Cosmically Curious: Spring Lunar Eclipse

By John Gianforte,
Patrick McNameeKing
Published March 1, 2026 at 1:13 PM EST
The lunar eclipse is March 3, 2026.
NASA

UNH Observatory director John Gianforte explains how a lunar eclipse works, and how you can best view the one on March 3.

