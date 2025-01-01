Common Land
Sundays at 6:30 a.m.
Common Land explores the creation stories behind protected land. Each season of the show takes a deep dive into the history, science and politics behind the creation of one particular patch of protected common land.
You make NHPR possible.
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.