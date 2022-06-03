Something Wild: How to remember bird songs

Birds are singing everywhere this time of year, making it a great time to practice identifying birds by their songs and calls.

Hearing the bird song in the field and then learning the random human alliteration of lyrics creates an indelible impression of the song in your memory. These mnemonic phrases are a kind of birding folklore passed down from generations of birders.

Trust us: You are going to want to listen to this episode! Chris Martin and Dave Anderson test their bird song knowledge with mnemonic phrases.

Here are some of Anderson's favorite mnemonic bird phrases:



American Redstart – “Seets-seets-seets-seets Seee-OH”

– “Seets-seets-seets-seets Seee-OH” Robin – “cheer-up, cheerily, cheerio”

– “cheer-up, cheerily, cheerio” Cardinal – “birdie birdie birdie, whoit, whoit, whoit, pupeeto, pupeeto, pupeeto!”

– “birdie birdie birdie, whoit, whoit, whoit, pupeeto, pupeeto, pupeeto!” Chickadee – “Spring’s Here!”

– “Spring’s Here!” Phoebe – “Fee-breet! Phoebe-dee-beet”

– “Fee-breet! Phoebe-dee-beet” Tufted Titmouse – “Peter, Peter” or “Right HERE!” or “Wheat-EAR”

– “Peter, Peter” or “Right HERE!” or “Wheat-EAR” Red or White breasted nuthatch – “Yank, yank, yank”

– “Yank, yank, yank” Song Sparrow - “Maids, Maids Pleeeease – Put on the Teeeea Kettle”

- “Maids, Maids Pleeeease – Put on the Teeeea Kettle” White Throated Sparrow “Oh Poor Sam Peabody- Peabody-Peabody” or “Oh Sweet Canada-Canada-Canada!”

“Oh Poor Sam Peabody- Peabody-Peabody” or “Oh Sweet Canada-Canada-Canada!” Rufous-sided Towee – “DRINK your Teeea!”

– “DRINK your Teeea!” Vireos - “Here I am. Look at me. I’m up here. In a tree” or “I’m up here. I am green. Where are you?”

- “Here I am. Look at me. I’m up here. In a tree” or “I’m up here. I am green. Where are you?” Yellow Warbler – “Sweet Sweet Sweeter than sweet!”

– “Sweet Sweet Sweeter than sweet!” Chestnut-sided Warbler – “Pleased pleased pleased to meet choo” or “See see see Miss Beach-er”

– “Pleased pleased pleased to meet choo” or “See see see Miss Beach-er” Ovenbird – A very emphatic “Teacher teacher teacher! TEACHER! TEACHER!”

– A very emphatic “Teacher teacher teacher! TEACHER! TEACHER!” Common yellowthroat – “Witch-ity witch-ity, witch-ity.”

– “Witch-ity witch-ity, witch-ity.” Black and white warbler – “Wee-see, wee-see, wee-see”

To learn more, visit the Cornell Lab of Ornithology's Macaulay Library of Sound. You can listen to bird calls from all over the world, using your smartphone or computer.

