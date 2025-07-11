© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

Saturday Request Live

Saturday Request Live: NHPR's Pride Music Special

By Joe Boehnlein
Published June 30, 2025 at 12:00 PM EDT
Two people wearing Pride flags walk around a Pride festival in New Hampshire in June, 2023.
Gabriela Lozada
/
NHPR
This summer we’re turning the volume up on live and local content with a brand new show coming to NHPR: Saturday Request Live.

Sara Plourde

Saturday Request Live airs the last Saturday of every month, from 6 to 8 p.m. Each show celebrates a unique theme, offering a curated mix of songs that span genres, decades, and moods. The playlist is crafted in real time — with your input.

Tune in Saturday evening, July 26th, from 6:00 p.m. - 8 p.m. for Saturday Request LiveSongs About America on NHPR and nhpr.org.

June is PRIDE month and this month we're celebrating with another Pride Music Special. We'll have two hours of music from LGBTQ+ artists and allies as well as your requests!

Tune in to the NHPR Pride Music Special Saturday, June 28th at 6:00PM on NHPR and online at nhpr.org!

Saturday Request Live NHPR Music Specials
Joe Boehnlein
Originally from Indiana, Joe studied radio broadcasting at the University of Indianapolis while working weeknights and weekends at a small market station in Columbus, Indiana. Joe has been in radio for over 24 years as an on-air presenter, program director, and broadcast engineer - most recently, as the local host for All Things Considered at WFYI in Indianapolis and WBAA in Lafayette. He now works as the Operations Manager and Midday host for New Hampshire Public Radio.
See stories by Joe Boehnlein
