at Stage 33 Live, Bellows Falls VT ~ 3pm EDT ~ https://stage33live.com/

Monday, February 12, 2023

Decatur Creek at Stage 33, Bellows Falls VT ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.decaturcreek.com/shows

Friday, February 17, 2023

Alan Doyle at Barre Opera House, Barre VT ~ 8pm ET ~ https://barreoperahouse.org/shows

Friday, February 17 through Sunday, February 19, 2023

Flurry Festival 2023 at Saratoga NY ~ see website for details ~ https://www.flurryfestival.org/ ~ One of the largest folk dance and music festivals in North America. The Flurry draws roughly 4,500 attendees and 400 performers every year.

Saturday, February 26, 2023

Natalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy at the Music Hall Lounge, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ~ https://www.themusichall.org/series/music/

Thursday, March 9, 2023

DANCE! Plymouth NH (Second or Third Thursday of each month) ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/groups/585375086652571/

Sunday, March 5, 2023

Corey Wrinn at Stage 33 Live, Bellows Falls VT ~ 7pm EDT ~ https://stage33live.com/

Saturday, March 11, 2023

Cherish the Ladies at Barre Opera House, Barre VT ~ 8pm ET ~ https://barreoperahouse.org/shows

Saturday, April 1, 2023

Le Vent du Nord at Barre Opera House, Barre VT ~ 8pm ET ~ https://barreoperahouse.org/

Friday, April 21, through Sunday, April 23, 2022

New England Folk Festival (NEFFA), Marlborough MA ~ [TBA] ~ https://www.neffa.org/

Saturday, April 29, 2023

Garrison Keillor Tonight at The Eppes Auditorium, Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 730pm ET ~ https://prod5.agileticketing.net/websales/pages/info.aspx?evtinfo=241406~d9433c7f-6460-4bb3-8c24-1659bd316930&epguid=922a278b-e9de-4e07-accb-7462d846bc6e&