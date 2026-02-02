In-Studio visit with Liz and Dan Faiella with Jordan Tirell-Wysocki

Liz, Dan and Jordan each started their Celtic music journey with influences like Dudley Laufman of Canterbury and the New England contradance scene. Now, Liz is the chair of the folk music department at the Concord Community Music School in addition to being one half of the Liz and Dan Faiella duo with her brother who is also an instructor at CCMS and leads the fretted instrument ensemble in addition to being an accomplished landscape painter. Jordan Tirell-Wysocki is an Emmy®-nominated composer who has written soundtracks for audiobooks and television and appeared as a guest on over 100 albums as well as being one third of the JW Trio. These old friends and highly acclaimed performers stopped by to share a preview of some of their upcomig projects.