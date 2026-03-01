Cosmically Curious: Spring Lunar Eclipse
UNH Observatory director John Gianforte explains how a lunar eclipse works, and how you can best view the one on March 3.
UNH Observatory director John Gianforte explains how a lunar eclipse works, and how you can best view the one on March 3.
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.